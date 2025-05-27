Sharjah introduces government-led platform to streamline M&A transactions

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has launched ‘Sharjah AcquireHub,’ the region’s first government-backed digital platform for streamlining mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the emirate.

Developed in a strategic partnership with Transworld Business Advisors, a global authority in business advisory services, the platform aims to accelerate economic growth, enhance market resilience, and attract high-calibre investment to Sharjah through a transparent and secure environment for M&A transactions.

The digital platform will serve diverse stakeholders, including international investors, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and local businesses, connecting capital with high-potential opportunities in the emirate.

The platform is also expected to enhance market liquidity and to provide flexible solutions for growth, strategic exits, or corporate restructuring.

This secure, structured ecosystem empowers investors, buyers, and financiers with the clarity and protections needed to confidently pursue acquisitions or strategic partnerships, while also providing a trusted platform for business owners in the emirate who are seeking to exit, allowing them to list their companies for potential acquisition, the agency said.

It also represents a strategic opportunity for SMEs and entrepreneurs to integrate into a wider growth environment through partnerships and alliances that support development, safe exits, or repositioning.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said the platform reflects evolving business dynamics and reinforces Sharjah’s leadership in shaping the future of investment across the region.

“In our ongoing efforts to position the emirate as a regional hub for M&A, our collaboration with Transworld Business Advisors creates new pathways for domestic and international investors, leveraging global expertise alongside Sharjah’s development vision and technological capabilities,” he said.

Ahmad Ibrahim, CEO of Transworld GCC, said the company is proud to be part of the partnership, which exemplifies meaningful collaboration in building a cohesive and sustainable investment ecosystem.