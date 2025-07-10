Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches mew direct flights to Sialkot in Pakistan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new service connecting Zayed International Airport and Sialkot International Airport in Pakistan.

The capital’s first low-cost carrier will begin operating the route on July 17, with three flights per week offering passengers a direct connection between Abu Dhabi and Sialkot.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands Pakistan routes

The new service expands Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network in Pakistan beyond its existing flights to Faisalabad and Multan.

Sialkot serves as one of Pakistan’s key industrial and export hubs. The city is the capital of Sialkot District, located in the northeast of Punjab province at the foot of the Kashmir hills near the Chenab River.

The airline has designed this service to meet the increasing demand from business travellers and the expatriate community connecting the two regions.

The schedule for flights to Sialkot International Airport will be effective from July 17, 2025, with all times listed in local time zones.

The route represents Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s continued expansion into Pakistani markets, providing passengers with access to both commercial and industrial centres in the region.