REVEALED: The 150 Most Influential Arabs

Arabian Business is proud to present the 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025, a definitive ranking of the people shaping the Arab world’s future. This year’s edition arrives with a bold new framework and a sharper lens on power, reach and relevance that captures leaders whose impact resonated far beyond borders.
The Arab world’s importance on the global stage is expanding at unprecedented speed, attracting top talent in technology and real estate, drawing record levels of wealth and investment, and fuelling a surge of startups – not only in the Gulf’s superpower economies but across the entire Middle Eastern region.
For 2025, the list is organised into three distinct categories that reflect the many ways Arab influence is forged and sustained:
- Family Dynasties – the multigenerational empires that continue to anchor regional economies while reinventing tradition for a new era.
- Disruptors – entrepreneurs, creatives and trailblazers rewriting industry playbooks and challenging the status quo across technology, media, sustainability, fashion and more.
- Visionaries – the policymakers, cultural pioneers and business thinkers whose ideas define long-term narratives and inspire across generations.
Behind the ranking lies Arabian Business’ most advanced evaluation system yet. Nine weighted metrics – from legacy and economic contribution to cultural impact, innovation and social reach – were applied by an expert panel and proprietary algorithm to measure both tangible achievements and intangible influence.
The result is a dynamic portrait of Arab leadership in 2025: family legacies re-engineered for the future, fearless innovators pushing boundaries, and big-picture thinkers shaping the region’s next chapter.
Below, you’ll find the full list of 150 names, each accompanied by a profile that explores how these individuals are redefining what influence means today.
The 150 Most Influential Arabs
50
Maged Marie
Chief Executive Officer – Magnom Properties
Maged Marie is the Chief Executive Officer of MAGNOM Properties, a regional real estate developer known for its focus on luxury, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration. Based between Cairo and Dubai, Marie leads the company’s strategic direction, overseeing its expansion into high-profile developments across the Middle East and Europe. A seasoned entrepreneur, Marie founded MAGNOM Holding in 2000, later consolidating its subsidiaries – including logistics, construction, industrial services, and real estate – under a unified brand. MAGNOM Properties was launched as a commercial alliance between MAGNOM Holding and Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Holding Group, with a mandate to deliver pioneering, design-led developments that integrate technology and environmental stewardship. Marie holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Cairo University and multiple postgraduate degrees in business administration, including an MBA in Strategic Management from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Strategic Business Administration. His career spans public and private sector collaborations, including exclusive agency partnerships with global firms such as Lürssen (luxury yachts) and Jan De Nul (dredging and marine infrastructure). He is also credited with supporting Egypt’s port modernisation efforts through Egypt Ports, a company focused on developing maritime infrastructure to international standards. Marie is a member of the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. His leadership reflects a blend of entrepreneurial agility and institutional rigour, positioning MAGNOM Properties as a rising force in regional real estate – committed to innovation, design excellence, and sustainable growth.
49
Mohammad Ibrahim AlBlooshi
Founder & Chairman – Emirates Pride Perfumes
Mohammad Ibrahim AlBlooshi is the visionary behind Emirates Pride Perfumes, a Dubai‑based fragrance house established in 2011. From a single branch in Dubai focusing on import and export, the company has grown to design, manufacture and retail its own collection of oil‑based perfumes, oud, dakhoon and related aromatic gift lines. Starting with one branch, the firm built a reputation by using high‑quality raw materials from across the globe, supporting craftsmanship and consistency. Today, more than 25 (and in some markets more than 45) product SKUs bear the Emirates Pride label. Their product range includes Arabic perfumes, dakhoons, oud oils and gift items, which are marketed through their own retail outlets and online platforms across the Middle East. Emirates Pride positions itself between the artisanal and premium segments – their value proposition is to offer authentic, distinctive fragrances crafted carefully but accessible at reasonable prices. Their brand speaks to a clientele that values tradition, authenticity and consistency in scent without inflated marketing overhead. While there is limited public detail on AlBlooshi’s personal biography, his leadership is evident in how quickly the brand expanded from a local trading venture into a respected regional fragrance house. Under his direction, the company has managed both product development and retail growth. The challenge in the perfume industry is maintaining brand reputation, scent quality, supply chain consistency and standing out in a crowded market. Emirates Pride’s steady rise suggests AlBlooshi has navigated those challenges effectively. His legacy will likely be in how Emirates Pride is viewed in future as a bridge between tradition (Arabic perfumery) and modern retail branding – a home‑grown UAE fragrance label with authenticity, reach and sustainable reputation.
48
Baydaq Al Jazaeri
Founder and Chairman –
Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping
Baydaq Al Jazaeri leads Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping (JAK), a marine and offshore services company part of the Al Jazaeri Group, with operations anchored in Dubai and heavily engaged in operations in Iraq. His leadership recognises that excellence in marine services extends beyond commercial success, into safety, community resilience, environmental protection, and national infrastructure. Over the recent 12‑month period, Baydaq has overseen significant milestones for JAK. Key among them is winning a long‑term Operation & Maintenance contract for Iraq’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) terminals with the Basra Oil Company – vital for the country’s crude oil exports. Under his guidance, the company also achieved 100 consecutive days without Lost Time Injuries (LTI) in offshore operations, an indicator of his emphasis on safety culture. Additionally, Al Jazaeri has delivered three Damen‑built Search and Rescue vessels and four fully equipped ambulances for the Basra SAR Centre in partnership with the Iraqi Ports Authority. These assets not only serve business interests but also directly impact community safety, helping protect offshore workers and coastal populations. He also directed the conversion of JAK’s vessel Jawar 31 into a heavy‑lift and oil‑spill response vessel (fitted with a 250‑tonne crane and advanced oil recovery systems), strengthening environmental protection capabilities. Baydaq’s leadership is shaped by values of safety, integrity, reliability, and excellence. He has invested in workforce development, aiming to build national expertise in maritime operations, reduce dependency on foreign contractors, and provide sustainable career paths. Looking forward, his vision is for JAK to be known globally for safety, operational excellence, and as a trusted infrastructure partner. His legacy will likely rest not only in the size of the fleet, or number of contracts, but in impact: lives saved via SAR operations, marine ecosystems better protected, export infrastructure secured, and a strong, national maritime workforce nurtured.
47
Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri
Vice Chairman & Group Managing Director – Ali & Sons
Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri is Vice Chairman and Group Managing Director of Ali & Sons Holding, one of the UAE’s major family conglomerates. The group was founded in 1979 by H.E. Ali bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, and under Shamis’s operational leadership it has expanded into automotive, energy & industrial, contracting, real estate, manufacturing, retail, and more. The group’s industrial arm, Ali & Sons Offshore & Marine (ASMEF), is a large facility in ICAD II, Abu Dhabi—spread over 280,000 m² with extensive waterfront access – offering ship repair, rig upgrades, marine engineering and modular fabrication. Ali & Sons Contracting focuses on civil, industrial, infrastructure, hospitality and high‑rise projects, under a corporate philosophy that emphasises integrity, quality, safety and timely delivery. In May 2025, at the “Make it in the Emirates” exhibition, Ali & Sons showcased advances in industrial, marine, energy and equipment manufacturing. On that occasion, Shamis publicly affirmed the group’s ambition to strengthen partnerships, display industrial achievements, and align with the UAE’s sustainable growth goals. Under his operational oversight, Ali & Sons has also emphasised in‑country value (ICV), product localisation, supply chain integration, and diversification away from pure import dependency. The group holds franchise and dealership rights for automotive brands such as Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda, and has expanded into its own consumer brands like Amwaj Jewellery and Eurostar Rent A Car. Shamis’s leadership is bridging the founding vision of his father with modern corporate scale, ensuring that the group is not just broad in sectors but deep in execution capability. His legacy is likely to be how Ali & Sons evolves from a respected multi‑sector conglomerate into an industrial and services anchor in Abu Dhabi and the UAE—someone who delivered on integration, localisation, operational excellence, and sustainable industrial growth.
46
HH Prince Naif Al Saud
Chairman – Sultan Holding Company (SHC)
HH Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud is the Chairman of Sultan Holding Company (SHC), a holding investment company founded in 2020 by His Highness Prince Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al Kabeer. Though comparatively young as a formal entity, SHC draws on decades of experience from its founder’s business track record. SHC’s portfolio covers several sectors: food & beverage, insurance, telecommunications, petrochemicals, hospitality, media and other investments. The group holds stakes in well-known entities such as Almarai (dairy & food products), Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company, Zain Saudi Arabia, among others. Vision and governance are central to his leadership. SHC describes itself as seeking sustainable, diversified growth, professional integrity, and economic development, with responsibilities not just to investors but also to society. Corporate social responsibility, environmental care and strong governance are repeatedly emphasised in SHC‑communications. In recent years, SHC has used its investment capacity to participate in large‑scale or strategic projects. For example, SHC has contributed to investment in Nana (a food delivery startup), and has financial interests in Almarai and Zain, enabling SHC to place itself at the intersection of traditional sectors (F&B, telecom) and newer customers/services. Prince Naif’s leadership is notable for combining royal heritage with business innovation: under his chairmanship SHC is positioning itself not just as a passive investor but as an active partner in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation, helping accelerate diversification, encourage private sector growth, and leverage modern technology and business models. His legacy is likely to be viewed in how SHC helps shape the post‑oil economy: by supporting transformation of food production, insurance, media, technology, and by promoting governance, sustainability, and economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Also, in how SHC can serve as a model for holding companies that balance profitable returns with social and environmental responsibilities.
45
H.E. Ali Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri
Founder – Durar Group
H.E. Ali Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri is the founder and guiding force behind Durar Group, a UAE property developer that is steadily carving out a reputation for thoughtful, community‑centric real estate. Durar was founded in 2005, and what distinguishes it is its focus on practical and personal development – preferring integrated, lived‑in communities over mere signature towers. Under his stewardship, Durar invests across residential, commercial, retail and light industrial segments, primarily in the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah). Its approach emphasises design integrity, quality execution, and continuity between planning and operations, so that what is drawn on paper better aligns with what is delivered on site. The ethos behind Durar is not flash or spectacle, but dependability and utility. Their projects tend to attract investors and end users who prioritise longevity, community feel, and modest sophistication over flashy gimmicks. Durar also engages in seasonal community support initiatives (e.g. during Ramadan), signalling that the brand wants to be useful, not just visible. By positioning Durar as a developer that bridges consistency, sincerity and measured growth, Al Dhaheri’s leadership has avoided overreach or speculative risk. His long‑horizon mindset is evident in the group’s steady track record in local markets. While public detail about Al Dhaheri’s education or personal biography is limited, his legacy is already being written in the way Durar is perceived: as a reliable partner for investors who want value, predictability and integrity in real estate. In the evolving UAE property landscape, his influence may lie not in headline towers but in how developers come to regard the balance between design ambition and long‑term delivery trust.
44
Naif Saleh Alrajh
Chairman & CEO – Naif AlRajhi Investment
Naif Saleh Alrajhi is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Naif Alrajhi Investment (NAI), a Saudi‑based diversified investment group established in 2012. NAI invests in a wide range of sectors including real estate, hospitality, food & beverage, mining, contracting, interior design, IT, manufacturing, marketing, logistics, and entertainment. Under his leadership, NAI has entered several high‑profile projects and partnerships. For example, in early 2025 NAI launched a real estate fund with Aljazira Capital valued at SAR 1.70 billion to develop luxury residential and mixed‑use developments in Riyadh and Jeddah. They also launched Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residence, the region’s first standalone serviced residence by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Saudi Arabia. Another strategic venture was with Miskan (Alfanar’s development arm), launching a new development company “Aral Real Estate” to undertake large‑scale infrastructure and superstructure projects for residential cities. Acquisition activity includes tech investment: for example, acquiring a stake in Mawdoo3, a major Arabic content/AI‑platform, aligning the group with tech, data, and platform economy trends. Naif Alrajhi studied at London Business School and has a background in real estate and investment. Leadership style is ambitious, forward looking, and cognisant of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification, improving quality of life, and expanding hospitality, entertainment, urban infrastructure. He emphasises strategic partnerships and broad‑sector exposure. His legacy is likely to be as a transformative investor helping to reshape the Saudi investment landscape: driving large‑scale real estate development, entering new sectors (tech, content, AI), enabling modern hospitality experiences, and creating new investment models (funds, partnerships) which contribute to both domestic growth and regional influence.
43
Abdulrahman Hassan Sharbatly
Chairman – AlNahla Group
Abdulrahman Hassan Sharbatly is Chairman (and CEO) of AlNahla Group, a major Saudi‑based conglomerate with interests in trading, real estate, hospitality, automotive, investments, and more. He is also the founder or key figure behind several major enterprises. He is the founder and chairman of Golden Pyramids Real Estate Group, which developed the CityStars project in Cairo – one of the largest integrated real‑estate, retail, hospitality and residential complexes in the region, with over 550 shops and major hotel brands such as InterContinental and Holiday Inn. Moreover, he has served on the board of Riyad Bank and is a founder of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company, SACO, and Jeddah Economic Company. Sharbatly is also Chairman of the Hassan Abbas Sharbatly Foundation for Community Service, reflecting ongoing commitment to philanthropy. Under his leadership, AlNahla Group projects a narrative of continuity and transformation. In public messages, he often reflects on carrying forward the vision of his father, Mr. Hasan Abbas Sharbatly, and emphasises the group’s pledge to deliver leadership in trade and finance in local and regional markets, while being true to obligations to partners and society. Sharbatly’s track record includes steering complex real estate and investment transactions across Saudi Arabia and beyond. His dual roles (Group Chairman & CEO) suggest a centralisation of strategic vision and operational oversight, likely aimed at accelerating execution and maintaining coherence across business lines. In financial disclosures, he is listed as Chairman of South Valley Cement Co. (since 2020), Chairman of Al Nahla Trading & Contracting, and key leadership positions in Golden Pyramids, CityStars, and other real estate and finance entities. His legacy is poised to be the consolidation of a modern Saudi conglomerate that bridges trade, real estate, finance, and social impact, while bridging regional borders (e.g. Egypt) in real estate development. His projects – especially CityStars, are analytical case studies in cross‑market real estate scale. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its economic transformation under Vision 2030, Sharbatly’s role may be judged by how well AlNahla stays adaptive, anchored in governance, and engaged with social contribution.
42
Waleed Mohammad AlZoubi
Chairman – Tiger Group
Waleed Mohammad AlZoubi is Chairman of Tiger Group, a diversified UAE conglomerate founded in 1976 with operations across construction, real estate, facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education, and health care. Under his stewardship, the group has grown both in scale and sector breadth. As of 2025, Tiger Group’s subsidiary Tiger Properties recorded revenues of USD 1.8 billion, having delivered some 50,000 units valued at USD 8.2 billion, with 20,000 more under construction valued at USD 2.7 billion. The group now comprises around 40 companies, employing some 8,000 people, with operations across the Gulf, the Middle East, and Turkey. AlZoubi is known for his hands‑on executive style. A profile of Tiger and related documentation describes how he personally supervised landmark projects such as Taawun Towers in Sharjah, Samaya Furnished Apartments, and others, often involved in leasing strategies and customer care. He also helped launch or structure many of the group’s constituent entities – Tiger Contracting, Tiger International General Contracting, Tiger Industries, Al Durah Contracting, AlWaleed Commerce, DubaiLink Tours, Dana Hotel Management, and Samaya Hotels & Resorts. Under his social responsibility advocacy, AlZoubi has made significant philanthropic contributions. In March 2024, he donated AED 6 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, supporting food provision across 50 countries. The group itself pledged a further AED 25 million to support the same campaign. His vision for Tiger is ambitious: “We are committed to maintain TIGER GROUP as the ‘Pioneer Developer of choice’ in the United Arab Emirates and in the Region,” reads a chairman’s message on the Tiger website. AlZoubi’s legacy is likely to be seen in how Tiger Group pushed beyond conventional real‑estate development into integrated ecosystems including hospitality, education and health, and in how he embedded corporate citizenship into the business model. His leadership has turned a construction firm into a full‑spectrum group, combining scale, geographic diversity, and social impact.
41
H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood
Chairman – Al Masaood Group
H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood is Chairman of Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s influential diversified conglomerates. The Group’s business interests span automotive, industrial, marine, real estate, business services, retail and power ‒ a broad footprint that under his leadership continues expanding. He assumed the chairmanship in March 2017, succeeding the late Abdulla Al Masaood. Under his tenure, the Group has reinforced its position as a major distributor of brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, and Bridgestone in Abu Dhabi and its Western Region. It has also forayed into sustainable technologies: for instance, launching SHAMS+ (a smart charging system for EVs and hybrid marine vessels), partnering for solar power charging infrastructure, and issuing its first sustainability report aligned with the UAE’s climate and environmental goals. Education: he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Under his leadership, the group is doubling down on industrial innovation, renewable energy, environmental responsibility and diversification. He emphasises aligning with national agendas (environment, emissions, sustainable urban development) and with global standards. His legacy is likely to be remembered as one that steered Al Masaood toward modern sustainability, integrating environmental stewardship with business expansion; continuing to build the industrial backbone of Abu Dhabi; and helping to shape the UAE’s future economy in line with climate goals and diversified industrial capacity.
40
Hussain AlNowais
Chairman – AlNowais Investments
H.E. Hussain J. AlNowais is a prominent Emirati business leader with over 35 years of experience in investment, industrial, energy, real estate, hospitality, and finance sectors. He is Chairman of AlNowais Investments, which under his stewardship has grown into a diversified holding with interests across multiple sectors and geographies. Beyond AlNowais Investments, he chairs AMEA Power, a company developing, owning, and operating both thermal and renewable energy projects across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He also serves as Vice‑Chairman of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), and holds board positions in Rotana Hotels & Real Estate Investments. He is involved in philanthropy, including founding or helping establish organisations such as Sandooq Al Watan. AlNowais’ leadership is characterised by emphasising sustainability, risk management, long‑term value and ethical governance. In his “Chairman’s Message”, he emphasises the importance of passion, sustainability, people, risk awareness and strong values. He has placed importance on building a corporate culture with strong employee retention, openness in communication, and high ethical standards. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from Lewis & Clark College in the United States, and has pursued Executive Education at INSEAD and London Business School.His legacy is likely to be the strengthening of UAE’s role in sustainable energy and infrastructure, and in raising the bar on how investment firms approach governance, social impact, and global expansion. He is part of a generation of leaders helping to shift the region toward clean energy, strong regulatory frameworks, and diversified growth.
39
Khalid Juffali
Chairman – Juffali
Khalid Juffali is Chairman of Juffali, one of Saudi Arabia’s oldest family businesses (founded in 1936). The group is well known for its diversified portfolio, including mobility, technology, engineering, and services. It holds exclusive or key partnerships with global players such as Mercedes‑Benz, Siemens, IBM, and other blue‑chip technology and engineering names. Under his leadership the group has expanded both its capacity and its reach. For example, in early 2025 the group inaugurated a new, large Mercedes‑Benz commercial vehicle centre in Saudi Arabia spanning over 21,000 square metres, reflecting its ongoing investment in infrastructure and logistics. The group also took a strategic step in expanding its home appliance reach via a distribution agreement with BSH Middle East. Khalid Juffali’s leadership style appears to balance respect for legacy with strategic modernization. He steers the business towards capturing emerging demand in mobility and engineering services while maintaining strong relationships with international brand partners. The Juffali group’s performance under his chairmanship is regularly highlighted in lists of Arab family businesses, signaling both strong domestic influence and recognition in the wider region. His longer‑term legacy will likely be in how Juffali strengthens Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in industrial infrastructure, mobility (especially commercial vehicles), engineering services, and technology, all while retaining the family business’s reputation for reliability and brand alignment.
38
Mohamed Al Shirawi
Chairman & CEO – Oasis Investment Company (Al Shirawi Group)
Mohamed Abdulla Al Shirawi is Chairman of Oasis Investment Company, the holding entity of the Al Shirawi Group. The group was founded in 1971 by Abdulla Al Shirawi and Mohan G. Valrani has grown into a large industrial and trading conglomerate with over 30‑45 major companies across 17 verticals. Under his leadership, the group has continued both in diversifying sectors (manufacturing, engineering, education, healthcare, trading, energy, heavy equipment, etc.) and strengthening its industrial and technical capabilities. Oasis/Al Shirawi has also invested in technology, in efficiency, and in upgrading its operational systems (e.g. digital transformation, sustainable business practices). The group employs more than 10,000 people and has expanded offices across GCC, Egypt, and the U.S., serving global partners. Its operations are deeply vertical: trading, manufacturing, logistics, contracting etc. Recently, there are partnerships in EV dealerships (Electra Commercial Vehicles), as well as investments in sustainable technologies (solar‑water technology, etc.). Mohamed Al Shirawi’s likely legacy is that of a leader who guided Al Shirawi from a regional trading house to an industrial conglomerate with both breadth and depth, combining operational excellence, global partnership, and regard for sustainability, which positions the group for continued growth in an evolving economy.
37
Yahya Bin Saeed Al-Lootah
Chairman – S.S. Lootah Group
Yahya Bin Saeed Al‑Lootah is Chairman of S.S. Lootah Group, a long‑standing family business founded in 1956 in Dubai. The group is highly diversified, with operations across education, healthcare, real estate, energy, construction, financial services, ICT, retail, renewables, and applied research, among others. He has led the group to emphasise innovation, sustainability and internationalisation. Under his oversight, Lootah has expanded its presence beyond the UAE, establishing partnerships, subsidiaries, and project offices in several countries. The group is not only active in core sectors like construction and real estate but is investing significantly in clean energy and sustainability projects. His educational background (civil/architectural engineering plus a Master of Science) and early involvement in operations (from helping site engineers) likely shaped his hands‑on leadership style and focus on operational excellence. Lootah operates with strong governance and has adopted business excellence models. It has been recognised with awards such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Business Award. The group also invests in social infrastructure (education, healthcare) reflecting a broader sense of corporate responsibility. Yahya’s likely legacy is as someone who helped take a well‑established family business into new sectors, scaling it in size, complexity and geographical reach while preserving its core values, and contributing both to UAE’s economic diversification and social development.
36
Ghassan Aboud
Chairman – Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG)
Ghassan Aboud is Chairman and founder of the Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG), an international diversified conglomerate headquartered in the UAE, established in 1994. The group’s business interests span automotive trading and supply chain, retail (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores), food and FMCG, logistics, media, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and digital marketplaces. One of GAG’s more recent strategic developments was its public‑private partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to build large hub projects such as the Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, and Global Auto Hub. These are part of the group’s expansion into ecosystem building rather than just asset ownership. The group also launched the B2B marketplace BuyGro to serve restaurants, grocery stores and cafes, along with other tech‑enabled platforms. Ghassan Aboud has built the company from modest trading beginnings to being one of the UAE’s top family‑owned conglomerates, with presence in several countries including Australia, Belgium, Türkiye, Jordan and others. The group emphasises innovation, market responsiveness (especially in food, retail and logistics), sustainability and expansion into digital. His legacy is likely to be one of transforming what a diversified family‑business group in the Gulf can achieve: moving beyond traditional sectors (such as automotive, retail) into building integrated supply chains, leveraging digital retail models, and actively contributing to food security, logistics infrastructure and regional trade efficiency.
35
Abdulaziz Al Rashed
Chairman – Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed & Sons Group (RAR Group)
Abdulaziz Al Rashed leads Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed & Sons Group (RAR Group), one of Saudi Arabia’s established diversified family conglomerates, founded in 1950. The group operates in numerous areas including real estate, building and construction materials, contracting, industrial products, automotive products, food, and investment. Under his chairmanship, RAR Group has maintained its historical strengths in materials – cement, bulk building supplies, finishing materials, while also increasing its presence in automotive and food products. The group holds stakes in banking institutions such as Banque Saudi Fransi and Arab National Bank, signalling a strategy of both vertical and horizontal diversification. The group is particularly notable for its roles in supplying materials to Saudi Arabia’s large infrastructure and development projects, as well as for heavy involvement in manufacturing and industrial supply chains. Under Abdulaziz’s leadership, RAR has strengthened logistical capacities, scaled its supply‑chain operations, and invested in both upstream raw materials and downstream processing. Strategically, the group is seen as aligning with Saudi Arabia’s national development agenda under Vision 2030 – particularly in construction, infrastructure, and industrial capacity. Its legacy will likely include enabling large national projects through reliable supply of materials, fostering industrial self‑sufficiency, and maintaining a diversified, resilient business profile.
34
Faisal El-Seif
Chairman & CEO – Al Seif Group of Companies
Faisal Musaed El Seif is Chairman (and CEO) of El Seif Development & Contracting Group, a major Saudi player in healthcare‑related products and services, pharmaceuticals distribution, after‑sales services, medical devices, and contracting. The group has been managed by Faisal Al Seif since the mid‑1990s, during which time it has expanded both in scale and geographic reach. El Seif is known for its strong partnerships with international principals in medical technologies and healthcare delivery. Under Faisal’s leadership, the company has built its brand not only in Saudi Arabia’s medical device and pharmaceutical distribution sectors but has also enhanced its reputation for reliability, quality control, and compliance. Corporate governance appears to be strongly emphasised: the group has invested in Saudisation, building local talent, higher education recruitment, and ensuring that its operations adhere to rigorous health and regulatory standards. The challenging environment of rapidly evolving healthcare demands under Vision 2030, alongside regulatory changes, has seen Faisal Al Seif navigate both supply‑chain constraints and market expectations, while maintaining the group’s growth. El Seif’s presence in international locations (London, Switzerland, Monaco) for certain lines demonstrates an outward‑looking growth mindset. His likely legacy will be in strengthening the healthcare supply chain, improving access to high‑quality medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the Kingdom, and raising standards for service, compliance, and ethical business practice in healthcare sectors.
33
Abdulla Lahej
Co-Founder & Chairman of Amaal
Abdulla Lahej is the Chairman of Amaal, a prominent real estate, design, architecture, and investment group in Dubai, and the founder of its development‑focused brand Amaal. Under his leadership, Amaal has emerged as a trailblazer for connecting tradition with innovation, crafting luxury residential projects that emphasise well‑being, digitalisation, and sustainability. Lahej’s philosophy is that developments must do more than house people – they must elevate experiences. He has committed to integrating smart technologies, sustainable building materials, green infrastructure, and community wellness into every stage of the project lifecycle. Amaal’s first flagship project (Amaal 8 in Mohammed Bin Rashid City) sold out Phase 1 ahead of schedule, signalling strong market demand for what he describes as “vibrant, inclusive communities” rather than mere property. The region’s first MANSORY‑branded residence, a Dh1.8 billion luxury development, added profile and elevated the brand’s status in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. Under Amaal and Ayana Holding, Lahej fosters a culture of meritocracy, encouraging leaders both from within the family and external talent, with transparent performance benchmarks and cross‑functional career paths. He believes that innovation and accountability must go hand in hand to ensure agility and enduring quality. Sustainability is embedded in every project: green building materials, communal greenspaces, water‑wise landscaping, smart home automation, and advanced digital infrastructure. Amaal in partnership with IOPn is pioneering tokenisation – creating more transparent, inclusive investment models for stakeholders at many levels. His work aligns closely with Dubai’s carbon reduction, urban greenery, and well‑being goals for 2030, setting benchmarks for long‑term environmental and social impact. Abdulla Lahej’s legacy is likely to be defined by the transformation of urban living – not just through skyline signatures, but through communities that endure, inspire, and prioritise human well‑being. His developments aim to leave behind more than elegant buildings: they aim to reshape how people connect, aspire, and live in the Middle East and beyond.
32
Bader Abdullah Al-Darwish
Chairman & Managing Director – Darwish Holding
Bader Abdullah Al‑Darwish is one of the leading business executives in Qatar, at the helm of Darwish Holding, a diversified group with strong interests in retail, real estate, luxury goods, fashion, automotive, and investment. The group manages agencies for global luxury brands, operates major retail and commercial properties such as Lagoona Mall and Fifty One East, and holds a wide geographic presence across the Gulf and beyond. Born into a family business founded by his father, Abdullah Al‑Darwish Fakhroo, Bader inherited not just assets, but also legacy, values, and relationships. He describes learning discipline, patience, and responsibility early, especially after his father’s death in 1986. It was then he felt called to grow what had been planted. Under his stewardship, Darwish Holding has achieved consistent growth often in challenging economic periods. According to Bader, even when market conditions weakened (for instance around 2008), the group managed to sustain growth, with recent averages reported at about 25% annually in various divisions. Corporate responsibility and community‑giving are also central to his leadership style. Darwish Holding supports educational scholarships (e.g. Abdullah Al Darwish Scholarships), research in Islam and other fields, health and wellness initiatives, support for children, the elderly, orphanages, as well as cultural and sports sponsorships. Looking ahead, Bader Abdullah Al‑Darwish’s vision places emphasis on further diversifying and modernising the group while preserving heritage. He seeks to balance global luxury brands, digital retail, real estate development, and investment, with a culture of integrity, long‑term relationships, and reputation. In doing so, his lasting impact will not simply be in the square footage of malls or the profitability of stores, but in how Doha and by extension the Gulf region continues to host businesses that combine prestige, social contribution, and forward‑looking commerce.
31
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah
CEO/ Senior Executive Vice Chairman – MAG Lifestyle Development
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah is the visionary leader behind MAG Lifestyle Development, the real estate arm of MAG Group, and the founder of its wellness‑driven sub‑brand Keturah. Since joining the company in a leadership capacity in 2014, he has overseen the evolution of MAG into a pioneer of sustainable luxury real estate in Dubai and the wider UAE. Under Talal’s leadership, MAG has launched several landmark developments which reflect his ambition to integrate wellness, sustainability, and luxury. In 2022 he introduced Keturah – a concept he describes as setting a global benchmark for wellness‑inspired communities that seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability, and wellness. Projects under Keturah, including The Ritz‑Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, Keturah Reserve, and most recently Keturah Ardh (an AED 22 billion master development), are designed to create self‑sustaining ecosystems where design, nature, and human well‑being are fully integrated. Talal’s early strategic choice to embed wellness elements and environmental responsibility in real estate was, at the time, unconventional. Today, his approach is increasingly seen as prescient: the broader industry has shifted towards wellness‑driven, sustainable communities – a movement Keturah helped shape. He ensures that wellness and sustainability are not just add‑ons but core to MAG’s culture, including being criteria in hiring and performance evaluations. Over the past year, Talal has accelerated growth across the MAG and Keturah portfolio, progressing multiple ongoing developments while maintaining high‑quality delivery standards. A strategic partnership with CITIC Limited (China) is among his recent achievements, combining local expertise with international engineering, procurement, and construction strength. One of his signature traits is balancing bold ambition with purposeful social and environmental impact. Under Al Gaddah, MAG has not only delivered luxury residences and master‑planned communities but also collaborated with government bodies (such as the Dubai Land Department) to promote foreign direct investment, and commit to broader strategic agendas like Dubai’s long‑term real estate strategy. Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah’s long‑term legacy will likely be twofold: communities that redefine global luxury real estate through principles of well‑being and sustainability, and a paradigm shift in how developers consider human wellness and environmental responsibility as inseparable from luxury. He is helping push the region’s real estate sector beyond traditional benchmarks into a future where residents feel inspired, cared for, hopeful and where developments are less about buildings and more about nurturing ecosystems.
30
Rashad bin Mohammad Al Zubair
Chairman – The Zubair Corporation
Rashad bin Mohammad Al Zubair is Chairman of The Zubair Corporation (Z‑Corp) in Oman, a large family business group with over 60 subsidiaries spread across automotive, energy & logistics, real estate & hospitality, manufacturing, financial services, and engineering and contracting. Before becoming Chairman in 2010, he served in leadership positions including President of Zubair Automotive. He is also Chairman of Oman Arab Bank since June 1999, along with leadership in other companies: Oasis Water Company, Zubair Holding SAOC, and Vice Chairman of Barr Al Jissah Resort Co. He is a founding member and Vice Chairman of Muscat University. Under his guidance, Z‑Corp has emphasised quality in its automotive franchises, maintaining strong after‑sales service, while also expanding into real estate, contracting, logistics and hospitality. In celebrating 50 years of Zubair Automotive, Rashad Al Zubair noted a strategy to invest in staff, technology, full‑scale customer service networks, and infrastructure in line with Oman’s evolving market demands. He also plays a role in governance and sustainability via board roles and involvement in finance and regulatory institutions. His long‑term vision appears to be sustaining Z‑Corp’s reputation for excellence in multiple sectors, increasing Omani ownership and management capacity, and contributing to national development, including through education (Muscat University) and supporting economic infrastructure.
29
Shehab Gargash
Managing Director & Group CEO – Gargash Group
Shehab Mohammed Gargash is Managing Director & Group CEO of Gargash Group, one of the UAE’s older business families, whose operations date back to 1918. The group’s core businesses include automotive retail and distribution, real estate, investments, financial services, and F&B. Gargash also founded Daman Investments in 1998, a non‑bank financial services group offering wealth management, asset management, brokerage, and advisory services. As of mid‑2023, Daman had about US$500 million in assets under management spread over many core investment portfolios. Before his current roles, Shehab Gargash had a twelve‑year career in banking in the UAE, including roles at Citibank and later Emirates Bank International (now Emirates NBD). He has also held roles on a number of regional boards, including Commerce, UAE‑UK business entities, advisory councils, etc. Educationally, he holds both an MBA and BBA from George Washington University, Washington DC. He is also known for his interest in art and culture: he established the Daman Middle East Art Fund to support regional artists in contemporary art. Under his leadership, Gargash Group has continued to expand its automotive portfolio (including new car brand representation, customer experience centres), deepen its services in investment management, and integrate new financial services platforms like Deem Finance. Shehab Gargash is seen as a bridge between old family business values and modern corporate governance, innovation, and global ambition. His legacy is likely to include strong institutionalisation of the family group, modernising financial services in the UAE, and helping shape capital market infrastructure, alongside continuing growth in automotive, real estate and investment sectors.
28
HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Saleh Al Othaim
Chairman – Al-Othaim Group
HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Saleh Al Othaim chairs Al Othaim Holding, a major diversified Saudi enterprise with roots in retail and expansion across food, non‑food, real estate, fashion, hospitality and entertainment. Al Othaim’s retail operations include over 80 supermarkets and hypermarkets across the Kingdom, several malls, plus large scale real estate and development projects. Under his leadership, Al Othaim has made strategic moves in investment, including listing 33 percent of shares of the Fourth Milling Company via a Saudi Exchange IPO (~USD 229 million) in October 2024. It also acquired a 20 percent stake in Alpha Capital as part of its investment arm, Al Othaim Investment, which runs some 23 integrated projects valued over USD 12 billion. Sheikh Abdullah’s governance has seen the group scale operationally (fashion stores, entertainment venues, malls), as well as widen its portfolio in hospitality and non‑food industries. He has emphasised alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: boosting investment, developing real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and diversifying economic contribution beyond oil. The group also runs a training and development academy for Saudis, reflecting attention to talent pipeline and local capacity building. Sheikh Abdullah’s likely legacy will be as a steward of one of Saudi’s leading family businesses who managed growth with diversification, embracing modern retail, real estate, entertainment, and investments, while contributing to social and economic transformation under Vision 2030.
27
Hisham Al Gurg
CEO – Seed Group; Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum
Hisham Al Gurg is CEO of Seed Group, which operates under the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. He is an influential figure in Dubai’s investment, start‑ups, strategic partnerships and business scale‑ups, especially in technology, healthcare, real estate, hospitality and tourism. His leadership has steered Seed Group into several strategic alliances. One recent example is a joint venture with Vital Holding to strengthen market positioning and offer high‑value investment, legal and advisory services to international clients. Another is the alliance with Intent HQ to bring advanced AI‑driven customer insight platforms to the UAE and wider MENA region. Also a partnership with upGrad to accelerate upskilling and workforce transformation in fields such as generative AI. Seed Group under Al Gurg’s leadership is also expanding its international footprint. Its offices or representative presence stretch across multiple global markets including the UK, US, Singapore, Australia, Italy, Spain, Thailand and others, with more in the pipeline. The expansion is positioned as part of a strategy aligned with UAE’s broader innovation, technology‑led economy goals. Hisham Al Gurg emphasises partnerships, innovation, and value‐creation. He looks for niche companies or technologies that can scale globally, marrying strategic capital, local/regional knowledge, and regulatory relationships. His potential legacy will likely involve helping turn Dubai and the UAE more fully into a global hub for tech, innovation, digitalisation and cross‑border business growth. He is contributing to shaping the ecosystem that supports early stage companies, cross‑border expansion, and human capital development, especially in knowledge and tech sectors.
26
Ali Al Gebely
Chairman – Al Gebely Holding
Ali Al Gebely is driving a transformation in real estate and hospitality across the Middle East and beyond. With a clear vision for 2030, Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, aims to establish the company as a globally recognised, AI-powered platform that redefines how people live and invest internationally. His strategy focuses on expanding beyond the UAE and Egypt into markets like Saudi Arabia and Greece, creating future-ready communities that blend sustainability, technology and cultural relevance. Under Al Gebely’s leadership, ONE Development has quickly gained prominence, particularly through its flagship DO Hotels brand. This innovative concept, launched in partnership with Egyptian music icon Amr Diab, is the world’s first AI-powered, music-inspired hospitality brand. Despite initial scepticism, some industry voices questioned its niche appeal—DO Hotels has become synonymous with ONE Development’s disruptive approach. It integrates culture, technology and lifestyle into a unique offering that resonates with investors, media and buyers alike. Al Gebely’s core values—integrity, innovation, empowerment and consumer focus—are deeply embedded within the company’s culture and governance. He introduced a leadership incentive model that rewards not only financial performance but also environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact and delivery speed. This progressive approach has fostered a culture of accountability and agility, enabling ONE Development to launch three major projects across three cities within a single year, while maintaining strong investor confidence and delivering long-term value. In the last twelve months, Al Gebely has overseen the launch of Laguna Residence in Dubai, DO Hotels & Residences on Dubai Islands and DO New Cairo, a flagship mixed-use development bringing their innovative hospitality model to Egypt. Collectively, these projects have a market valuation exceeding AED 4 billion and have solidified ONE Development’s reputation as a forward-thinking developer capable of delivering scale, speed and cultural relevance. Strategic partnerships with global celebrities and influencers further demonstrate Al Gebely’s vision for cultural connectivity and brand expansion. Collaborations with figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kevin O’Leary, Amir Karara, Raya Abirached and Sherif Mounir help elevate the company’s profile across diverse markets. Beyond project development, Al Gebely sees ONE Development as an economic driver. His work creates high-value destinations that attract residents and investors, while generating employment and stimulating local economies through new lifestyle-led districts. These developments enhance cities’ attractiveness as global hubs. Innovation remains central to Al Gebely’s approach. He has championed AI integration within real estate and hospitality, with projects like DO Hotels and Laguna Residence representing future-ready urban environments aligned with national diversification and smart city strategies in the UAE and Egypt. Al Gebely envisions ONE Development as a pioneer of a new era of living—one that fuses technology, culture and human connection. He hopes the company will be remembered for raising real estate standards in the Middle East, proving that agility and innovation can rival scale, and leaving behind vibrant, inspiring communities that endure for decades. His leadership and vision have earned him several accolades, including Construction Week’s Innovative Real Estate Developer of the Year and listings among the region’s most influential construction and real estate leaders.
25
Saleh Salem Bin Mahfouz
Chairman – SEDCO Holding
Sheikh Saleh Salem Bin Mahfouz is Chairman of SEDCO Holding, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading ethical, Shariah‑compliant investment and holding companies. Founded in 1976, SEDCO operates in diversified sectors including asset management, real estate, education, healthcare, hospitality, and logistics. Under Sheikh Saleh’s leadership, SEDCO has emphasised sustainable investments and strong corporate governance. Its mission is to achieve maximum value through focused Shariah compliant investments and partnerships, while maintaining the highest corporate governance standards, and incorporating sustainability into initiatives driving economic and social impact. In 2023, for example, SEDCO increased its asset value in its REIT fund to about US$653 million and expanded its healthcare and logistics portfolios. Sheikh Saleh also chairs other boards including Nahdi Medical Company, a leading pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Markets Company, and other entities across real estate and investment sectors. His educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Dhahran. On the social front, through SEDCO’s philanthropic arm, the Salem Bin Mahfouz Foundation, and programmes like “Riyali” (financial literacy), he has supported education, teacher training, community development, and civil society initiatives. SEDCO has also been recognised for its social contributions in education by the Saudi Ministry of Education. Sheikh Saleh’s vision appears rooted in long‑term value: combining ethical, sustainable investment practices with social impact and strong governance. His legacy is likely to be measured not just in financial returns or scale of investments but also in how SEDCO Holding helps shape responsible investment norms in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, while enhancing community well‑being through education, health, and empowerment.
24
Hassan Allam
CEO – Hassan Allam Holding
Hassan Allam is Chief Executive Officer of Hassan Allam Holding, one of Egypt’s largest and most diversified infrastructure and construction groups. Since assuming leadership in 2009, he has transformed the company into a regional powerhouse, expanding its footprint across the Middle East, Africa and select global markets. Founded in 1936, Hassan Allam Holding is among Egypt’s oldest private sector enterprises. Under Hassan’s stewardship, the group has grown its project backlog from USD 0.5 billion to over $5.5 billion by 2024, and now operates in more than 10 countries across three continents. Its portfolio spans construction, utilities, energy, water, transport and social infrastructure. A graduate of the American University in Cairo with a degree in Civil Engineering, Hassan Allam has led the company through strategic restructuring, digital transformation and sectoral diversification. In 2023, the group announced its expansion into the UAE, marking a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy. The move followed successful project delivery in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Libya, reinforcing the group’s reputation for complex infrastructure execution. Hassan Allam Holding is ranked among the top 250 global contractors and top 225 international design firms by ENR. Its subsidiary, Hassan Allam Utilities, focuses on sustainable infrastructure development, including renewable energy, water treatment and mobility solutions. In 2025, the group launched a new logistics corridor in Upper Egypt and announced a joint venture with a European partner to develop solar-powered desalination plants. The company plays a vital role in Egypt’s national development, delivering roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and industrial zones. While Hassan Allam’s personal philanthropic activities are less publicly documented, the group’s investments in social infrastructure and employment generation reflect a strong commitment to inclusive growth and capacity building. Hassan Allam is also a vocal advocate for private sector participation in regional development. He regularly speaks at infrastructure and investment forums, promoting sustainable models for public–private partnerships and regional integration. His leadership reflects a blend of engineering expertise, strategic foresight and civic responsibility – positioning Hassan Allam Holding as a cornerstone of Egypt’s infrastructure renaissance and a rising force in the MENA region.
23
Ali Hussain Sajwani
Managing Director; Co-Founder – DAMAC Properties; Amali Properties
As the son of Hussain Sajwani – Founder and Chairman of DAMAC – Ali Hussain Sajwani represents the next generation of leadership within one of the Gulf’s most prominent luxury real estate groups. He is currently Managing Director of Operations, Finance & Hospitality at DAMAC Properties and Co-Founder of Amali Properties, where he serves as CEO. Educated in the United States, Ali holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Northeastern University in Boston. He joined DAMAC in 2014 and has since played a pivotal role in modernising the company’s operational backbone, overseeing CRM, handovers, collections, IT, communications and hospitality. Ali has championed digital transformation across DAMAC’s portfolio, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. Under his leadership, the company secured its first MSCI Provisional ESG Rating in 2025, doubled its WELL Health-Safety certified buildings and achieved LEED Platinum certification for DAMAC Lagoons – one of Dubai’s largest low-rise communities. Ali is also CEO of Amali Properties, a boutique ultra-luxury developer focused on island and beachfront living. Its flagship project, Amali Island, is slated for delivery in Q1 2027. His leadership reflects a strategic pivot from legacy real estate into tech-enabled, customer-centric platforms. By blending operational rigour with innovation, Ali Hussain Sajwani is positioning DAMAC and its affiliated ventures for long-term resilience and global relevance.
22
Dr. Omar Bin Sulaiman
Founder & Chairman – BinSulaiman Group – OBS
Dr. Omar Bin Sulaiman is the Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, a UAE-based diversified business conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, emerging markets and Europe. A former senior government official turned entrepreneur, he exemplifies a hybrid model of leadership – combining public-sector experience with private enterprise agility. Born in 1973, Dr. Bin Sulaiman holds a Doctorate in Leadership, an MBA in Finance, a Master of Science in Education and a Bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering. His early career was marked by high-profile roles in Dubai’s economic development. He served as CEO of Dubai Internet City (DIC), where he helped attract global tech giants such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Cisco. He later became Director General and then Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), overseeing its rise as a global financial hub and acting as a representative for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Following his public-sector tenure, Dr. Bin Sulaiman founded BinSulaiman Group, which has grown into a multi-sector enterprise with interests in luxury retail, real estate, hospitality and lifestyle brands. In 2023, the company was named “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” by regional business media, reflecting its rapid expansion and brand partnerships. The group positions itself as a platform bridging regional and international markets, with a focus on innovation and high-growth sectors. Dr. Bin Sulaiman maintains a visible presence in business and thought leadership forums, advocating for knowledge economy strategies and regional entrepreneurship. His transition from public office to private enterprise is often cited as a case study in institutional rigour applied to family business leadership. BinSulaiman Group continues to expand into new geographies and sectors, aligning with global luxury and lifestyle trends. Its growth reflects Dr. Bin Sulaiman’s vision of building a diversified, internationally competitive Arab conglomerate – anchored in legacy, driven by innovation and responsive to global market dynamics. His leadership underscores the evolving role of Emirati entrepreneurs in shaping regional business ecosystems, blending strategic foresight with operational excellence.
21
Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan
Vice Chairman – Ajlan & Bros Holding
Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan serves as the Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros Group, one of the Middle East’s most prominent and diversified private sector conglomerates. Since its establishment in 1979, the group has grown into a global powerhouse, employing more than 15,000 people across over 25 countries and overseeing the operations of 75 companies worldwide. Under Alajlan’s leadership, the group has undergone a strategic transformation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, evolving from a traditional textile business into a multifaceted enterprise with investments across critical and future-focused sectors. Today, Ajlan & Bros Group boasts assets exceeding $15 billion and generates annual revenues of more than $2 billion. These achievements reflect both the group’s expansive regional footprint and its growing international presence. Mohammed Alajlan has been a key architect behind the company’s aggressive diversification. The group’s business interests now span sectors such as real estate, water, power, environmental services, oil and gas, food security, facility management, logistics, tourism, entertainment, industrial manufacturing, mining, technology, financial services, fintech, and FMCG. In particular, Ajlan & Bros is one of the largest private real estate owners in Saudi Arabia, having launched major commercial, residential, and industrial projects across the Kingdom’s key cities. This physical footprint is matched by its growing international reach, with investments across Europe, Asia, the United States, and China. In addition to his executive responsibilities, Alajlan plays a leading role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s global economic partnerships. As Chairman of the Saudi-Chinese Business Council, he has helped build deep economic ties between the two countries, supporting trade, investment, and strategic collaboration across industries. His efforts in promoting economic diplomacy and international cooperation have earned him widespread recognition, particularly from Chinese government entities. Among the many honours he has received are the Honorary Citizen Award and City Key Holder Merit from the People’s Government of Xuzhou City, as well as a similar Honorary Citizen Award from Zaozhuang City in Shandong District. He has also been awarded the Honorary Work Merit and Medal and a certificate from Siang City in Jiangsu Region for his outstanding contributions to commercial and economic development. In recognition of his sustained impact, Alajlan was named Friendship Ambassador for Shandong Region—an honour bestowed upon those who have significantly contributed to the region’s social and economic growth. Beyond business and international relations, Mohammed Alajlan is a former board member of the Young Arab Leaders Organisation, reflecting his commitment to empowering youth and nurturing the next generation of business talent in the Arab world. As Deputy Chairman, he continues to guide Ajlan & Bros Group through an era of transformation. His leadership bridges heritage and modernity, rooted in a legacy of family enterprise while boldly steering the company toward future-facing sectors and global markets. Through his vision, the group remains a critical player in the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia and a key contributor to cross-border investment and collaboration.
20
Dr. Ziad Khalaf
Chairman – International Development Bank
Born in Baghdad in 1980, Dr. Ziad Khalaf represents a new generation of Arab financiers focused on sustainable development, regional integration and post-conflict economic rebuilding. Khalaf is Chairman of the International Development Bank (IDB), one of Iraq’s leading private financial institutions, and Chairman of ZK Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based investment group bridging Iraq and the Gulf. He co-founded IDB in 2011 and formally assumed the chairmanship in 2015. Under his leadership, the bank has expanded its footprint beyond Iraq, becoming the first Iraqi bank licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE in 2022. In December 2024, IDB was recognised by the Dubai Land Department as an authorised escrow trustee – marking a strategic milestone in cross-border real estate finance. In April 2025, IDB participated as a Gold Sponsor at the AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi, showcasing its role in fostering global investment cooperation. Khalaf used the platform to promote tailored financial solutions for Iraqi and Emirati enterprises, reinforcing IDB’s position as a financial bridge between the two nations. Khalaf also chairs ZK Holding, which manages a diversified portfolio across finance, insurance, technology, energy and real estate. In 2024, IDB entered a joint venture with Aramex to enhance logistics and shipping services in Iraq, leveraging its network of over 7,000 service points. He sits on the boards of the Union of Arab Banks, the International Chamber of Commerce – UAE and the Arab Academy for Administrative, Financial and Banking Sciences. In mid-2024, Khalaf was honoured at a UN conference in Geneva for his contributions to sustainable development, and received the First-class Arab Tourism Medal from the Arab Tourism Organization. While not publicly associated with large-scale philanthropic foundations, Khalaf’s influence lies in promoting financial infrastructure, empowering entrepreneurs and advancing regional cooperation. His leadership reflects a commitment to inclusive growth and economic resilience in a region undergoing transformation.
19
Samir Gargash
Group Chairman – Gargash Group
Samir Gargash is Group Chairman of Gargash Group, a family-owned UAE conglomerate with a legacy dating back to 1918. Under his leadership, the group has grown into a diversified enterprise spanning automotive, financial services, real estate and trading. Gargash Group is best known for introducing luxury automotive marques to the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo and GAC Motor, through its flagship division Gargash Motors. The group also operates Daman Investments, a financial services arm launched in 1998 offering asset management, brokerage and private equity solutions. Samir Gargash joined the family business after completing officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK. He initially led Gargash Motors and the trading division, securing new distributorships and expanding the group’s retail footprint. He became Group Chairman in the early 2000s, guiding the company through regional expansion and digital transformation. In 2025, Gargash Group announced new investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and smart mobility solutions, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability goals. Its real estate division continues to develop residential and commercial properties across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with a focus on mixed-use communities and ESG compliance. Samir Gargash is known for his customer-centric philosophy and high ethical standards. He serves on advisory boards related to automotive policy and investment regulation and is a vocal advocate for family business governance and succession planning. His leadership ensures that Gargash Group remains a trusted name in the UAE’s private sector – anchored in tradition, driven by innovation and responsive to the evolving needs of the market.
18
Hasan Fardan Al Fardan
Chief Executive Officer – Al Fardan Exchange
Hasan Fardan Al Fardan is Chief Executive Officer of Al Fardan Exchange, one of the UAE’s leading financial services firms specialising in remittances, currency exchange and cross-border payments. A third-generation member of the Al Fardan family – renowned for its 200-year legacy in Gulf trade and pearl commerce – Hasan has modernised the business for the digital age. Before joining the family enterprise, Hasan spent six years at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) as a real estate investment analyst, managing global portfolios. He became CEO of Al Fardan Exchange in 2020 and has since spearheaded a comprehensive digital transformation. The company now leverages artificial intelligence, biometric verification and blockchain-based compliance tools to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. In 2024, Al Fardan Exchange launched its proprietary fintech platform, enabling real-time remittances to over 100 countries and integrating with UAE Pass for secure onboarding. The firm also expanded its digital wallet services and partnered with regional banks to offer embedded finance solutions. Hasan serves on the board of the UAE Foreign Exchange & Remittance Group and advises several fintech and financial institutions. He is a vocal proponent of financial inclusion and regulatory innovation, contributing to national discussions on digital payments and anti-money laundering frameworks. Al Fardan Exchange remains privately held and family-led, with Hasan driving its evolution into a tech-enabled financial services provider. His leadership reflects a commitment to heritage, innovation and regional financial integration.
17
Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al Ajlan
Chairman, Ajlan & Bros Holding
Ajlan Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan is widely recognized as a pioneering force in the manufacturing of traditional men’s clothing, textiles, and ready-made garments across Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region. Under his visionary leadership, Ajlan & Bros Group has transformed from its original foundation as a textile business in 1979 into one of the Kingdom’s largest and most influential investment and commercial conglomerates. Headquartered in Riyadh, the group today employs over 13,000 people across 25 countries and manages a network of 75 companies. Alajlan’s ambition is clear: to position Ajlan & Bros as a leading global investment powerhouse that not only drives business growth but also enriches the lives of people and contributes meaningfully to the prosperity of Saudi Arabia and the wider Vision 2030 initiative. With a career spanning four decades, Alajlan’s expertise cuts across commercial, industrial, and investment sectors. His leadership extends beyond the family business into numerous high-profile roles within regional economic institutions. He currently serves as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation of GCC Chambers, the Federation of Saudi Chambers, and the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These positions highlight his significant influence in shaping trade and economic policy across the Gulf Cooperation Council and within Saudi Arabia itself. In addition, Alajlan is a member of the Council of Riyadh Region, actively contributing to regional governance and development. His involvement with prominent national institutions further underscores his impact: he sits on the Boards of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the Saudi Export Development Authority, and the Saudi American Business Council. His leadership also extends to roles such as chairman of the Economy and Development Committee in the Riyadh Region Council and chairman of the Dispute Resolution Commission. Moreover, he heads the Development Initiatives Committee at the Council of Saudi Chambers, reflecting his deep engagement with fostering economic growth and resolving business challenges. Ajlan & Bros’ business portfolio reflects Alajlan’s strategic vision of diversification aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. While rooted in its original textile manufacturing heritage, the group has expanded into multiple sectors vital to the Kingdom’s economic future. This includes real estate, industrial development, and investments across Saudi Arabia, Europe, Asia, the United States, and China. The group is recognized as one of the largest real estate owners in Saudi Arabia, having launched numerous commercial, residential, and industrial projects across key cities in the kingdom, further strengthening its footprint in the region. Ajlan Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan’s leadership blends tradition with innovation. He has successfully steered a family-founded textile business into a diversified, multinational conglomerate that plays a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. His vision continues to guide Ajlan & Bros as it drives growth, supports national development goals, and enhances its standing as a regional and global business leader.
16
Mohammed Yousuf Naghi
Chairman, Yousuf M.A. Naghi & Sons Group
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi is Chairman of one of Saudi Arabia’s oldest and most diversified family business conglomerates. Founded in 1911 by Mohamed Abdulwahab Naghi in Jeddah, the group began as a modest trading enterprise and has since evolved into a multi-sector powerhouse with operations across automotive, transportation, FMCG, logistics, and industrial services. Under Mohamed Yousuf Naghi’s leadership, the group has expanded its footprint and modernised its structure. In 2024, it announced the formation of Jiad International Holding Company – a strategic restructuring initiative designed to consolidate investments, streamline governance, and drive future growth. The move reflects the group’s ambition to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its emphasis on private sector transformation. The group’s automotive division, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., is the official distributor for BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, and Hyundai (including commercial vehicles) in Saudi Arabia. It has held the BMW dealership for over 25 years and remains one of the Kingdom’s most prominent luxury automotive retailers. In 2019, the group expanded its portfolio by securing distribution rights for Ford and Lincoln in the Western and Southern regions of Saudi Arabia. Beyond automotive, the group operates one of the largest bus and coach fleets in the region, providing transport services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, school networks, and urban mobility. Its logistics and FMCG divisions handle distribution for global brands including Reckitt, L’Oréal, and LG Electronics, supported by a robust warehousing and supply chain infrastructure. Mohamed Yousuf Naghi is widely respected in Saudi business circles and is often referred to with the honorific “Sheikh,” reflecting his stature and legacy. His leadership style emphasises diversification, operational excellence, and regional integration. He continues to guide the group’s evolution from a traditional trading house into a modern, multi-sector enterprise with global partnerships. His business impact is evident in the group’s sustained growth, strategic alliances, and contribution to Saudi Arabia’s economic development.
15
Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani
Chairman, Al Rostamani Group
Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani is Chairman of the Al Rostamani Group, one of the UAE’s most established family conglomerates, founded in the early 1950s by the late Abdullah Hassan Al Rostamani. Over the decades, the group has grown into a diversified enterprise spanning automotive, general trading, construction, real estate, financial services, travel and technology. Under Marwan Al Rostamani’s leadership, the group has maintained its reputation for reliability and innovation. He has served as Chairman since the early 2000s and is also Vice Chairman of Dubai Insurance Company, a role he has held since 2006. He sits on the board of the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain and Dubai International Securities, reflecting his influence across the UAE’s financial and investment sectors. Al Rostamani earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from George Washington University in 1992 and 1995, respectively. His leadership style blends strategic foresight with a commitment to national development. In recent years, the group has invested in digital transformation and sustainability, aligning with the UAE’s long-term economic vision. The group’s automotive division, Al Rostamani Trading Company, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Renault and Infiniti in the UAE. Its engineering arm, Emirates Electrical Engineering, plays a key role in national infrastructure projects. In 2025, the group was honoured by Ajman University and the Thamer Fund for its philanthropic contributions to education, including support for underprivileged students. Al Rostamani Group is also a founding supporter of Sandooq Al Watan, a national initiative focused on youth development and innovation. Marwan Al Rostamani has publicly endorsed the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment, reflecting his commitment to humanitarian causes and food security. As Chairman, Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani continues to uphold the family’s legacy of service, growth and civic responsibility – ensuring the group remains a pillar of the UAE’s private sector.
14
Abdul Hamied Seddiqi
Chairman, Seddiqi Holding
Abdul Hamied Seddiqi is Chairman of Seddiqi Holding, the family-owned luxury retail and investment group that has shaped the UAE’s horological landscape for over seven decades. A second-generation leader, he has played a pivotal role in expanding the business beyond its retail origins into manufacturing, distribution, lifestyle investments and cultural programming. The Seddiqi legacy began in 1950, when Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons opened its first watch shop in Dubai. Today, it is the UAE’s largest luxury watch and jewellery retailer, operating over 50 boutiques and holding authorised dealership rights for more than 100 prestigious brands – including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Hublot. Under Abdul Hamied’s stewardship, the group has consolidated its ventures under Seddiqi Holding, established in 2007 to manage its diversified portfolio. Beyond retail, Seddiqi Holding includes Swiss Watch Services (after-sales and distribution), Seddiqi Investments (a lifestyle-focused investment arm) and Mizzen, a division launched in 2017 to bring luxury lifestyle brands to the region. In 2023, Mizzen expanded into Saudi Arabia, introducing high-end skincare brand Aēsop and other premium names to the Kingdom’s growing luxury market. A landmark initiative under Abdul Hamied’s leadership is the creation of Dubai Watch Week, a globally recognised horology forum launched in 2015. The biennial event has become a cultural fixture, promoting watch education, collecting and craftsmanship through exhibitions, masterclasses and industry panels. In November 2023, the group unveiled Vyntage Horology, its own line of Swiss-made timepieces celebrating traditional watchmaking and regional heritage. Abdul Hamied Seddiqi is a respected figure in the global watch industry. He has served on the jury of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève and is a vocal advocate for horological education and appreciation in the Middle East. Seddiqi Holding was listed among Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Arab Family Businesses in 2024, with Abdul Hamied recognised for his role in preserving legacy while embracing innovation. His leadership reflects a balance of tradition and modernity – honouring the trust built by his father and uncles while guiding the group into new markets and formats. Seddiqi Holding remains privately owned and family-run, with Abdul Hamied ensuring Dubai retains its place on the global luxury map.
13
Michael Chalhoub
Chief Executive Officer, Chalhoub Group
Michael Chalhoub is Chief Executive Officer of Chalhoub Group, the Middle East’s leading luxury retail and distribution company. As of 1 January 2025, he succeeded his father Patrick Chalhoub – who now serves as Executive Chairman – marking a generational leadership transition in the 70-year-old family business. At age 37, Michael represents the third generation at the helm of a group that has shaped the region’s luxury landscape for decades. Founded in 1955 by Michel and Widad Chalhoub, the Dubai-based group operates across 14 countries and partners with over 300 luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora and Louboutin. It manages franchises, joint ventures and proprietary retail concepts such as Level Shoes and Tryano, and has owned French heritage brand Christofle since 2012. Michael Chalhoub holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and previously led the group’s strategy, growth and innovation division. His tenure focused on digital transformation, new ventures and preparing the organisation for a rapidly evolving retail environment. As CEO, he is now steering Chalhoub Group into its next chapter – prioritising omni-channel expansion, sustainability and international growth. In 2025, the group announced plans to enter the United States, its second-largest market after the Gulf, by leveraging successful home-grown concepts like Level Shoes. A logistics hub is underway, and retail locations are under consideration. Chalhoub Group currently operates around 60 e-commerce platforms and continues to invest in data-driven customer engagement and AI-powered personalisation. Michael’s leadership also emphasises cultural renewal. He champions collaboration, inclusivity and employee empowerment, with a focus on creating long-term value for customers, partners and staff. In 2024, the group launched its “People Experience” initiative to enhance workplace wellbeing and career development, earning recognition from regional HR bodies. Following the passing of founder Michel Chalhoub in 2018, the group has remained committed to continuity and innovation. Michael’s appointment signals a confident shift toward future-facing leadership, rooted in legacy but responsive to global trends – from sustainability and ethical sourcing to evolving consumer behaviours. With Michael Chalhoub at the helm, Chalhoub Group is poised to deepen its luxury retail dominance while redefining what it means to be a family business in the modern Middle East.
12
Easa Al Gurg
Group CEO, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group
Easa Al Gurg is Group CEO of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), one of the UAE’s oldest and most respected family-owned conglomerates. A third-generation leader, he assumed the role in May 2021, building on the legacy of his grandfather, the late Sir Easa Saleh Al Gurg – widely regarded as the UAE’s first banker – and his mother, Dr Raja Al Gurg, who served as Managing Director and Chairperson for over two decades. Founded in 1960, ESAG today comprises 27 companies operating across retail, construction, industrial manufacturing, real estate and joint ventures. The group represents over 370 global brands, including Siemens, British American Tobacco, Dunlop, SieMatic and 3M, and maintains strategic partnerships with multinationals such as AkzoNobel, Unilever and Siemens Healthineers. Easa Al Gurg’s leadership has ushered in a new era of modernisation and agility. His strategy prioritises expansion into new business segments and geographies, digital transformation and customer engagement innovation. He has also explored employee ownership models to foster long-term commitment and cultural renewal within the organisation. In 2025, ESAG was recognised for its sustainability initiatives, including joint ventures with Siemens Industrial and Siemens Energy focused on eco-friendly infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies. Al Gurg’s journey within the group began in 2010 as General Manager of Scientechnic, ESAG’s flagship engineering arm. This hands-on experience across operations has shaped his leadership philosophy, which emphasises continuous learning, adaptability and empowering future leaders. His efforts were recognised in 2025 when Gulf Business named him among the MENA region’s most influential CEOs. Outside ESAG, Al Gurg holds key roles in the UAE’s business ecosystem. He sits on the boards of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the National Bank of Fujairah, and contributes to philanthropy as a board member of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation. His influence spans both corporate and civic spheres, reinforcing ESAG’s role as a pillar of the UAE economy. Easa Al Gurg’s dynamic leadership is redefining what it means to steward a legacy business – balancing tradition with innovation and positioning ESAG for long-term relevance in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
11
Zaid S. Al Khayyat
Managing Director, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI)
When Zaid S. Al Khayyat speaks about leadership, it’s never just about profits or portfolios—it’s about people. As the Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), Zaid is redefining what it means to lead a legacy business in the modern Middle East, not by departing from tradition but by updating it with purpose and relevance. “My father, Dr Saad F. Al Khayyat, a surgeon by education, has always cared deeply about people and their communities,” said Zaid. “This passion has been at the heart of AKI since the beginning.” That surgeon was Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat, a pioneer in the UAE’s healthcare and business sectors. In 1965, he founded BinSina Pharmacy, which laid the foundation for what would eventually become AKI—a multi-industry powerhouse with a workforce of 11,000 and operations spanning nine sectors, from retail and healthcare to logistics and contracting. But Zaid’s leadership is not simply a continuation of his father’s legacy—it’s a reinvention built on its values. In recent years, AKI has doubled down on building what Zaid calls a culture of meaningful connection inside and outside of the organisation, spearheading new ways to strengthen relationships within its teams, with its partners, and with its customers across the Middle East. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to always prioritise people, connection, and community.” That belief extends to governance and structure as well. As AKI continues to scale, both Dr Saad and Zaid continue to build for generations to come, partnering with leading advisory firms to prepare for generational continuity. One of the most meaningful decisions under his leadership was a renewed focus on transparency and internal mobility. By creating clear career pathways and supporting personal development, AKI has strengthened retention, productivity, and engagement—particularly among its leadership. “Today, we’re a workplace of over 70 nationalities,” said Zaid. “We are rooted in legacy, built with purpose, and move with determination towards the future.” Community and sustainability are not afterthoughts at AKI—they are operational priorities. This ethos is perhaps most evident at BinSina Pharmacy, now celebrating 60 years. In addition to healthcare access, BinSina leads several wellness initiatives, from blood drives to educational programmes in underserved communities. Meanwhile, the group has continued to push boundaries with the opening of a state-of-the-art Fulfilment & Innovation Centre in Dubai. The one-million-square-foot facility quadrupled AKI’s logistics capabilities while setting a new benchmark for sustainable supply chain operations in the region. “We carry with us a deep sense of responsibility toward the communities we serve, the societies we operate in, and the world we are all a part of,” said Zaid. “With the nature of our businesses, AKI touches people’s lives every single day, often in ways they may not even realise.” Other recent milestones include the founding of AKI Logistics, launching new manufacturing under the “AKI Creates” label, and deepening youth empowerment efforts through partnerships like the one with the University of Sharjah. For Al Khayyat, legacy is about embracing and admiring the company’s history while building on that foundation to create meaningful impact. “We grow where we can serve people, add capability, and create lasting value. With this, we now bring together a constellation of businesses across healthcare, consumer, retail, fitness, automotive, contracting, environmental services, logistics, and manufacturing, ensuring that our growth stays purposeful and people-centred for decades to come.” Awards and accolades have followed, but Zaid remains grounded. “What makes our story special is not only the success people see, but the culture we’ve built and the countless unseen moments that made it possible,” he said. “And as always, we continue to listen, learn, and adapt as we go.” As AKI continues to evolve, one thing remains constant under Zaid’s leadership: AKI will always move decisively when opportunity aligns with purpose.
10
Majid Jafar
CEO; Vice-Chairman – Crescent Petroleum; Crescent Group
Majid Jafar is Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum, the Middle East’s oldest private oil and gas company, and Vice-Chairman of the Crescent Group – a diversified family enterprise with interests spanning energy, logistics, private equity and real estate. An Emirati of Iraqi descent, he represents the second generation of leadership following his father, Hamid Jafar, who founded Crescent Petroleum in 1971. Educated at Eton College, Cambridge University (Engineering) and Harvard Business School, Jafar blends technical depth with strategic foresight. He began his career at Shell International before joining Crescent Petroleum, where he was appointed CEO in 2011. Under his leadership, the company has focused on natural gas development in Iraq and Egypt, aligning with regional energy transition goals. In 2021, Crescent Petroleum became one of the first oil and gas firms in the region to achieve carbon-neutral operations, through a combination of emissions reduction and verified offsets. The company is a signatory to the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), committing to net-zero methane emissions and ending routine flaring by 2030. These efforts earned Jafar a place on Forbes Middle East’s “Sustainable 100” list in both 2023 and 2024. Crescent Petroleum continues to expand its footprint in Iraq, where it holds multiple concessions including the Khidhr Al Mai block and fields in Diyala province. In 2025, the company announced new investments in digital infrastructure and carbon capture technologies, reinforcing its dual focus on energy security and sustainability. Jafar also serves as Managing Director of Dana Gas, a publicly listed affiliate and one of the region’s leading natural gas producers. His influence extends into policy and philanthropy: he sits on the boards of the Queen Rania Foundation, the Atlantic Council, the Arab Forum for Environment and Development and Harvard Medical School’s Board of Fellows. He is a founding patron of Prince’s Trust International and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders community. Named among Dubai’s 100 most influential people by Arabian Business, Majid Jafar exemplifies the modern Gulf energy executive – technically astute, globally engaged and committed to reshaping the industry through responsible leadership.
9
Mohammed Alshaya
Executive Chairman, Alshaya Group
A scion of Kuwait’s Alshaya family, Mohammed Alshaya has transformed his familial group from a regional trading business into a global retail powerhouse representing more than 70 international brands. Today, Alshaya Group, for which he serves as Executive Chairman, is one of the Middle East’s largest and most influential retail franchise conglomerates. Founded in 1890, Alshaya Group today operates over 4,000 stores, restaurants and leisure outlets across MENA, Türkiye and Europe. Its portfolio includes household names such as Starbucks, H&M, The Cheesecake Factory, Victoria’s Secret and Shake Shack. Under Alshaya’s stewardship – he became CEO in 1990 and Executive Chairman in 2007 – the group has expanded aggressively, introducing new formats and experiences to Arab consumers while maintaining operational excellence. In 2025, Alshaya Group announced a franchise partnership with Ulta Beauty, bringing the U.S. cosmetics retailer to the Middle East for the first time. That same year, it launched the region’s first standalone Disney Stores in Dubai Mall and Yas Mall, alongside a dedicated Disney e-commerce platform. These moves reflect Alshaya’s strategy of blending physical retail with digital innovation to meet evolving consumer expectations. The group has also deepened its digital footprint through a strategic partnership with Turkish e-commerce giant Trendyol, aimed at boosting online retail across the GCC. In parallel, Alshaya Group and the Starbucks Foundation pledged $6 million in 2024 to support youth empowerment programmes across MENA and Türkiye, reinforcing the company’s commitment to social impact. Alshaya Group earned Great Place to Work certifications in multiple markets, a testament to its investment in employee wellbeing and inclusive workplace culture. Beyond retail, Mohammed Alshaya chairs Mabanee Company, the developer behind Kuwait’s landmark Avenues Mall, and serves on advisory boards including the Dubai International Chamber, the Arab Thought Foundation and the Wharton School’s Board of Overseers. In recognition of his contributions to British-Arab business relations, Alshaya was awarded the honorary title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). His leadership continues to define the future of retail in the Arab world – anchored in legacy, driven by innovation and committed to regional development.
8
Abdullah Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah
Chairman, Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group
Abdullah Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah is Chairman of one of the UAE’s most respected family-owned conglomerates. As a third-generation leader of Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group, a Dubai-based enterprise, he has played a pivotal role in modernising the group’s operations while preserving its legacy of trust, quality, and national service. Founded in 1958 by his forebears Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah, the group began as a trading company and has since evolved into a diversified business with interests spanning construction, automotive, logistics, agriculture, real estate, and smart infrastructure. Today, it employs nearly 10,000 people from over 50 nationalities and is structured around two core divisions: Al Naboodah Construction Group (ANCG) and Al Naboodah Commercial Group (ACG). Under Abdullah Al Naboodah’s leadership, the group has delivered some of the UAE’s most iconic infrastructure projects, including airports, highways, and high-rise developments. He chairs the Executive Committee and oversees strategic planning, sustainability initiatives, and corporate governance. His leadership style blends ethical decision-making with adaptability – ensuring the group remains competitive in both traditional sectors and emerging markets such as renewable energy and smart cities. Beyond business, Al Naboodah is a prominent figure in the UAE’s sports and investment landscape. He founded Phoenix Capital, a private investment firm, and has held board positions at Commercial Bank of Dubai, Al Rawabi, Oman Insurance, and Dubai Sports Council. He previously chaired Al Ahli Football Club (now Shabab Al Ahli Club) and currently leads Dubai Basketball, the UAE’s first professional basketball team. In 2025, Dubai Basketball secured a five-year wild-card entry into the EuroLeague, marking the first time a UAE-based team will compete in Europe’s top-tier basketball competition. Al Naboodah also serves as a Non-Executive Director of the European Tour Group (DP World Tour) and has contributed to golf development in the region, including his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation. His cross-sector influence – from infrastructure and finance to sports and culture – reflects a holistic approach to leadership rooted in national pride and global ambition. As Chairman of one of the UAE’s oldest and most diversified family businesses, Abdullah Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah exemplifies the modern Gulf business leader: grounded in heritage, driven by innovation, and committed to shaping the region’s future across multiple domains.
7
HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Than
Founder & Chairman, Al Faisal Holding
Born in Doha in 1948, Sheikh Faisal began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16, selling car parts in the local market. A member of the ruling Al Thani family, he is widely recognised for his pioneering role in developing Qatar’s non-oil private sector and for his enduring contributions to cultural preservation and philanthropy. Today, he is Founder and Chairman of Al Faisal Holding, one of Qatar’s largest and most diversified private conglomerates. Al Faisal Holding owns more than 25 hotels globally through its subsidiary ARTIC (Al Rayan Tourism & Investment Company), including the St. Regis in Washington, D.C. and Miami, and the W Hotel in London. The group also holds a majority stake in Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., a publicly listed firm active in real estate, medical supplies and industrial manufacturing. Sheikh Faisal has remained Chairman since inception, making him one of the longest-serving business leaders in the Gulf. He also chairs the Qatari Businessmen Association, reflecting his stature in the national business community. His sons are actively involved in the management of Al Faisal Holding, ensuring continuity of the family’s entrepreneurial legacy alongside Qatar’s ruling governance structures. Beyond commerce, Sheikh Faisal is a passionate cultural patron. In 1998, he founded the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, located in a historic fort west of Doha. The museum houses over 15,000 artefacts collected over five decades, including Islamic art, antique cars, coins, manuscripts and Bedouin heritage items. In philanthropy, Sheikh Faisal established the Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation (ALF) in 2011. The foundation supports humanitarian and educational initiatives in Qatar and abroad, including orphan care, refugee relief, healthcare access and youth development. Sheikh Faisal also contributes directly to education. He is a Trustee of Qatar University and sits on the Board of Trustees of the Driehaus College of Business at DePaul University in Chicago. He has supported the establishment of educational institutions in Doha.
6
Badr Jafar
CEO; President – Crescent Enterprises; Crescent Petroleum
Badr Jafar has led the charge on a rapid global expansion, while championing sustainability, governance, and social impact as Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Enterprises and President of Crescent Petroleum. These are two pillars of the Sharjah-based Crescent Group – a family-owned conglomerate with over five decades of influence across energy, logistics, infrastructure, and strategic investments. Jafar has overseen the group’s evolution into a globally active enterprise operating in 15 countries. Crescent Petroleum, founded by his father in 1971, is the Middle East’s first independent, privately owned oil and gas company. Under Jafar’s leadership, it has expanded its footprint across Iraq and the UAE, with a focus on natural gas development and decarbonisation. Crescent Enterprises, meanwhile, has diversified into private equity, venture capital, and business incubation, and voluntarily publishes annual sustainability reports – an uncommon practice among regional family firms. Jafar also chairs Gulftainer, the world’s largest privately owned container port operator, and Pearl Petroleum, a five-company consortium delivering natural gas to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He was recently appointed the UAE’s Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, a newly created role designed to foster cross-sector partnerships and elevate the country’s global philanthropic profile. What distinguishes Jafar is his commitment to integrating business leadership with cultural and social innovation. He is the founder of the Pearl Initiative, launched in 2010 in collaboration with the UN Office for Partnerships, to promote corporate transparency and accountability across the Gulf. In the cultural sphere, Jafar established the Middle East Theatre Academy in 2015, and co-founded the Global Gumbo Group with Quincy Jones to promote cross-cultural dialogue through music and entertainment. For his contributions to arts philanthropy, he received the Kennedy Center International Leadership Gold Medal in the Arts in 2014. Jafar is a leading advocate for strategic philanthropy in emerging markets. He is the Founding Patron of the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy at the University of Cambridge and of the Strategic Philanthropy Initiative at NYU Abu Dhabi – both pioneering academic hubs for high-impact giving. He co-founded the Arab World Social Entrepreneurship Programme with Ashoka and supports organisations such as Endeavor UAE and Sheraa, which nurture start-ups and social innovators across the region.
5
Ahmed Galal Ismail
CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding
Ahmed Galal Ismail is CEO of one of the Middle East’s most influential lifestyle and retail conglomerates. Egyptian-born and Dubai-based, Ismail represents a new generation of pan-Arab business leaders entrusted with stewarding Gulf family empires into the future. He assumed the top role in January 2023, following nearly two decades at Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), where he previously led key divisions including Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Majid Al Futtaim Ventures. His appointment marked a rare instance of a non-family member taking the helm of a legacy business founded in 1992 by the late Majid Al Futtaim – a cousin of the Al Futtaim family and a pioneer of modern retail in the region. Under Ismail’s leadership, MAF has accelerated its transformation agenda, with a focus on sustainability, digital innovation, and regional expansion. In 2024, the group reduced its market-based Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 34 per cent compared to 2019, and unveiled the region’s second net-positive building – a solar-powered mosque in Tilal Al Ghaf, equipped with 203 photovoltaic panels generating 115 per cent of its energy needs. The company, which now employs over 43,000 people across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, reported assets exceeding $19 billion and revenues of $9.4 billion in 2023. In June 2024, MAF partnered with Checkout.com to launch one-click checkout for its 15 million monthly online customers, enhancing its e-commerce capabilities. Ismail also oversees the group’s push into AI-powered retail media through Precision Media, which operates 212 digital screens across Carrefour hypermarkets in partnership with Publicis Media Middle East. In April 2025, MAF inaugurated Junction, its first business park in Egypt. The project is expected to generate over 8,000 direct and indirect jobs. Ismail also serves on the board of the Arab Investment Bank and is a trustee of the American University in Cairo. Internationally, he is a member of the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council and the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.
4
Lubna Olayan
Chair, Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB); former CEO, Olayan Financing Co.
Lubna Suliman Olayan is one of the Arab world’s most influential business leaders and a pioneering figure in Saudi Arabia’s corporate and philanthropic landscape. As Chair of the Saudi British Bank (SABB) and former CEO of Olayan Financing Company (OFC), she has played a defining role in modernising the Kingdom’s private sector and advancing women’s participation in business. The youngest daughter of the late Sulaiman Al Olayan – who founded the Olayan Group in 1947 – Lubna joined the family business in the 1980s and rose to lead OFC, the entity overseeing the group’s operations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Under her leadership, OFC expanded into more than 40 companies across distribution, manufacturing, energy, and financial services, often in partnership with global multinationals. The Olayan Group remains one of the region’s largest privately held conglomerates, with a family fortune estimated at over $10 billion. In 2019, Lubna Olayan made history as the first woman to chair a Saudi bank, following the merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank. She had already broken ground in 2004 as the first woman appointed to the board of a publicly listed Saudi company. Her reappointment in 2023 for another three-year term as Chair of SABB underscores her enduring influence in the financial sector. Beyond boardrooms, Olayan is a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment. In 2004, she spearheaded the Olayan Group’s National Programme for Women’s Development and Employment, providing training and job opportunities at a time when female workforce participation in the Kingdom was minimal. She continues to champion education and inclusion through her roles on the boards of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Cornell University, and Effat University – a pioneering women’s college in Jeddah. Lubna Olayan also chairs Alfanar, a UK-based venture philanthropy organisation that funds social enterprises across the Arab world, and, in 2025, she co-chaired the inaugural Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum, a high-level summit aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.
3
Omar Al Futtaim
Vice Chairman & CEO, Al Futtaim Group
As the son of Abdulla Al Futtaim – founder of one of the Middle East’s largest and most diversified family-owned conglomerates, and patriarch of one of Dubai’s great merchant dynasties – Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim continues a legacy of commercial leadership that dates back to the 1930s in his role as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim Group. In 2000, the Al-Futtaim business empire underwent a historic split: Abdulla Al Futtaim retained control of the automotive and retail divisions under Al-Futtaim Group, while his cousin Majid Al Futtaim established a separate property and mall conglomerate. Omar assumed senior leadership roles in the early 2000s, including Vice Chairmanship of Orient Insurance, before becoming CEO of the group. Today, Al-Futtaim Group operates across more than 20 countries, employs over 42,000 people, and spans five core sectors: automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Under Omar’s stewardship, the group has delivered transformative urban developments such as Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City, and Doha Festival City – mixed-use communities that redefined retail and residential landscapes across the region. Its real estate portfolio now exceeds one million square metres of gross leasable area, encompassing malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education assets. Beyond commercial success, Omar Al Futtaim is a prominent advocate for educational advancement. He chairs the Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, a non-profit initiative that operates Deira International School and Universal American School in Dubai, and funds scholarships and innovative learning programmes aligned with the UAE’s national education vision. In 2025, the group made headlines with the appointment of a Chief AI Officer – a newly created role signalling Al-Futtaim’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence across its divisions. The move reflects a strategic pivot towards innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric growth, positioning the group at the forefront of regional AI adoption. Omar Al Futtaim also serves on several influential boards, including the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Orient Insurance PJSC, and Emirates Investment Bank PJSC.
2
HE Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair
Chairman of Board of Directors, Mashreq Bank
His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair is an Emirati billionaire businessman and philanthropist, best known as Chairman of Mashreq Bank, the UAE’s oldest privately-owned bank. He is part of the illustrious Al Ghurair family of Dubai – one of the wealthiest business dynasties in the Arab world – which built a diversified empire over three generations with interests spanning construction, real estate, food, and finance in over 20 countries. Although Mashreq was founded in 1967 by his uncle Majed Ahmed Al Ghurair, Abdul Aziz joined the bank in 1977 and played a pivotal role in its expansion, serving as CEO for nearly three decades. He currently chairs Al Ghurair Investment, the family’s holding company, and also serves as Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation. He is also Chairman of Dubai Chambers, where he has spearheaded efforts to enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness, support entrepreneurship, and expand the emirate’s international business ties through strategic partnerships and trade missions. From 2007 to 2011, Al Ghurair served as Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, underscoring his influence in national affairs and public service. His most enduring legacy lies in his philanthropic leadership, particularly in education. In 2015, his father Abdullah Al Ghurair pledged one-third of the family’s assets to launch the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, appointing Abdul Aziz as its chair. Under his stewardship, the foundation has scaled programs across the Arab world – providing scholarships, funding universities, and launching training initiatives that have benefited over 230,000 young people, improving access to education and employment opportunities. In 2018, he personally launched the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, a $32 million initiative targeting refugee youth in Jordan, Lebanon, and the UAE. To date, the fund has supported over 100,000 refugee students, many displaced from Syria and Palestine, with more than half of the beneficiaries being female. Al Ghurair describes his approach as “strategic philanthropy”, focused on building ecosystems where young people can thrive.
1
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor
Founding Chairman, Al Habtoor Group
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is an Emirati self-made businessman who founded the Al Habtoor Group in 1970 and grew it from a small engineering firm into one of the UAE’s most diversified conglomerates. Based in Dubai, Al Habtoor built an empire spanning hospitality, real estate, automotive, education, and publishing, with operations not only across the United Arab Emirates but also in Lebanon, and international markets like the United Kingdom, Austria, and the United States. Al Habtoor, who hails from a prominent Dubai merchant family, has involved his children in the business. His son, Mohammed Al Habtoor now serves as a chief executive, ensuring the Al Habtoor name remains a family enterprise into the next generation. He is widely respected in the Arab world as a patriot and business pioneer who helped drive Dubai’s development. He is also known for his philanthropy and community initiatives. In 2013, he established the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Foundation to consolidate his charitable efforts. Through his foundation, he has supported humanitarian causes such as aid for refugees, education, and healthcare. In 2025, Al Habtoor announced a AED 10 million community aid package for Syria, aimed at restoring the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and funding centres for people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. He stated this pledge was a message of solidarity with the Syrian people, calling the mosque “a civilisational and human treasure” and emphasising the values of empowerment and dignity for the less fortunate. Such initiatives – alongside sizable donations like an AED11.3 million gift to Dubai’s Al Jalila medical foundation in 2024 – underscore Al Habtoor’s legacy of giving back. Al Habtoor has long held a deep connection to Lebanon, investing over AED 2.4 billion in the country since the late 1990s. His landmark projects include the Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand Hotel, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace, and Al Habtoor Land — ventures that created thousands of jobs and supported Lebanon’s tourism and real estate sectors.
50
Moustafa Elsaid
Founder and Chairman – Swank Developments
Moustafa is a leader with over 17 years of experience in the real estate sector across key markets including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, South East Asia, and the broader MENA region. In his role as Head of Sales, he is responsible for driving real estate sales, marketing, and operations, focusing on efficiency, market insight, and business growth. Beyond his operational responsibilities, Moustafa serves as a strategic advisor to boards, providing guidance on market trends, performance evaluation, and long-term planning. His insights help organisations navigate complex and evolving market conditions, ensuring alignment with business objectives and maximising value. Moustafa’s work spans residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, where he has contributed to the expansion and optimisation of sales strategies, client engagement, and market positioning. He is recognised for his ability to combine market knowledge with operational execution to achieve measurable results. Through his leadership and advisory roles, Moustafa continues to influence the real estate sector, supporting organisations in setting goals, executing strategies, and responding to market dynamics. His focus on performance, strategy, and sustainable growth has positioned him as a trusted figure in the industry.
49
Khaled Ayesh
CEO & Owner – FundingPips
Khaled Ayesh, a Jordanian entrepreneur based in the UAE, is the founder and CEO of FundingPips, one of the world’s fastest-growing proprietary trading firms. Since its launch in November 2022, the company has grown into a global ecosystem of more than 1.3 million users across 195 countries, anchored by a simple policy: zero reward denial. Reflecting on his leadership, Khaled explains: “The past 12 months have been some of the most defining in Khaled’s journey as the founder of FundingPips. It is not just the growth in numbers, but the impact we’ve been able to create for traders around the world.” Among his most recognised innovations is Tuesday Pay Day, a weekly payout cycle that reshaped how the industry considers reward systems, delivering faster access to earnings. This policy drove a 15 per cent growth surge and has since become an industry benchmark. In 2025, Khaled expanded the vision further with FundingTicks, a futures-focused sister company, and with Trading TV, a platform designed to educate and celebrate traders. He also invested in community-driven initiatives, including psychology sessions, trading competitions, and mentorship programmes, which turned FundingPips into what he calls “a home for ambitious traders that celebrates their successes and gives voices to their stories.” Beyond business, Khaled launched the Stop Abandoning Yourself initiative to support youth well-being and resilience. He continues to engage personally with his community: “Looking back, I’m proud of how far we’ve come, not just as a company, but as a community that truly invests in people. And while the achievements matter, what excites me more is the foundation we’ve built for the years ahead.” Recognised by TradeFlock Asia, UAE Stories, and Harvard Business Review Arabia, Khaled positions the Middle East as both a hub of talent and a source of innovation in a niche global industry.
48
Nidal Abou ltaif
Chief Revenue & Transformation Officer – TeKnowledge
Nidal Abou-ltaif is the Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer, bringing more than three decades of experience in the ICT and business sectors. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles at Avaya, NCR, and AT&T, where he focused on driving growth, transformation, and market expansion. At Avaya, Abou-ltaif enabled significant portfolio growth and established strategic partnerships that contributed to the company’s evolution in competitive markets. He successfully led go-to-market strategies, ensuring alignment between business objectives and customer needs. His leadership has consistently focused on bridging innovation with practical execution to deliver value to clients and stakeholders. His approach to leadership emphasises customer centricity and agility. By fostering high-performing teams and building new business units, he has advanced digital transformation initiatives and delivered operational efficiency across global markets. Abou-ltaif also places a strong emphasis on talent development, creating environments where diverse teams can thrive and contribute to long-term organisational success. A committed advocate for diversity and inclusion, he champions programmes that support equal opportunities and workforce development. His career reflects a consistent commitment to enabling transformation, building cross-border collaboration, and helping organisations meet growth and innovation goals.
47
Alyaa Al Wahab
Director of Project Management – Rider Levett Bucknall
Through her role at Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), Alyaa Al Wahab contributes to the advancement of project management practices in the region, providing clients with reliable leadership and consistent value across a variety of sectors. She is the Head of Project Management for RLB in the Middle East. Since joining the firm in 2022, she has been responsible for managing and delivering projects across the UAE and Qatar, ensuring successful outcomes for clients in both government and private sectors. Her career began in 2010, and over the years she has developed wide experience in overseeing complex construction and fit-out projects. She has worked across a range of industries, including residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education. Through this work, Alyaa has gained a strong track record in delivering large-scale developments and supporting clients in achieving their project objectives. At RLB, she leads project teams, driving coordination between stakeholders and ensuring alignment with client goals. Her approach is rooted in combining technical expertise with strategic planning, enabling projects to progress efficiently while maintaining quality and budgetary discipline. Alyaa holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, a Certificate in Project Management from the Project Management Institute (PMI), and a Certificate in Business Strategy and Financial Performance from INSEAD. These qualifications complement her practical experience, supporting her ability to balance technical delivery with broader commercial and strategic considerations.
46
Mamdouh Aldoubayan
Managing Director Middle East and North Africa – Globant
While competitors were still talking about basic digitisation, Mamdouh Aldoubayan introduced AI-first personalisation, breaking that long-standing paradigm that sports and entertainment systems are purely transactional. As Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Globant, he leads the company’s regional growth and digital transformation agenda. With over 20 years in consulting and technology, he has become a key figure in driving partnerships across giga-projects and public sector programmes under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Through Sportian, he led the launch of the Saudi Pro League’s AI-powered Competition Management System, transforming player registration and match operations into an intelligent platform. He also spearheaded Qiddiya’s PLAY LIFE Connected Experience, creating an AI ecosystem that redefines how visitors engage with entertainment and sport. The opening of Globant’s regional headquarters in Riyadh was a turning point. Aldoubayan explains: “Within just six months, the Riyadh HQ enabled us to secure three giga-project contracts, directly fueling our 84.4% YoY revenue surge in MENA & APAC in Q1 2025. Beyond financial results, it reduced client acquisition time by nearly 50% and gave us the capacity to scale project delivery across the region by over 60%.” The HQ has also created high-value technology jobs and accelerated knowledge transfer to local talent. His vision extends beyond projects: “Now is the moment because Saudi Arabia’s digital economy has reached an inflection point. Entertainment spend in the Kingdom has grown by over 300% in the past three years, and this unprecedented surge is reshaping how people connect with sport, culture, and live experiences. Globant is strategically positioned at the center of this transformation, with AI-powered platforms already driving innovation in the Saudi Pro League, Qiddiya, and soon in mega-projects like Diriyah and New Murabba.” Looking ahead, Aldoubayan is committed to expanding AI adoption across tourism, real estate, and cultural events, while training a new generation of Saudi professionals to sustain innovation.
45
Andrew Hanna
CEO – ZainTECH (digital and ICT arm of Zain Group)
Andrew Hanna, appointed as the founding Chief Executive Officer of ZainTECH in March 2021, is responsible for the strategic and operational direction of the company, guiding its role as Zain Group’s regional digital and ICT entity. ZainTECH consolidates Zain Group’s Enterprise, ICT, and Digital assets into a single platform, offering enterprises and governments across the MENA region a unified portfolio of digital transformation services and solutions. Andrew has over 25 years of experience in the ICT and telecommunications sectors, with a track record of managing multi-billion-dollar profit and loss responsibilities. His career spans strategic and operational leadership in areas such as digital transformation, strategy and planning, product management, sales, customer care, marketing, and channel and alliance development. He has held leadership positions in both regional and international markets, across consumer and enterprise segments. His past roles include senior positions at STC, Batelco, Telecom New Zealand, Microsoft, Ericsson, and Telstra. Before joining ZainTECH, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Omantel. Andrew’s academic background includes a Master of Business Administration and a Diploma in International Business from Monash University, Australia, and a Bachelor of Economics from Victoria University, Australia. He has also completed executive programmes at London Business School and Stanford University Graduate School of Business. In leading ZainTECH, Andrew combines international experience with regional market insight, positioning the company as a digital partner for governments and enterprises navigating transformation in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.
44
Abbas Sajwani
Abbas Sajwani – Founder and CEO of AHS Group; Board Member Damac Group – AHS Properties
Abbas Sajwani is an Emirati entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of AHS Group, a diversified conglomerate established in 2017. The group operates across three primary sectors: Ventures, Investments, and Properties. Through AHS Properties, the group specialises in ultra-luxury real estate developments, including boutique villas, penthouses, and sky villas in prime Dubai locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Water Canal. Born into a prominent business family, Sajwani was exposed to real estate and entrepreneurship from an early age. His father, Hussain Sajwani, is the founder of DAMAC Group, one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers. Inspired by this environment, Abbas pursued a career in business, focusing on innovative and high-value projects. “We are deeply proud of the role we’ve played in shaping Dubai’s skyline as a homegrown company that has gone global, becoming part of the Emirate’s DNA. But beyond profits and business achievements, what makes us proudest is the legacy we are building for future generations. At the heart of it all, the values instilled in us by our father, discipline, integrity, and giving back, are what matter most. They are the compass that guides us, and they are what truly make our story special,” he told Arabian Business. In 2021, AHS Properties was formally launched under the AHS Group umbrella, targeting the ultra-luxury property market. By 2024, the company’s gross development value had reached $2.75 billion, with projections to reach $5 billion by 2025. Sajwani also serves as a board member of DAMAC Group, contributing to its strategic direction. His leadership has been recognised in multiple forums, and continues to expand Dubai’s luxury property market and support ventures in investment and innovation. He remains active on social media, sharing insights on entrepreneurship, real estate, and business developments in the region.
43
Rami Tabbara
Co-Founder & Co-CEO – Stake
Rami Tabbara is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake, a Dubai-based proptech company that enables fractional real estate investment. Launched in 2021, Stake allows users to invest in properties in Dubai and Riyadh with amounts starting from AED 500, providing access to rental income and capital appreciation through a fully digital platform. The company is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), and its offerings are Shariah-compliant. Tabbara brings over 15 years of experience in the real estate sector. Prior to Stake, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at DAMAC Properties and Vice President of Sales at The First Group. During this period, he contributed to more than AED 28 billion in property sales across multiple international markets, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Nigeria, and Russia. He co-founded Stake alongside Manar Mahmassani and Ricardo Brizido with the aim of making property ownership accessible to a wider audience. Under his leadership, Stake has achieved several key milestones, surpassing AED 1 billion in property transactions and attracting over 1 million users from 210 countries. In 2024, the company expanded into Saudi Arabia, launching three private funds in Riyadh and securing SAR 135 million in foreign direct investment from more than ten countries. Stake’s platform continues to combine technology with investment opportunities, providing a simplified and regulated gateway into real estate markets for both individual and institutional investors. Tabbara’s work demonstrates a commitment to democratizing real estate investment, leveraging digital tools to make the market more inclusive and accessible.
42
Naser Taher
Founder & Chairman – MultiBank Group
Naser Taher has played a central role in shaping the global foreign exchange and financial services industry as Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, a global financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai. He also has over 36 years of experience in the financial and commercial sectors. Born in 1952 in Jordan, Taher studied in the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering and a Master of Engineering in automatic feedback control from the University of Sheffield. He began his career in his family business in Jordan, overseeing investments, electronics, and foodstuff trading. In the 1980s and 1990s, Taher managed major infrastructure projects, including a 180-kilometre six-lane highway linking Jordan and Iraq, and contributed to establishing Air VIA, a private airline in Eastern Europe. He later worked with global financial institutions such as BNP Paribas, Barclays, UBS, Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, and Citibank, specialising in foreign exchange, electronic banking systems, e-commerce, and corporate finance. In 2005, Taher founded MultiBank Group. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a regulated global financial institution with over 2 million traders in more than 100 countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $25.6 billion. MultiBank Group continues to bridge traditional finance with emerging technologies through initiatives such as the MultiBank Exchange Institutional ECN and MultiBank IO, its crypto trading platform. Taher has received numerous awards, including Le Fonti Awards’ Chairman of the Year in 2023, Enterprise Agility Awards’ Visionary of the Year in 2024, and recognition as one of Arabian Business’ 100 Most Inspiring Leaders in 2024. He has also been listed among the Top 50 Most Influential Figures in Global Financial Markets by Smart Vision Research.
41
Ayman Kabbara
Managing Director, MENAT – Scan Global Logistics
Through his work, Ayman Kabbara continues to shape Scan Global Logistics’s (SGL) regional strategy, ensuring operational excellence, strategic growth, and sustainable logistics solutions. In his role as Managing Director in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region, and with over 19 years of experience in freight forwarding, he has been instrumental in driving SGL’s operational growth and regional expansion. Under his leadership, SGL established its first wholly owned office in Dubai in 2022, taking advantage of the UAE’s updated foreign ownership regulations. This office was followed by further expansions in Abu Dhabi, with plans to strengthen the company’s presence across the region. In 2024, Kabbara led SGL’s entry into Saudi Arabia, opening offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, with a third office planned for Dammam. These initiatives leveraged Saudi Arabia’s strategic position as a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and international markets. Kabbara has also championed sustainability in logistics. He oversaw the introduction of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in airfreight operations to reduce CO₂ emissions, aligning SGL’s operations with environmental objectives and regional sustainability goals. His contributions to the industry have been widely recognised. In 2023, he was featured in the “Power 40” list by Construction Business News Middle East, highlighting influential leaders in the logistics sector.
40
Buti Obaid AlMulla
Chairman – Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group
As Chairman of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, a Dubai-based family-owned conglomerate established in 1942, Buti Obaid AlMulla plays a key role in its strategic direction, ensuring sustainable growth and operational excellence across its diversified portfolio of businesses. The group operates across multiple sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, real estate, travel, and tourism, and has expanded its influence both locally and internationally under his leadership. AlMulla holds several significant positions in the business and financial sectors. He serves as Chairman of Dubai Insurance Company PSC, Vice Chairman of Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC, and Director of both Emirates NBD Bank (PJSC) and Dubai Refreshment PJSC. Born in 1967, he holds a diploma in Business Administration from Newberry College, Boston. His professional experience spans over three decades across banking, finance, real estate, hospitality, and investment sectors. Under his guidance, the group has achieved notable milestones, including strategic partnerships and international expansions. In September 2024, Ishraq Hospitality, the group’s hospitality arm, signed a management agreement with the Rekan Group to operate the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Batumi, Georgia. In January 2025, American Hospital Dubai entered a 10-year partnership with Siemens Healthineers to enhance patient care through technological innovation.
39
H.E. Abdulla Al Sahi
Group Managing Director & Board Member – Modon
As Group Managing Director and a board member at Modon Holding, High Excellency Abdulla Al Sahi brings extensive experience in project management, urban planning, and public investment, supporting the company’s strategic growth and development initiatives. Previously, Al Sahi served as Managing Director of Modon Properties, where he played a central role in establishing the organisation, overseeing project implementation, and managing development activities. His leadership contributed to the company’s operational effectiveness and strategic expansion. Prior to his work with Modon, he served as Undersecretary at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi. In this capacity, Al Sahi focused on asset management, business diversification, and sustainable infrastructure development, coordinating initiatives across public and private sectors. Over his career, he has held key positions including Chairman of Musanada and Executive Director of the Urban Planning and Infrastructure Sector. With more than two decades of experience in urban development and public investment, Al Sahi has contributed significantly to Abu Dhabi’s strategic infrastructure projects and planning initiatives. His expertise spans asset management, urban planning, infrastructure development, and organisational leadership. Through his work at Modon Holding, he continues to advance the company’s mission, ensuring alignment with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic and developmental goals.
38
Naim Yazbeck
President, Middle East and Africa – Microsoft
Prior to becoming President for Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA), Naim Yazbeck served as General Manager, Microsoft UAE, a role he held since 2022, during which he advanced the country’s digital transformation and reinforced its position as a regional innovation hub. Yazbeck joined Microsoft in 2009 and has held multiple leadership positions across the ICT sector. In his new role, he will oversee operations across the MEA region, driving initiatives to accelerate digital transformation, expand cloud infrastructure, and scale AI skilling across communities. He will continue to develop partnerships that align with national visions and promote inclusive economic growth. Among his notable achievements in the UAE, Yazbeck led the strategic partnership between Microsoft and G42, supporting the adoption of cloud and AI technologies across the Middle East and Africa. He also oversaw national skilling and digital literacy programmes, enabling thousands of individuals to build future-ready capabilities while supporting organisations in their AI transformation journeys. Yazbeck’s leadership has focused on fostering public-private partnerships, nurturing talent, and building a resilient technology ecosystem. His work reflects a commitment to combining technological innovation with socio-economic impact, ensuring that digital initiatives support economic diversification and inclusive growth.
37
Hisham Al Raee
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Executive Committee – Arcapita
Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee is a founding partner and the Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita Group Holdings Limited, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in Shari’ah-compliant private equity and real estate investments. He also serves as a board member and Chairman of the Executive Committee at the firm. Al Raee has been instrumental in Arcapita’s expansion beyond its headquarters in Bahrain, establishing offices in Atlanta, London, and Singapore. Before becoming CEO on 1 January 2025, he held several senior management roles, including Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Arcapita, Al Raee held senior management positions at Reuters Middle East in Saudi Arabia and worked in the Finance Department at Citibank N.A. in Bahrain, gaining experience across financial operations, corporate management, and regional markets. He holds an MBA from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom and a Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Bahrain. Al Raee assumed the role of CEO following the retirement of Atif Abdulmalik, who led the firm for 30 years. Under his leadership, Arcapita continues to deliver value to investors through disciplined Shari’ah-compliant investments across private equity and real estate. His career reflects a combination of strategic leadership, operational expertise, and commitment to Shari’ah-compliant financial principles, positioning him to guide the firm’s global growth and investment strategy.
36
Amjad Barakat
CEO & Co-Founder – InnoVision Holdings
Amjad Barakat approaches his role as CEO and Co-Founder of Innovision Holding, a UAE-based food and beverage company known for its dining concepts, with a commitment to culinary innovation and seamless operational strategy. Under Barakat’s leadership, Innovision Holding has expanded its portfolio to include several brands. In 2021, the company acquired the global rights to Brunch & Cake, a Barcelona-born café concept. This acquisition enabled the company to move from franchisee to brand owner, supporting its expansion across the MENA region. Other ventures include Canary Club, a lifestyle destination in Dubai’s Banyan Tree JLT, Alusia, which blends Levantine and Andalusian cuisines, and Olas by Brunch & Cake, a grab-and-go concept with a focus on sustainability and community. He is also Co-Founder of Flip International, a global F&B consultancy, and Bespoke Industries, a design and manufacturing firm for hospitality solutions. Additionally, he co-founded Hospitality Alliance, a platform supporting the hospitality industry. Barakat’s entrepreneurial journey began in the fashion retail and real estate sectors, areas in which his family has business interests. His experience across multiple sectors has contributed to his ability to scale F&B concepts and support the growth of affiliated brands. For updates on his work, Barakat is active on LinkedIn and Instagram, sharing insights on hospitality, business strategy, and industry trends.
35
Walid Mansour
Partner & COO – MEVP (Middle East Venture Partners)
Walid Mansour is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), a venture capital firm based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 15 years of experience across venture capital, strategy, corporate finance, and engineering, he has played a central role in the development of the MENA region’s startup ecosystem. Mansour co-founded MEVP in 2010. Since then, the firm has launched multiple funds and invested in more than 60 technology companies, including Careem, Anghami, and Ziina. The firm’s investment focus is on Series A and Series B stage startups that demonstrate strong product-market fit, viable unit economics, and potential for digital growth in large markets. Before MEVP, Mansour worked in both public and private sectors. He was a strategy manager at the UAE Prime Ministry Executive Office, where he focused on entrepreneurship development and public policy initiatives. His earlier career included positions at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants and Booz & Company, with a focus on the telecom and media sectors. He also worked in engineering roles in France and gained finance experience as part of Morgan Stanley’s summer associate programme in London. Mansour holds a Master’s in Industrial Engineering from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées (INSA), Lyon, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. In addition to MEVP, Mansour serves as chairman of oktopi.ai, sits on the boards of multiple technology firms, and is a co-founder and partner at WeBuild Ventures, an accelerator for early-stage startups.
34
Mohammed Mortada Al Dandashi
Founder & MD – Al Ramz
Mohammed Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director of Al Ramz, is a distinguished leader in the financial services sector with over 25 years of experience across the GCC. His exceptional vision and strategic acumen have made him a prominent figure in the evolution of regional capital markets and a driving force behind some of the most transformative financial transactions in the region. Since assuming leadership at Al Ramz, Al Dandashi has led the company through a remarkable growth trajectory. Under his guidance, Al Ramz evolved from a promising enterprise into a publicly listed joint-stock company on the Dubai Financial Market – an achievement that reflects both his leadership capabilities and long-term strategic foresight. His efforts have positioned Al Ramz as one of the most dynamic and trusted financial institutions in the UAE and beyond. A key architect of growth, Al Dandashi has been instrumental in leading landmark mergers and acquisitions across the region, demonstrating deep insight into market dynamics and regulatory landscapes. His ability to identify and capitalise on strategic opportunities has not only elevated the status of Al Ramz but has also contributed to the broader development and sophistication of the financial ecosystem in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Under his leadership, Al Ramz has emerged as a market leader in core financial disciplines including corporate finance, asset management, brokerage, and market making. The firm’s strong performance in these areas reflects Al Dandashi’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-centric solutions. Moreover, he has steered Al Ramz to the forefront of quantitative research, leveraging technology and data to enhance decision-making and drive innovation across service lines. Beyond operational growth, Al Dandashi is known for his leadership integrity and his focus on long-term value creation. He has cultivated a corporate culture defined by professionalism, transparency, and a relentless pursuit of excellence – values that have become synonymous with the Al Ramz brand. Founded in 1998, Al Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Over the years, the company has built a strong portfolio of services including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, securities lending and margin trading, market making, liquidity provision, public offering management, and financial research. These offerings are underpinned by a robust regulatory framework and a strong commitment to innovation. Today, under Al Dandashi’s continued leadership, Al Ramz stands as a benchmark in the GCC financial sector – respected for its deep market expertise, agile strategies, and consistent performance. His influence extends beyond the firm, as he continues to contribute meaningfully to the evolution of capital markets in the region, reinforcing his reputation as one of the leading financial minds in the Arab world.
33
Abdulaziz Al Raisi
Chairman of the Board of Directors at Oman Oil Marketing Company
Throughout his career, Abdulaziz Al Raisi has demonstrated a commitment to advancing aviation in Oman and the wider region. Today, he is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), a role he assumed in April 2024, bringing over four decades of experience in the airline industry and a background in engineering to the energy sector. Al Raisi began his career at Oman Air in 1984 as a trainee engineer and progressed through various leadership roles, culminating in his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, he oversaw strategic initiatives for the airline, including its bid to join the oneworld alliance, and contributed to the development of Oman Air’s operational and commercial strategy. His experience spans technical operations, management, and corporate governance, providing him with a broad perspective on organisational development and industry standards. In his current role at OOMCO, Al Raisi applies his leadership and strategic expertise to the energy sector. He continues to focus on strengthening corporate governance, operational efficiency, and long-term growth. Al Raisi’s career reflects a strong foundation in engineering and a record of leadership in complex organisations, combining technical knowledge with strategic management to drive development across aviation and energy sectors.
32
Malek Al Malek
CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management; Chairman of TECOM Group
Malek Al Malek earns his place on this list for guiding strategic initiatives in residential, retail, and business infrastructure, fostering sustainable urban growth and strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional economic hub. He is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), overseeing a portfolio that includes over 20 residential communities, 18 retail centres, 10 malls, and 10 business districts under TECOM Group. Al Malek joined TECOM Group in 2002 and has held several leadership roles, including CEO of TECOM Business Parks and Group CEO of TECOM Group from 2018 to 2020. During this period, he played a key role in transforming TECOM into a significant contributor to Dubai’s knowledge economy. In addition to his role at DHAM, Al Malek serves as Director General of the Dubai Development Authority. He holds chairmanships at TECOM Group, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation. He is also a board member of the Higher Colleges of Technology, the Supreme Urban Planning Committee, and the Dubai Free Zones Council. Al Malek holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology in the UAE. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping Dubai’s urban development and innovation ecosystem, contributing to the city’s economic diversification and growth.
31
Karim Sabbagh
Managing Director – Space42
Throughout his career, Karim Sabbagh has been driven by one central question: How can technology be deployed to improve societies and economies? This driving principle is what guides him in his role as Managing Director of Space42, the AI-powered space technology company formed through the merger of Bayanat and Yahsat in October 2024. The company integrates satellite communications (SATCOM), geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), and artificial intelligence (AI) into a single platform, providing sovereign capabilities and global services. Over the past year, Sabbagh co-led the integration of the two entities and oversaw milestones including the launch of Thuraya-4, advancing direct-to-device connectivity; Foresight-2, strengthening the UAE’s radar-based Earth Observation capability; and the global deployment of the AI-powered GIQ platform through Microsoft Azure. Space42 has also established regional manufacturing firsts, including a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) facility with ICEYE and a High-Altitude Platform Systems facility, both based in the UAE. Alongside these, the company partnered with the UAE Space Agency to support the National Space Academy, equipping Emirati professionals with applied skills in geospatial analytics and AI. Sabbagh’s career spans more than three decades. He previously served as Managing Director of E-Space, President and CEO of SES, and Senior Partner at Booz&Co. He continues to serve on the boards of international institutions, including the Portulans Institute in Washington, DC, and École des Ponts Business School in France. Reflecting on Space42’s mission, Sabbagh explains: “When we deliver connectivity and foresight at scale, we move from abstract technology to tangible outcomes that serve economies and societies in equal measure.”
30
J.K. Khalil
Executive Vice President, Division President of East Arabia – Mastercard
J.K. Khalil is the Division President of East Arabia at Mastercard, one of the largest clusters within Mastercard EEMEA. As a member of the EEMEA executive leadership team, he has helped shape the technology and payments landscape across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the wider East and West Arabia regions. Khalil has led the development of Mastercard’s multi-rail strategy in Saudi Arabia and strengthened the company’s e-commerce presence across the region. Over the last five years, he has overseen landmark partnerships, including the exclusive collaboration with Saudi National Bank and the global exclusivity agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank. He has also guided the creation of one of the world’s largest cross-border payments and remittance networks across Arabia, and supported the development of new technologies through the AI Center of Excellence with the UAE Ministry of AI. Khalil has further contributed to Mastercard’s work with fintech partners, enablers, and government policy engagements across the Middle East. Previously, he led the Middle East markets at Mastercard Advisors, the company’s data-driven consulting and payments strategy practice. Before joining Mastercard, he was a principal consultant at Strategy& (formerly Booz & Company), co-leading the financial services practice, and he began his career in Barclays Bank’s Leadership Program as chief of staff to the MENA Managing Director. Khalil holds an MBA with Distinction from the University of Chicago (Booth) and a degree in Computer Systems & Networks Engineering from St. Joseph University in Beirut. He is a YPO and LIFE member, an angel investor, and a board advisor with a focus on MENA tech startups. In 2021, he was recognised in Arabian Business’ Young Achievers List for his leadership and impact in the GCC.
29
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais
Chairman – Al Rawabi Dairy Company; Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Sharjah Expo Centre
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais is an Emirati businessman with many strings to his bow. He is Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, positions he has held since May 2014. He has also been Chairman of Al Rawabi Dairy Company since 2013. Al Owais graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the United Arab Emirates University in 1990. He has extensive experience across public and private sectors and serves as Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, a role he has held since 2014. Under his leadership, the Sharjah Chamber has supported economic cooperation and partnerships at local and international levels. In August 2024, Al Owais met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to discuss opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Sharjah and Uzbekistan. Al Owais has contributed to the development and diversification of Sharjah’s economy, promoting the emirate as a business hub within the UAE. His leadership has encompassed strategic initiatives to encourage trade, investment, and commercial partnerships across multiple sectors. Through his positions, Al Owais continues to guide policy and development in Sharjah’s commercial and industrial sectors, supporting initiatives that foster economic growth and regional collaboration.
28
Mohammad Abu Sheikh
Founder & CEO – CNTXT AI
Mohammad Abu Sheikh is on a mission to make AI culturally relevant to the Arabic-speaking world. That’s why he founded CNTXT AI, a company providing artificial intelligence solutions for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It focuses on smart segmentation and data labelling, maintaining a digital library in Arabic and offering annotations in various formats to support business applications. Born in Amman, Jordan, Abu Sheikh earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the German Jordanian University. In addition to CNTXT AI, he has founded LocAI, a UAE-based company creating AI applications for businesses across the GCC region. He serves as an investor and board member at VGLNT AI, the first AI-powered fact-checking platform in the Middle East, and BasicAI Inc., a platform for AI-powered data annotation services. In June 2024, he founded SMPL AI, a fund supporting tech and AI startups in the MENA region. Abu Sheikh’s work focuses on building AI infrastructure that addresses the region’s unique needs. He aims to shift the MENA region from technology consumption to local innovation, with an emphasis on Arabic-language AI. His vision positions AI as a strategic component for the region’s digital future, comparable in significance to the historical role of oil. Through his ventures, Abu Sheikh continues to guide the development of AI applications and support emerging technology startups, promoting the adoption of solutions tailored to regional challenges.
27
Stephanie Emile
General Manager – Binance
Stephanie Emil arguably has one of the most dynamic roles in finance in the UAE, as Managing Director of Binance Dubai, a role she took on in August 2024. She joined Binance in 2022 as Dubai Operations Director and has been responsible for overseeing operations, regulatory engagement, and regional growth. Emil has a background in financial services and digital trading, having held senior positions at BNP Paribas and Barclays Capital, with experience in client credit risk and foreign exchange. Emil played a key role in the company obtaining a digital asset licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. The licence enables Binance to offer services including margin, derivatives, options, lending, and investment products to institutional and qualified users. She has also supported the company’s regional expansion and initiatives in regulatory compliance. In her current role, Emil focuses on institutional adoption, regulatory adherence, and educational programmes such as the Binance Academy. She aims to expand access to digital asset services in the UAE and simplify entry for new users. Emil is also responsible for overseeing growth strategies and supporting Binance’s position in the regional digital assets market. With experience across financial and digital trading sectors, Emil continues to lead Binance’s operations in Dubai, helping to shape the company’s development in the UAE and supporting the broader adoption of virtual assets.
26
Charbel Mhanna
CEO – Black Spoon Management FZ LLC
With more than 30 years of global experience across East Asia and the MENA region, Charbel Mhanna has moved from his beginnings as a chef to becoming an executive and entrepreneur, combining culinary expertise with business leadership. Today, he is the Chief Executive Officer of Black Spoon Management FZ LLC, a hospitality group recognised for creating and expanding dining concepts rooted in Lebanese and Gulf heritage. Under his direction, Black Spoon has grown brands such as Allo Beirut, Ibn AlBahr, and Bombay Bungalow into regional benchmarks. Expansions across Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Lebanon have reinforced Black Spoon’s role as a leading hospitality operator, with the company now preparing for its first move outside the region in Australia. Recent initiatives include the launch of Allo Beirut’s Kids Menu, which increased weekday traffic by 20 per cent, and seasonal dining experiences at Ibn AlBahr, which strengthened customer loyalty. Black Spoon has also championed community initiatives such as Coffee for a Cause with the Dubai Autism Center and campaigns like Back to Basics and Emirati x Allo Beirut, blending cultural storytelling with social impact. Reflecting on the future, Mhanna explains, “This is a defining moment for Middle Eastern dining. Our aim is to ensure that Middle Eastern cuisine is not only celebrated within the region, but also recognised as a driving force in shaping the future of global hospitality.”
25
Hamdi Osman
Founder and CEO – SolitAir
Hamdi Osman, an Egyptian national and long-term Dubai resident, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SolitAir. His professional journey is a compelling story of determination and monumental career growth in the logistics industry, starting from washing trucks for FedEx and culminating in the launch of the UAE’s first cargo-only airline after three decades of service with the express transportation giant. Osman began his career in the US. He started out washing trucks for FedEx, eventually meeting the company’s chairman, who believed in his potential. Osman progressed rapidly through the ranks, becoming a courier in 1979, an operations manager in New Jersey in 1982, and ultimately reaching the position of Senior Vice President. In this senior leadership role, equivalent to a CEO position, he was responsible for overseeing operations across Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Sub-Continent and Africa (EMEIA), managing 51,000 employees, 132 countries and 200 aircraft. His deep industry knowledge is considered second to none. Osman retired from FedEx in 2012 after 34 years. After retirement, entrepreneurship remained Osman’s focus, as he was recognised as Investor of the Year in 2019’s Arabian Business Startup Awards. He co-founded Innoventures Education, establishing schools like DIA. However, after receiving calls for help from friends in the airline industry during the pandemic, his lifelong passion for aviation pulled him back into the sector. Osman’s previous aviation ventures include helping launch Blue Dart Express (later Blue Dart Aviation) in India in the 1990s, where he revolutionised air cargo for faster deliveries, and establishing Falcon Express Cargo Airlines in the Middle East in 1995 to handle regional FedEx operations. Two years ago, Osman launched SolitAir, aiming to revolutionise air cargo logistics with a fast, reliable B2B model addressing first-mile and last-mile challenges in the AMEISC region. His vision for SolitAir is to become the leading digital, daily scheduled, express middle mile airline transportation company, meeting 12- to 24-hour connectivity needs.
24
Mazen Nahawi
Founder & Group CEO – CARMA and SOCIALEYEZ
Mazen Nahawi is the President of News Group International, an organisation dedicated to strengthening client communications across the Digital and PR Industry. The organisation includes several strategic businesses, including CARMA, a global media intelligence leader; SOCIALEYEZ, a digital engagement agency; and Interactive Ltd, a software development company focused on eGovernment services. Together, underneath the leadership of Nahawi, the companies are transforming how clients communicate with content in competitive industries. With more than 25 years of experience, Mazen’s leadership provides meaningful results in Media Monitoring, Analytics, Communications, Media Strategy, and Reputation Measurement. As a thought leader on a range of topics at the cross-section of media, technology, and communications, Mazen has been featured extensively in mainstream and trade media, including the likes of New York Times and PR Week. He has spoken at numerous industry leadership conferences, including MEPRA Leadership Majlis KSA, Zayed University NAC – Use of Technology in Media, IPR Research Symposium in Dubai, European Communication Summit 2018, and The Circle 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2007, Mazen launched the Middle East PR Measurement Summit, an event that brings together the brightest minds in PR and measurement. CARMA has grown today to work with more than 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. It is regarded as one of the earliest companies to recognise the need for PR and communications professionals to demonstrate impact results. As such, many of its consultants, who are also professionals, have been instrumental in developing some of AMEC’s world-renowned evaluation best practice resources, including the Barcelona Principles, the Integrated Evaluation Framework, and the Measurement Maturity Mapper. At the heart of CARMA is a combination of PR monitoring and research experts with innovative technology solutions. Mazen Nahawi has helped the innovative company and its technology and proprietary crawler sources to process millions of pieces of global content every day in more than 100 languages, including non-Latin script, across print, broadcast, social media, and online.
23
Mohamed Abdelbary
Group Chief Executive Officer – ADIB
A distinguished leader in the region’s banking sector, Mohamed Abdelbary, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), is recognised for his extensive expertise and significant contributions to the industry. With more than 28 years of experience in financial services and banking, he has held key positions in leading financial institutions, including Citibank, Barclays Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. His deep knowledge and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the organisations he has been part of. Abdelbary joined ADIB in May 2020 as the Group Chief Financial Officer, a role in which he played a pivotal role in shaping the financial strategy and performance of the bank. His leadership has been marked by a consistent pursuit of operational excellence, revenue growth and cost optimisation, positioning ADIB as a leader in the Islamic banking landscape. His appointment as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer in March 2024 came as the bank embarks on a journey to explore new avenues for expansion and to achieve its long-term strategic goals. Under his visionary leadership, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank continues to uphold its commitment to Sharia-compliant principles while embracing digital innovation to enhance customer experiences. His leadership has been instrumental in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s remarkable performance, reflected in the bank’s robust financial health and market position. With total assets worth approximately AED213bn ($58bn), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank remains one of the leading Islamic banks in the UAE, serving more than 1.3m customers. Beyond his professional achievements, Mohamed is a committed advocate for financial inclusion and sustainability. His efforts to promote sustainable finance initiatives, including the issuance of green Sukuk and support for socially responsible projects, highlight his dedication to driving positive social and environmental impact. As a leader, he embodies the values of integrity, accountability, and innovation.
22
Zeina Khoury
President & CGO – Zed Capital Real Estate
Zeina Khoury may be known to millions as one of the stars of Netflix’s Dubai Bling, but her enduring legacy is being built in the boardrooms and broker networks of Dubai’s thriving real estate sector. Khoury arrived in Dubai in 2006, leaving Lebanon behind for a city still defining its future. Real estate was in its early freehold phase, and opportunities abounded. Encouraged by friends, she joined the rush and quickly found her footing in a sector that demanded resilience, adaptability and vision. Nearly two decades later, Khoury has navigated every stage of the property cycle—launches, handovers, disputes, marketing, and asset management. That experience became the foundation for Zed Capital, the full-stack real estate firm she founded after her husband gifted her a brokerage licence. “You buy a plot, and we help you brand, market, launch, sell, manage and flip. It’s not brokerage. It’s full-cycle development,” she explained. Zed Capital’s rise was swift. Within three months of launching, it secured its first exclusive project. Today, the company is on its fifth development and expanding into larger offices, with new projects in Meydan and Dubai Production City. Khoury has also diversified into short-term rentals through That Living, tapping Dubai’s booming hospitality-real estate crossover. Her on-screen declaration, “I am the company,” struck a chord that became both mantra and brand. After a viral confrontation with co-star Ebraheem Al Samadi, fans began demanding merchandise. The resulting fashion label, I Am the Company, has grown into a lifestyle brand with part of its proceeds donated to education and tuition support. “Women told me they wore our jackets on stage or in interviews. They saw it as armour,” Khoury said.
21
Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani
Group Managing Director & Board Member – GWC
From its humble beginnings as a local warehouse provider, Gulf Warehousing Company has grown into Qatar’s leading logistics facility and a trusted global partner, aligning with the goals and aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030, all under the vision of Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani. Sheikh Abdulla has been a member of Gulf Warehousing Company Board of Directors since 2008, holding seats on the Board’s Tender and Nominations Committee. He brings more than 10 years of experience to the Board, having previously worked with Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO), Muntajat (Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company Q.P.J.S.C.) and Qatar Steel. Shaikh Abdulla is an executive, non-independent member of the board. Under his leadership, Gulf Warehousing Company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the MENA region. Last year, in 2024, Gulf Warehousing Company solidified its position as a key player in the GCC region with groundbreaking partnerships in Saudi Arabia, marking a bold entry into one of the world’s most dynamic logistics markets. These ventures, guided by Saudi Vision 2030, underscore Gulf Warehousing Company’s commitment to fostering regional integration and delivering world-class solutions. The company announced financial results for the first half of the year, revealing total revenues of QR712.69m ($196m) and a net profit of QR62.46m ($17.2m). The company continues to implement an expansion strategy based on a solid financial foundation and a diversified portfolio of investments across sectors and geographies. This approach enables it to adapt to fluctuations in the operational environment, diversify income sources, and reinforce leadership in the regional logistics sector. Announcing the results, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani said “We are undertaking a comprehensive development of our services, focusing on seizing investment opportunities with carefully studied risks and returns, enhancing our competitive capabilities, and maintaining sustainable profitability through prudent risk management”. He added: “Our subsidiaries continue to expand regionally and forge strategic partnerships in high-potential markets. At the same time, we are expanding into new sectors while entering new markets. “As part of this growth, GWC has signed a strategic service agreement with Huawei to provide delivery services for its official e-commerce store across Qatar, ensuring an exceptional customer experience. “This move marks a significant expansion in the e-commerce sector and aligns with our strategy to offer innovative logistics solutions.”
20
Isam Al Sager
Vice Chairman & Group CEO – National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)
Isam Jasem Al Sager is Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Kuwait, and one of the leading figures in the Middle East banking sector. During a highly-regarded and long-standing career he has won countless accolades, including recognition as a top Chief Executive Officer in the Kuwait banking industry and among the top 10 CEOs of the GCC banking sector. Isam Al Sager enjoys extensive professional expertise with more than 45 years in banking experience. He played a major role in turning NBK into a leading regional institution with a wide international presence. He is the Vice Chairman and Group CEO and is also Chairman or member of various management committees. Isam Al Sager is the Chairman of the Board of NBK (International) PLC and serves on the Board of Directors of Watani Wealth Management (KSA). Other positions in an illustrious career include Al Sager serving as a board member of MasterCard. He was the Chairman of National Bank of Kuwait – Egypt until May 2019 and a board member of Turkish Bank, Watani Holding, NBK Trustees (Jersey) Limited. Isam Al Sager holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University, USA. Since its incorporation in 1952 as Kuwait’s first indigenous bank and the first shareholding company in the entire Gulf region, NBK has been known as ‘The Bank You Know and Trust’. It is a vision that continues under Sager’s leadership. Thanks to his stable management along with its unequivocal strategy, consistent profitability, high asset quality and strong capitalisation, National Bank of Kuwait enjoys a dominant market share with a large and ever-expanding local and regional clientele. National Bank of Kuwait also boasts the Gulf nation’s largest overseas branch network spanning many of the world financial and business centres.
19
Yousif Ahmed Al Ali
CEO – Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE)
As CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali has led one of the fastest and most profound transformations in the regional utility sector, underpinned by a commitment to climate resilience and digital innovation. He draws on over 20 years of experience in the energy and petrochemical industries, as Al Ali previously held significant roles, including Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water & Future Energy Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Executive Director of the Masdar Clean Energy Unit, overseeing large-scale local and global renewable energy projects. Al Ali’s ultimate vision is to make EtihadWE, by 2030, a platform for climate resilience, digital innovation, citizen empowerment and economic growth in the Northern Emirates, fulfilling the mandate to “make every drop and every watt count” while contributing to the UAE’s 2050 energy vision. Al Ali’s leadership is defined by strategic decisions that defied conventional expectations. He successfully executed a foundational shift to 100% reverse osmosis (RO) desalination in the Northern Emirates – a first in the UAE – which dramatically reduces emissions, energy intensity and water costs. The commissioning of the massive Naqa’a RO Plant in March 2024, which supplies 150 million imperial gallons daily (MIGD), demonstrates this dedication to large-scale sustainability. A second pivotal strategic move was the launch of UAEV in May 2023, the country’s first fully government-owned EV charging company, which, despite initial skepticism, is rapidly scaling its network toward 1,000 chargers by 2030, establishing essential infrastructure for the UAE’s Net Zero journey. Al Ali is ensuring a cultural shift where sustainability is embedded into performance metrics, with engineers and managers assessed on efficiency and resource preservation. These combined efforts, which were recognised by his inclusion among Utilities Middle East Power 50 Leaders of 2025, contribute substantially to economic growth and national pride.
18
Amira Hussain Sajwani
Managing Director at DAMAC Properties; Founder & CEO of PRYPCO; Founder & COO of Amali Properties
Founder. TV star. Visionary. Real estate leader. Amira Hussain Sajwani resists simple categorisation. In an industry crowded with established names, she has carved out her own reputation as both a transformative real estate executive and a pioneering voice in proptech. As founder and chief executive of PRYPCO, Sajwani has redefined how property is bought, sold, and managed in the UAE. The platform integrates cutting-edge technologies to bring transparency, security, and ease to real estate transactions. Through innovations such as PRYPCO Mint, a blockchain-based property tokenisation platform launched in partnership with the Dubai Land Department, and PRYPCO Blocks, a fractional ownership marketplace, she has opened the market to a new generation of global investors. The results have been rapid and significant. PRYPCO has onboarded more than 50,000 users, with nearly AED20m ($5.4m) invested across 21 properties through fractional ownership. Since its inception, the platform has facilitated close to AED10bn ($2.7bn) in mortgages and helped more than 3,000 individuals secure UAE Golden Visas. In 2025, PRYPCO secured strategic funding from General Catalyst in a Pre-Series A round, underlining international confidence in its model. Sajwani describes the venture as the realisation of a vision she first conceived three years ago: “With the ecosystem we’ve built, from tokenisation through PRYPCO Mint to fractional ownership with PRYPCO Blocks — the growing demand is proof that the idea worked. “What excites me most is seeing this vision executed so powerfully by an incredible team that continues to push boundaries in making real estate more accessible.” A three-time judge on Shark Tank Dubai and a regular fixture on regional power lists, Amira Hussain Sajwani continues to push boundaries with a mission to democratise real estate investment and create lasting impact. In parallel, Sajwani has remained central to the growth of DAMAC Properties. She led the launch of the world’s first football-branded residences in collaboration with Chelsea FC, selling out all four towers in just 90 minutes, while also driving DAMAC’s landmark front-of-jersey sponsorship with the Premier League club.
17
Raed Fakhri
GCEO – Bahrain National Holding
As Group Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain National Holding, Raed Fakhri brings more than 30 years of expertise in investments, business development, and engineering to a dynamic organisation. His career has seen him in several key leadership roles, including Managing Director of Local Impact Investments, Vice President of Investments at Mumtalakat, Investment Director at Capivest Investment Bank, Senior Manager at Batelco, and Engineer at Gulf Petrochemical Industries. As a Co-Founder of BDI Partners, established in 2010, Raed Fakhri has also led the firm as its Managing Director. Throughout his career, Fakhri has served on numerous boards, including roles in diverse industries, including aviation, education and investment. Key roles have included positions in the Gulf Air Group, The Cranemere Group, and the American University of Bahrain. In addition to these major roles in key companies shaping the economy and future of Bahrain he was also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of BEYON. Added to this Raed Fakhri currently serves on the Board of Directors of Investrade, National Finance House (NFH), and Al Jabr Finance in Saudi Arabia. Raed Fakhri’s impressive academic record included the holding of an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Bahrain and also a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology from the University of Central Florida, USA. His leadership of Bahrain National Holding (BNH) sees him at the helm of a company with a legacy that spans generations, rooted in a history dating back to 1969. As an investment holding company, it is committed to growing assets under management and maximising returns for its shareholders. The Bahrain National Holding growth strategy is built on forging alliances, leveraging its deep investment expertise, and utilising a growing and extensive network to drive value.
16
Amer El Hajj
CEO – WPP MENA
Disruption has been at the core of what Amer El Hajj does in his role as Chief Executive Officer of WPP MENA, a global leader in the media agency industry, ever since he was appointed in September 2023. It was rebranded from GroupM in May 2025. He brought with him over two decades of distinguished experience in the MENA media market and his clear vision upon taking the helm was to decisively shake up WPP MENA, disrupt the industry, prioritise client obsession, and firmly re-establish the company’s leadership in the region by guiding it into the next generation of media. This was necessary because GroupM had struggled to maintain its dominant position since 2016 and was ranked fourth in the MENA after decades of competitors leading the sector. El Hajj immediately spearheaded a comprehensive overhaul of the business, which encompasses 11 markets, four agencies, and 650 employees. In just 10 months, he revolutionised the company’s operating model, transforming previously siloed agencies and practices into a cohesive group that works seamlessly as one, addressing significant internal cultural challenges. El Hajj’s leadership philosophy is intensely people-centric, firmly of the belief that “people are at the heart of every successful organisation”. He recognises that in the service industry, employees are the main assets. His sterling reputation stems from his unwavering commitment to creating an environment where teams can thrive both personally and professionally. This includes a commitment to employee wellness. Recognising that cultural stigma, long work hours, and geopolitical instability contribute to making mental health a sensitive topic in the region, WPP has implemented robust wellbeing strategies. Regarding technological transformation, El Hajj is actively managing the impact of AI, which he views as a tool to enhance workload management by offloading operational tasks, and to improve learning and development through personalised training programmes. WPP is responding by investing millions of dollars in reskilling and upskilling programmes to ensure technological literacy across the organisation, utilising platforms like the WPP Learning platform.
15
Butheina Kazim
Founder – Cinema Aki
Butheina Kazim broke with convention by proving that cinemas in the Gulf need not be confined to commercial blockbusters. With the launch of Cinema Akil, the region’s first independent arthouse cinema, she built a model rooted in curation, culture, and community. Her vision showed that storytelling, not spectacle, could anchor a sustainable cinema economy in the Middle East. In 2024–25, Cinema Akil welcomed more than 50,000 visitors across its two venues, with more than half attending independent festivals such as Reel Palestine and Arab Cinema Week. What began as a niche experiment has grown into an institution employing a dedicated team, supporting filmmakers, and drawing consistent footfall to Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue and beyond. By striking a balance between cultural collaborations and commercial partnerships, Kazim has ensured financial sustainability while staying true to her mission. A landmark achievement was the Fujifilm Short Film Festival (FFSFF), launched in 2025 following a successful partnership during Arab Cinema Week. The region’s first festival dedicated to short films, FFSFF provided mentorship, screenings, and prizes to emerging filmmakers from 22 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. It marked Cinema Akil’s expansion from exhibition into talent development and regional distribution, broadening its role as a pipeline for independent cinema. Kazim has also scaled Cinema Akil’s cultural footprint. In Dubai, partnerships with 25hours Hotel and Gulf Photo Plus further embedded independent cinema into the city’s cultural fabric. The 11th Reel Palestine introduced an audience award and expanded its cultural souk, while the 4th Arab Cinema Week became one of the strongest platforms for Arab filmmakers to date. Pop-ups in Bahrain’s Muharraq Nights, Nairobi’s Unseen, and festivals in Saudi Arabia brought Arab cinema into new cultural conversations. Collaborations with embassies, cultural institutions, and global brands have reinforced Cinema Akil’s standing as a trusted platform for fearless curation and authentic storytelling.
14
Dr. Reem Osman
Vice Chairwoman – Saudi German Health (UAE)
Dr Reem Osman is a healthcare visionary with decades of experience at the forefront of medical excellence in the region. As a healthcare leader in a rapidly expanding market Dr Reem Osman combines the authority of a medical background with the drive and vision of a business frontrunner. Hardly surprising, considering an academic history that contains milestone achievements in both fields. A medical graduate from Tishreen University of Medicine in Syria, she holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in ophthalmology and eye surgery from Wollongong University in Sydney, Australia, as well as a certificate in management healthcare delivery from Harvard Business School. Dr. Osman’s trajectory from surgery to boardroom is the result of a clear vision and direct approach to healthcare management. Her efforts have not only led to prestigious accreditations but also garnered a spectrum of accolades and awards that acknowledge the organisation’s excellence and innovation under her stewardship. Beyond the lifelong passion for healthcare Dr Reem Osman has established a track record of entrepreneurial endeavour.
As CEO of a range of companies across real estate, media and even hospitality she brings business acumen and thought leadership to a diversifying range of companies. Moreover, her passionate involvement in philanthropic activities has fortified the health group’s commitment to social responsibility, as evidenced by her support for causes like the Zayed Giving Initiative and the Arab Women Foundation, alongside recognition through the Feigenbaum Leadership Award. In the realm of corporate strategy, she has demonstrated an exceptional ability to devise and implement business tactics, recruitment schemas, and development plans that have significantly increased the profitability and competitive edge of SGH UAE. After stepping away from active work as a doctor to study a Master of Business Administration course, Osman returned to the Saudi German Hospital Group to work in finance.
13
Sultan Batterjee
CEO, IHCC; President & Founder, Lifestyle Developers & Greener by IHCC – IHCC / Lifestyle Developers
Sultan Batterjee is not simply a builder of hospitals, hotels, or residences – he is a developer of ecosystems. As Chairman and CEO of IHCC, he has led the delivery of more than 25 advanced healthcare campuses across the Middle East and transformed the firm into one of Saudi Arabia’s top contracting companies. Under his near two-decades of leadership, IHCC has become a trusted turnkey solutions provider across healthcare, education, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. In that time IHCC has been ranked among the top five construction companies in Saudi Arabia. Batterjee’s holistic approach is evident in landmark healthcare projects such as the Saudi German Hospital in Dammam, Saudi German Hospital Cairo, and the Centre of Excellence Batterjee in Medical City Dubai. These facilities are designed not only for clinical excellence but also for cultural relevance and long-term sustainability. IHCC’s head office is a Platinum LEED-certified building, and the company was the first in Saudi Arabia to achieve the WELL Health and Safety rating. Sustainability runs through his agenda. Through Greener by IHCC, the company retrofitted 3,300 schools, saving 54m kWh annually and cutting 38,200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. The Green Mosques Initiative applies solar retrofits and smart systems to religious spaces, underscoring his belief that environmental responsibility must extend to all areas of society. Beyond healthcare and education, Batterjee has expanded into hospitality. IHCC signed six Public Investment Fund projects in 2024, including with Four Seasons and Edition, while Lifestyle Developers – where he serves as President – is pioneering Saudi Arabia’s branded residences market. Projects such as THE VUE in Jeddah, designed in partnership with YOO and Philippe Starck, bring experiential, design-led living to the Kingdom. Every venture reflects his guiding philosophy: “development with a cause.” Batterjee views legacy as responsibility, building on a family tradition that pioneered private healthcare in Saudi Arabia.
12
HE Faisal Al Bannai
Chairman – Edge (Advanced Technology Group)
His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai is a key figure shaping the UAE’s future economy, currently serving as the Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and the Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). He also holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE, an advanced technology group focused on defense and beyond, for which he was previously Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Al Bannai is globally recognised for his influence, having been named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence by TIME magazine in September 2024. As Secretary-General of ATRC, Al Bannai plays a vital role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for R&D by focusing on high-impact research in advanced technology. Under his leadership, ATRC’s applied research arm, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), achieved transformative advancements in AI, notably through the development of the Falcon LLM series. This open-source AI aims to democratize access to the technology, promoting global equity. He was also instrumental in launching AI71, a company dedicated to providing AI-driven solutions across key societal sectors, including medical, education, and legal fields. In his role leading EDGE, Al Bannai employs emerging technologies to foster development in areas such as platforms and systems, missiles and weapons, and electronic warfare and cyber technologies. Al Bannai’s background is rooted in impactful entrepreneurship and strategic vision. Earlier in his career, he founded DarkMatter, a global cybersecurity service provider, which he successfully expanded into a US$400 million business. Before that, he founded Axiom Telecom, which grew to become the largest distributor of mobile devices in the Middle East, with an annual turnover exceeding US$2.5 billion. His decades of contributions to the sector have earned him numerous accolades, including the 2005 Lifetime Achievement Award presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
11
Rifad Mahasneh
CEO, Middle East and North Africa – OKX
A star-studded gala at the Museum of the Future in Dubai played host to one of last year’s most anticipated events – the launch of OKX in the UAE. This wasn’t just another corporate gathering; it symbolised the dawn of a new era in the UAE’s fast-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. OKX, with its visionary leadership, cutting-edge technology, and unshakeable commitment to transparency and security, aims to take centre stage in the region’s evolving crypto ecosystem. At it’s helm is University of Toronto graduate Rifad Mahasneh, the CEO of OKX Middle East and North Africa. Previously VP of Public Policy and Communications at Rain Mahasneh is a key figure in the UAE’s emerging cryptocurrency sector. “The UAE still has the highest crypto adoption rate, and its visionary regulatory framework gives companies like ours the confidence to expand here,” said Mahasneh at the time. Already a prominent global player, OKX is setting its sights on redefining the future of digital assets in the Middle East. For Mahasneh, the launch is more than just a business expansion – it’s personal. His vision is to normalise digital assets as part of everyday life, a mission that aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s forward-thinking regulatory environment. “At the end of the day, the legacy I’d like to see is digital assets becoming a day-to-day activity. “We believe in this space, but many people still don’t know where to start. Our job is to make it easier for them.” Mahasneh’s ultimate goal is to leave a legacy where digital assets are not only trusted but integrated into a well-regulated, secure financial ecosystem. As he told Arabian Business: “We’re focused on building an industry that is safe, successful, and efficient”. The mission is clear, the ambition immense and the potential, limitless.
10
Ghaith Al Ghaith
CEO – Flydubai
Even among the many aviation sector leaders lighting up the GCC skies, Ghaith Al Ghaith stands out as an enduring success story. Backed by more than 35 years of experience in the aviation industry, Al Ghaith was appointed to his current role to launch the airline in 2008 prior to its official start of operations in Dubai in 2009. With a focus on enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining cost-effectiveness, he has implemented innovative products and technologies. As the driving force behind flydubai’s strategic direction, Al Ghaith works closely with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the group’s chairman. Before leading flydubai, he served as the executive vice president for commercial operations worldwide at Emirates for 14 years. His journey with Emirates began as a management trainee in 1986, and over the years, he held various roles, contributing to the airline’s growth. Al Ghaith’s strategic vision and deep understanding of the aviation industry have played a key role in shaping the success of flydubai. Earlier this year he was awarded the Executive Leadership for the Middle East and Africa accolade at the 2025 Airline Strategy Awards. This honour recognised Ghaith Al Ghaith’s strategic leadership and longstanding contribution to the aviation industry in the Middle East and Africa. Under his stewardship flydubai has become one of the region’s most dynamic carriers, building a network of more than 135 destinations across 58 countries, more than 100 of which were underserved markets that previously did not have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE carrier. Under Al Ghaith’s leadership, the airline has emerged as a key contributor to the aviation sector, playing a strategic role in supporting Dubai’s ambitious economic vision and its position as a global aviation hub.
9
Eng. Ali Al Kuwari
CEO – Msheireb Properties
Dazzling megaprojects and relentless real estate developments have changed the way the world sees the Middle East, during a transformative start to the century. For Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable real estate developer, the change comes with a pioneering vision. Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment. Championing this from the front, is CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari. Assuming his current role in January 2023 Ali Al Kuwari heads the progress with a vision built on legacy projects, community relevance and growing in the smartest way possible. Al Kuwari doesn’t aim just to build the biggest or the boldest, but to create timeless buildings that impact on their communities. That means heritage, culture, innovation, sustainability and wellbeing are at the heart of his philosophy. Before joining Msheireb Properties, Al Kuwari held multiple positions at Technip and held senior management positions at QatarEnergy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Miami and an executive MBA from HEC Paris in Qatar. Through his long and celebrated career Al Kuwari has developed a reputation as a pioneering planner with a track record of creating a culture of excellence across organisations. The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified. Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities.
8
Abdallah Abu-Sheikh
CEO & Co-Founder – Astra Tech
“The more I get into business, the more I understand that it is very difficult to do and takes a lot of effort,” Abdallah Abu-Sheikh – the visionary co-founder of one of the MENA region’s leading consumer technology companies and CEO of Botim – once told Arabian Business. The difficulty, effort and necessary motivation haven’t stopped the Emirati serial entrepreneur and businessman becoming extremely successful and influential in a variety of fields. As a living and local example of what it means to thrive in a field of disruptors, his leadership saw Astra Tech launch the groundbreaking “Ultra-platform” under the Botim app, after securing a $500m investment in 2022. This year saw botim, Astra Tech’s flagship fintech-first platform in the MENA region, launch a refreshed brand identity and upgraded user interface as it seeks to expand its global user base of more than 150 million. Initially built as a VoIP platform, botim has grown into a fintech-first, AI-native app by integrating financial features aimed at supporting its evolving user community. From January to May 2025, the platform recorded a 50 per cent increase in monthly active wallet users. The app’s evolution from a local service to a globally scalable product reflects growing demand for embedded financial services such as peer-to-peer transfers and lending. These services aim to support everyday financial needs of users regardless of location. In developing the service Abdallah has strategically navigated a complex market to fulfil a vision of simplifying the lives of everyday consumers. Abdallah is widely recognised as a global speaker, sought after for his insights and expertise at prominent industry events. His entrepreneurial drive and unwavering commitment to innovation have positioned him as a visionary leader in the MENA region.
7
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah
President & CEO – Dubai Chambers
Dubai Chambers is on a mission to elevate the emirates economy: From international trade, attracting major businesses, supporting startups and enhancing the business environment, it is a key part of the Dubai Economic Agenda. It is a mission led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah. As the President and CEO of Dubai Chambers he oversees one of the largest economic development entities in the entire region. Appointed in October 2022, he oversees the implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing ease of doing business, supporting global expansion, attracting foreign investment, and advancing the digital economy. His leadership aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global business and trade hub. The goals are clear: improve Dubai’s favourable business environment; attract international business and investment into Dubai; drive international expansion of Dubai Chambers’ members; grow the Dubai digital economy; increase effectiveness of advocacy and sustain institutional and customer excellence. Lootah has the drive, vision and experience to achieve the ambitious goals and support the emirate’s aims. Previously, Lootah served as CEO of Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. In this role, he oversaw consumer protection, business protection, intellectual property protection, and commercial compliance. He has also held various leadership roles at the Department of Economic Development, including deputy CEO of the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector, deputy CEO of the Dubai Export Development Corporation, executive director of Corporate Quality and Excellence, and deputy director of the Information Technology Department at Dubai Land Department. Lootah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Arizona State University and an Executive MBA in Strategic Management from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. The overarching Dubai Chambers comprises three distinct entities, with Lootah providing visionary leadership across the spectrum.
6
Noor Sweid
Managing Partner & Founder – Global Ventures
A career that has spanned venture capital, investment, a yoga startup, interiors, future-gazing and even starring on a Dubai television series have made Noor Sweid one of the most recognisable and highest-profile business leaders in the region. Sweid is the Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, a leading venture capital firm based in the UAE, investing across the Middle East and Africa (currently deploying from Fund III). Prior to launching Global Ventures in 2018, she was the Chief Investment Officer at The Dubai Future Foundation. Before her tenure at DFF, she successfully scaled not one, but two companies. The first was Depa, initially her family business and ultimately one of the world’s largest interior companies, which she listed on the LSE and NASDAQ in April 2008 in a billion-dollar IPO. The second company was ZenYoga, the region’s first yoga studio, which became the largest yoga and wellness chain, and which she exited to a PE firm in 2014. A regular in business publications and a long-time Arabian Business power list member she has been cited and recognised around the world. Sweid is an MIT Sloan 2005 alumni, Aspen Fellow, Kauffman Fellow and YGL. Sweid is also the author of the Amazon best-selling book, “Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA”, and is a strong advocate for founders in the region, helping them scale their businesses into global success stories. Through her Instagram account, @noor_sweid, the business visionary advises startup founders and fellow VCs on business strategy, raising capital, growth, motivation and much more. Her Global Ventures is a leading, UAE-based, international venture capital firm, investing in founders and ideas across emerging markets. It partners with growth-stage companies and helps them scale across the Middle East and Africa.
5
Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi
CEO – Hafeet Rail
Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi is a central figure in the Gulf’s transport infrastructure, currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Hafeet Rail and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference. His distinguished career spans just under two decades, starting as an engineer with the Abu Dhabi municipality before becoming a key leader involved in the establishment and expansive development of the UAE’s National Railway Network with Etihad Rail. Before his appointment to lead the joint venture, he was the executive director of the Commercial Sector and the Passengers Sector at Etihad Rail, where he oversaw vital functions including corporate strategy, network planning, business development, operations, marketing, and communications. Al Hashemi also contributes to sector-wide governance as a member of both the GCC Railway Committee and the UAE Land Transport Technical Council. His most significant executive role is spearheading Hafeet Rail, the joint venture company established between Oman Rail and Etihad Rail. Following the initial agreement, Al Hashemi was appointed CEO of the company by the Board of Directors. This initiative holds an overall investment power of $3 billion and is mandated to design, develop, and operate a 303-kilometre railway network connecting Oman’s Sohar Port with the UAE National Rail Network. This connection is viewed as an extension of collaboration between the two nations, enhancing cooperation and joint action. The project is designed to improve the efficiency of supply chains, facilitate cross-border trade, and provide safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation for both passengers and freight. Beyond strategic infrastructure deployment, Al Hashemi focuses on future-proofing the sector through talent development and innovation. Through high-level executive and advisory roles, Al Hashemi is a pivotal leader guiding the technological and strategic advancement of integrated regional rail networks.
4
Mohamed Al Hammadi
Managing Director & CEO – Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC)
Mohamed Al Hammadi is bringing nuclear power to the people and helping to change the way individuals, organisations and even countries think about electricity. Al Hammadi has led the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) in successfully delivering the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. In doing so he has placed a focus on the implementation of the highest national regulations and international standards of safety, security, quality, transparency and non-proliferation in civil nuclear energy. The pioneering power leader’s management responsibilities include leading the organisation towards the common goal of powering sustainable growth of the UAE through the generation of clean baseload electricity at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE and Arab World’s first nuclear energy plant. The plant initially started up in 2020, with full-fleet operations of the four-unit plant commencing in 2024. Today, the plant generates 40TWh of clean baseload electricity annually. Al Hammadi leads ENEC and oversees its Joint Venture subsidiaries: ENEC Operations, which is responsible for operating and maintaining the Barakah plant, and ENEC Commercial, which manages the financial and commercial interests of the project. More than 3,000 people work across the organisations, spanning over 50 nationalities, making it one of the most multicultural and multinational energy projects globally. Al Hammadi has a strong background in power and utility projects, including management, construction, finance and administration. Prior to joining ENEC, Al Hammadi was General Manager of the UAE Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) where he led a transformational management process focused on the implementation of best practices and international standards to the authority. Al Hammadi is Chairman of the World Nuclear Association (2024 – 2026), and a board member of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Atlanta Centre. He is a Board Member of the SMR developer Terrapower and a member of the American Nuclear Society, and the Project Management Institute (USA).
3
Adel Ali
Group CEO – Air Arabia
Adel Ali is known as a pioneering aviation executive who has reached the greatest heights in his field and for being at the forefront of the development of modern air transport. His innovative achievements and contribution to air transport and tourism sector in the wider Arab world are globally recognised. Following an already high-flying career he became regarded as a transformative figure in Arabian aviation after helping to establish Air Arabia in October 2003. In helping to create the airline, he launched the Middle East and North Africa’s first low-cost carrier (LCC), opening up a market niche in the region whose existence few had suspected. The pioneering aviator drove Air Arabia’s growth in following years into a leading low-cost carrier in the MENA region. Air Arabia is now listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is a holding company with assets worth over AED13bn ($3.5bn). Drawing on his years of experience with industry leaders such as Gulf Air and British Airways, Adel Ali was able to guide Air Arabia to become among the world’s best run Low Cost Carriers. Under his leadership, Air Arabia’s business model has gone from strength-to-strength, enabling it to expand operations, enter new ventures and diversify into new revenue streams. Today, the Group holds a portfolio of successful businesses and projects, offering travel, tourism and hospitality services across the globe. Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft. Before Air Arabia, Mr. Ali served in various aviation positions; he served as vice president of the commercial and customer services in Gulf Air where he played a key role in restructuring the company. He also served for more than 20 years in different management positions with British Airways last of which was General Manager of the Middle east and Africa.
2
Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Managing Director & Group CEO – Mubadala Investment Company
Khaldoon Al Mubarak is a titan of business in the UAE, the Middle East and beyond. Leading the Mubadala investment firm, with more than $330bn in assets, he is a prominent and globally-engaged business leaders with a growing catalogue of assets in more than 50 countries across six international offices. Khaldoon Al Mubarak has led the company from its inception in 2002 and, through organic growth, acquisitions, and mergers, overseen the continuous generation of sustainable financial returns for Mubadala’s shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. Khaldoon also Chairs the Boards of several significant companies, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Global Aluminium and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. He is Vice Chairman of MGX, an investment company to enable the advancement and deployment of leading technologies, and serves on the Board of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and G42, the Abu Dhabi headquartered global AI company. In addition to his commercial responsibilities, Khaldoon holds the mandate of Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, the specialized government agency that provides strategic policy advice to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. He is also the Presidential Special Envoy to China and leads several significant country files on behalf of the UAE. Since 2008 he has been the Chairman of Manchester City Football Club, the most successful Premier League club of the past decade, currently the top-ranked football club globally by revenue and valued among the world’s premier football brands. He is also an influential UAE government policymaker, and an accomplished international envoy. He serves as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council – a position he has held since 2006 – and he is a member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.
1
Huda Kattan
Founder & Co-CEO of Huda Beauty – Huda Beauty
“Beauty is self made” states the bio on the style icon’s @hudabeauty Instagram account. It’s a message seen by more than 57m followers and a bold statement defining Huda Kattan’s meteoric rise and incredible success. From a $6,500 investment from older sister Alya, to a make-up and beauty empire transforming the industry it has been a rollercoaster ride for the blogger-turned icon. Born in the USA to Iraqi parents, Kattan’s journey from a finance career to founding Huda Beauty is a story of bold ambition and unmatched creativity. After studying at the Makeup Designory in Los Angeles, she began sharing makeup tips and tutorials online, captivating millions with her authenticity and expertise. What sets her apart is how she did it. No big ad budgets. No celebrity endorsements. Just raw authenticity, razor-sharp content, and an intuitive grasp of social media. It is a journey that puts her among the richest self-made women in the World and has redefined influencer-led commerce. In 2013, Kattan turned her love for beauty into a global powerhouse, launching Huda Beauty with a line of false eyelashes that became an instant hit. Through her use of social media, she connected directly with her audience, growing the brand to include inclusive foundations, iconic eyeshadow palettes, and innovative skincare. By 2017, Huda Beauty was the top-selling brand at Sephora in the Middle East and one of the premier digital beauty brands globally. Beyond lashes and lip kits, Kattan has used her platform to champion inclusivity, mental health, and women’s entrepreneurship. And she’s turned Dubai into the launchpad for the next generation of beauty moguls. Now one of the Middle East’s richest self-made women, Kattan is an inspiring advocate for diversity and proof that passion, paired with determination, can transform industries.
50
Wael Al Lawati
CEO – Muriya Tourism Development
Engineer Wael Al-Lawati is leveraging his seasoned experience to redefine integrated living across Oman. As the CEO of Muriya Tourism Development Company since January 2023, he steers a pivotal public-private partnership committed to sustainable national growth. Al-Lawati has over 30 years of experience across tourism, real estate and other sectors. Raised in a diplomat’s household, he was exposed to diverse cultures early on, sparking a lasting passion for tourism, despite beginning his career as an engineer in the oil and gas sector with Shell. His journey took a decisive turn when he pioneered Oman’s first integrated tourism project, The Wave. Turning down a global posting, he embraced a risk and played a crucial role in shaping Oman’s hospitality sector before a formal framework even existed. His extensive experience includes guiding national projects and mentoring future industry leaders at Omran, as well as broadening his global reach with positions at Majid Al Futtaim and Damac. At Damac, he spearheaded international growth, managing investments and licensing across Africa, Asia, Europe and the US. Al-Lawati’s impressive education includes attendance at top executive education schools such as Harvard Business School, IMD, Insead and holding a Real Estate Certification from Cornell University. Al-Lawati returned to Oman to lead Muriya, a joint venture between Orascom Development Holding (70%) and Omran (30%). Under his leadership, Muriya has built the largest hotel portfolio in Oman, founded on the principle of developing self-sustaining destinations. He emphasises that Muriya focuses on thoughtful placemaking to create destinations that blend luxury, leisure and cultural authenticity, such as the flagship developments Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah. Al-Lawati’s vision promotes sustainable living concepts and a deep commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This commitment includes launching a Hospitality Training Centre at Hawana Salalah to equip young Omanis with globally recognised skills, thereby directly supporting the country’s diversification and sustainability goals.
49
Samer Soliman
CEO – Arab Financial Services (AFS)
Samer Soliman stands out as a strategic leader driving digital transformation. As the CEO of Arab Financial Services (AFS), Soliman spearheads the company’s efforts to remain a dominant player in MENA’s rapidly evolving digital payments landscape. AFS, formed in 1984 and regulated by the Bahrain Central Bank, currently serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Under Soliman’s leadership, AFS is heading into a new era of digitalisation, guided by a clear strategic roadmap. Soliman brings decades of international experience in the banking and payments sector. He possesses a unique blend of payments, technical and regional expertise. Before leading AFS, Soliman served as Network International’s managing director for the group’s Middle East business, where he was responsible for regional acquiring and issuing aspects and for implementing a comprehensive growth strategy. His extensive expertise includes strategic oversight, business transformation, budget management and product development. A core element of Soliman’s philosophy is the belief that digitization must start from the core; consequently, AFS’ internal processes are reinforced by AI and robotics technology to fuel innovation. Soliman views open banking and open finance as the “game changer,” shifting control back into the hands of customers, thus enabling higher financial literacy and management among individuals. Through open banking, digital solutions and data-driven technologies, AFS is actively repositioning banks for the future. Soliman is deeply committed to nurturing the regional fintech ecosystem and developing future leaders. He serves as a Board Advisor to Sarwa Digital Wealth Limited and is a member of the advisory council for the UAE-based e-commerce enabler Zbooni and the fintech startup Jingle Pay. He also contributes as a board member of SP Jain School of Global Management.
48
Ahmed Baghoum
CEO – Masdar City
Ahmed Baghoum stands as a prominent figure in the sustainable development landscape of the Middle East, currently serving as the CEO of Masdar City and the Chairman of the Catalyst. Having joined Masdar City in 2009, Baghoum is considered a company veteran who took the helm as CEO on October 25, 2024. He is responsible for overseeing the city’s operations and development, driving its strategy, innovation-focused initiatives, partnerships and R&D clusters toward sustainable growth. Baghoum’s leadership at Masdar City focuses on addressing the global challenge of urbanisation, noting that cities currently account for over 40% of the world’s carbon footprint. His approach focuses on demonstrating how sustainability can accelerate technological growth. Masdar City, which began its journey in 2006, aims to be a futuristic, sustainable urban centre. Under his direction, Masdar City is pushing boundaries in achieving net-zero energy status. Key projects include the Masdar City Square (MC Square) HQ building, which is designed to be Masdar City’s first net-zero project at scale and is nearing completion. The Link is another exciting, net-zero colab building designed to foster collaboration among international entrepreneurs. Baghoum also championed the development of the region’s first net zero energy mosque, which aims to set a replicable standard for maximising energy efficiency in buildings that are used intensively for short periods. Innovation also extends to mobility, with the city adapting autonomous vehicles since 2009, having transported over three million passengers. It is about much more than infrastructure, however, as Baghoum is fostering a vibrant ecosystem in the Masdar City free zone that attracts talented, like-minded individuals. The city is a hub for R&D across diverse industries, including AI (supported by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence), clean energy (housing IRENA), life sciences and space (housing the UAE Space Agency). In his role as chairman of the Catalyst, the region’s first clean tech and sustainability startup accelerator, Baghoum actively nurtures the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.
47
Ahmad Bin Shafar
CEO – Empower (Emirates Central Cooling)
Future-proofing cooling infrastructure is one of Ahmad Bin Shafar’s main career goals, along with transforming Empower into the world’s most advanced and sustainable district cooling services provider by 2030. Bin Shafar has served as CEO of Empower since its inception and is recognised as a global leader driving the transformative shift toward sustainable urban development. Empower began its journey with just a single temporary plant. District cooling was in the evolving stage at that time, but Bin Shafar made the bold decision to invest heavily in expanding and upgrading Dubai’s district cooling infrastructure using advanced, energy-efficient technologies. Some initially viewed this move as “too ambitious”, but today this keen foresight has paid immense dividends as Empower has gone from serving 6,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) in 2004 to operating 88 plants with a capacity exceeding 1.6 million RT in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, Dubai has become globally recognised for its district cooling capabilities. Under his management, Empower has set unprecedented benchmarks in both finance and technology. He successfully led the company’s IPO in 2022, which was oversubscribed 47x. Empower is now the world’s largest publicly listed district cooling company. This focus on efficiency has resulted in the district cooling consumption of their customers increasing by 69 percent in the last five years alone. While Bin Shafar has been a driving force to financial success and operational excellence, achieving record revenue of AED3.3 billion in 2024, he also acts as a global advocate for sustainable infrastructure. He is chairman of the District Cooling Association of GCC and serves as a Special Advisor for district cooling to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Looking forward, Bin Shafar hopes to shape a transformative shift in how cities manage cooling, moving from fragmented, energy-intensive systems to a unified, sustainable model that significantly reduces carbon emissions.
46
Najla Al Midfa
CEO – Sheraa (Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center)
Najla Al Midfa is known for her transformative work in building regional entrepreneurial ecosystems and driving corporate governance standards across diverse industries. Known for her belief in the “transformative power of entrepreneurship and innovation”, Al Midfa currently serves as the CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa). Under her leadership, Sheraa, a government-supported entity, has been mandated to cultivate the entrepreneurial landscape in Sharjah and support innovative startups that positively contribute to the region’s economy. Al Midfa helped conceive the vision for Sheraa from its 2016 inception, including forming its advisory board and building a high-performing team, launched under the chairmanship of HE Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi. Sheraa’s portfolio now exceeds 150 to 200 ventures, which have collectively raised between $161 million and $270 million in investment, creating thousands of jobs. Its Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, launched in 2017, has also become one of the MENA region’s most anticipated events, gathering over 10,000 global changemakers annually. Beyond her primary role at Sheraa, where she has also served as founding CEO and now vice-chairperson, Al Midfa established Khayarat, a platform designed to empower young, high-potential Emiratis by enabling them to succeed in the private sector and make informed career choices. Her extensive career experience spans both the global corporate arena and high-level public sector finance. Al Midfa was previously a senior associate at McKinsey and Company’s New York office, where she primarily served clients in the financial institutions sector. She also held roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Shell. Earlier in her career, as a senior manager at the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, a AED2 billion government fund, she led teams focused on SME financing due diligence and established the fund’s Northern Emirate branch. Al Midfa’s influence extends into the boardroom across critical sectors and she champions the full participation of women in development, asserting that when women rise in their true worth, industries grow bolder and nations grow greater.
45
Samia Bouazza
Group CEO and Managing Director – Multiply Group
Samia Bouazza’s journey is a powerful testament to bold disruption, and among her many achievements, her most profound is the historic milestone of being the first woman to take a company public on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX). Today, she is recognised as a definitive business leader who guides the strategic trajectory of Multiply Group as its Group CEO and Managing Director, with a core mission to nurture a growing investment portfolio of high-return businesses while meticulously maintaining the overall sustainable growth of the group’s subsidiaries. Multiply Group PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that globally invests and operates in cash-generating businesses, with approximately AED42 billion in assets. The group is known for its trademark growth mindset and deploys capital through two distinct investment arms: Multiply, which focuses on long-term strategic verticals such as mobility, energy, wellness and retail; and Multiply+, which is flexible and sector-agnostic, aiming to extend the group’s global reach by investing across various asset classes. Within this structure, anchor investments provide long-term recurring income, supporting bolt-on acquisitions, while also unlocking returns through disciplined capital allocation. In 2003, Bouazza founded the original entity that would eventually transform into the publicly listed Multiply Group in 2021. Beyond her executive leadership, Bouazza extends her influence across crucial sectors, serving as a board member for high-profile companies and associations, including energy giant TAQA, Arena Events Group and Emirates Driving Company. She also has a robust academic background, having completed certificates in Strategic Intelligence from Harvard Business School and Digital Disruption from the University of Cambridge. Moving forward, Bouazza’s long-term legacy lies in transforming a founder-led business into a diversified global investment player, helping to ensure the strategic financial development of the region, while also blazing a trail for female executives globally.
44
Adib Moubadder
CEO – Emirates District Cooling (Emicool)
Dr Adib Moubadder stands as a pivotal figure in the Middle East’s sustainable infrastructure movement, guiding Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC into the future. Emicool, a joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, is recognised as a leading provider of sustainable district cooling services in the UAE. Dr Moubadder brings 22 years of experience in increasingly responsible roles within executive management, corporate finance, smart building systems and auditing of management systems. As CEO, Dr Moubadder is in charge of designing new strategies, deploying new business processes and seeking expansion opportunities across the wider MENA region. He also oversees the efficient management of the company’s resources and operations, increasing shareholder value and ensuring continuous growth. In addition to his leadership role, he is a board member and advisor of three successful subsidiaries: Aquacool, Emitech and Emirates Integrated Cooling Services. Undeniably, Dr Moubadder has firmly established district cooling as a leading project in the field of sustainability. Under his leadership, Emicool has also committed to a climate-resilient infrastructure through various efforts, including the penetration of renewable energy sources such as solar, the usage of electric cars in operations and advancements in water efficiency, specifically utilising Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) through polishing and reverse osmosis. Embodying his dedication to sustainability, Dr Moubadder recently announced that Emicool secured a Dh2.25 billion Syndicated Financing Facility (with Dh1.95 billion classified as green financing), stating this funding will optimise the capital structure while accelerating expansion and aligning the company with the UAE’s green economy vision and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy. Emicool’s commitment to eco-consciousness was further emphasised by the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. A significant recent milestone was Emicool’s strategic entry into the Abu Dhabi market through the concession agreement with Al Reef Cooling Company, a move that significantly strengthens the national portfolio of district cooling assets.
43
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer
CEO – Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)
As CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer’s strategic vision is rooted in sustainable development and international collaboration, driving the emirate’s transformation into a leading global destination for investment, tourism and culture. Al Qaseer’s professional foundation began after graduating from Dubai Men’s College with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology. Al Qaseer became a founding member of Shurooq in 2009, which was established to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development based on Sharjah’s distinct Arab and Islamic identity. He initially held the position of director of property management in 2010, overseeing property, operations, sales, leasing and strategic development of key assets. His impactful contributions led to his promotion to chief operating officer in 2011. Al Qaseer continued to guide Shurooq, becoming acting CEO in 2022. He was officially appointed CEO in February 2023, following Emiri Decree No. (7) of 2023, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. In this capacity, he leads efforts to attract national and foreign investments and develop world-class projects. Furthermore, in July 2023, he was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park – Free Zone Authority. Under his leadership, Shurooq is dedicated to enhancing Sharjah’s appeal as an investment and tourism destination, emphasising key strategic pillars such as profitability and sustainability. Al Qaseer oversees a diverse portfolio that spans real estate, tourism and cultural preservation, guiding crucial projects like the eco-tourism focused Mleiha National Park, the multi-sectoral development Ajwan – Khorfakkan Residences, and the emirate’s first fully sustainable master-planned community, Sharjah Sustainable City. Through operational excellence and visionary leadership, Al Qaseer continues to significantly shape Sharjah’s economic landscape, fostering growth in alignment with national goals for the tourism sector.
42
Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Alkhalfawi
CEO – Ajman Bank
As a renowned figure in the UAE banking landscape, Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Alkhalfawi draws on more than two decades of experience, including pivotal roles at First Abu Dhabi Bank as Head of Global Banking UAE and Global Head of Government, Sovereigns & Public Sectors. His vision now is to transform Ajman Bank into one of the most enterprising, efficient and prominent Islamic banking institutions in the region. His stellar reputation was forged on the back of a massive financial turnaround. In 2024, the bank achieved the highest net income in its history at AED400 million, a historic performance after a AED390 million loss in 2023, marking Ajman Bank as one of the fastest-growing banks in the UAE. This dramatic reversal, backed by strong growth in assets and non-funded income, positions the bank on track for its ambitious target of achieving AED1 billion in net income by 2030. A defining moment in Alkhalfawi’s transformative strategy was the issuance of the bank’s inaugural $500 million sukuk earlier this year. Despite volatile capital markets and opposition from stakeholders who argued the size was “too large for an inaugural issue”, Alkhalfawi’s robust plan ensured the issue was a “resounding success”, oversubscribed 5.7x. Beyond financial metrics, Alkhalfawi has established strong commitments to sustainability and people. He has prioritised transforming the bank into an “employer of choice”, making people the “central pillar” of the bank’s 2030 vision. This includes building a governance framework driven by agility, transparency and employee empowerment. Moreover, he has positioned Ajman Bank as a pioneer in responsible banking, committing to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Alkhalfawi hopes his long-term legacy will be rooted in supporting the national economy by playing a central role in the economic development of Ajman, supporting SMEs and maintaining one of the strongest Emiratisation ratios.
41
Ahmed Abdelaal
Group CEO – Mashreq Bank
Mashreq Bank’s Group CEO is transforming one of the UAE’s oldest banking institutions into a progressive, digital challenger. An Egyptian national residing in the UAE, Ahmed Abdelaal is an accomplished banking professional with over 30 years of experience across international and regional banks covering major global markets. He joined Mashreq in 2017 and took the top leadership role in October 2019, inheriting the position from Abdulaziz Al Ghurair. Abdelaal’s tenure began navigating the intensifying US-China trade war and the subsequent global crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, Mashreq has thrived under his leadership, reporting net profits of $555.8 million in Q1 2024, representing a 25% year-on-year growth. The bank also achieved the highest return on equity and the lowest industrywide loan impairment ratio in the market in 2023. The core of Abdelaal’s vision is deceptively simple: make banking more human. While he recognises that technology is the key driver of transformation, he insists the ultimate focus must be the customer. He aims to reshape the role of financial institutions, believing banks must evolve from being gatekeepers of capital to enablers of opportunity. Under his strategy, Mashreq is rapidly embracing a next-generation model. The ultimate objective is to morph the institution into a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, positioning Mashreq as a facilitator of financial services, aiming to be “not a bank” in the traditional sense within five years. This transformation has seen the bank significantly cut its physical branch network while onboarding over 400,000 new clients digitally in 2023 alone. The bank utilises AI extensively for personalised and empathetic digital interactions, embedding it into fraud prevention, risk analytics, and wealth management. Abdelaal has also made sustainability a strategic priority. Mashreq’s Climb2Change initiative aims to facilitate $30 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, and the bank championed initiatives like transitioning credit and debit cards to 100% recycled plastic and partnering with Emirates Nature-WWF for the “Notice Nature” wildlife mapping initiative.
40
Jamal Al Kishi
CEO – Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia
Jamal Al Kishi has been crucial in shaping the regional financial landscape, as he spearheads Deutsche Bank’s strategic drive across the Middle East and Africa. His current mandate focuses on leading the German lender into a new phase of expansion aimed at capturing a larger market share. Al Kishi returned to Deutsche Bank for his second tenure as CEO for MEA, and he also holds the position of Vice Chairman of Origination & Advisory for the region. This high-profile return was announced in January 2024, with his role officially effective April 1, 2024. The veteran executive brings nearly 30 years of banking experience in the Middle East. Al Kishi is no stranger to Deutsche Bank; he previously served as CEO for MEA from 2016 to 2020 and held senior management roles prior to that, including chief country officer of Saudi Arabia. Between his two stints at Deutsche Bank, he spent four years serving as the CEO of Gulf International Bank BSC in Bahrain. The strategic intent behind his re-hire was clear: boost market share across investment banking, wealth management and corporate banking. Deutsche Bank’s senior management views Al Kishi as “high caliber talent” who possesses the “thorough knowledge” of the bank’s MEA platform and crucial client connectivity throughout the region. His focus is strengthening the bank’s C-Suite advisory throughout MEA. Under his leadership, the bank is focusing heavily on the growth potential in the two largest markets, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Based in Riyadh, he spends significant time in Dubai to manage the firm’s broad regional footprint. Al Kishi has articulated that the MEA region is considered a “key growth engine for the group” by the management board.
39
Eldar Choucair
CEO – Omnicom Media Group MENA
Lebanese, UAE-based businesswoman Eidar Choucair stands out as a preeminent figure and trailblazer in the media and marketing sector, recognised for her transformative leadership across the region. As CEO of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) MENA, a role she assumed in 2021, Choucair achieved a landmark milestone: she is the first and, so far, only woman to lead a major media agency group in the MENA region. Her influence has been consistently recognised, featuring her on top CEO lists. Choucair’s vision is built on nearly two decades of commitment to Omnicom, having joined the company in 2006. Her career ascent included leadership roles such as CEO at PHD MENA and group COO in 2019. Since taking the helm as CEO, Choucair has championed transformation, ensuring OMG is positioned for the future by aggressively sharpening its edge in data, technology and analytics. Her tenure has seen the regional rollout of key strategic offerings, notably TRKKN (the group’s analytics and cloud consultancy arm), Flywheel (a leading digital commerce platform) and CREO (a data-driven influencer marketing solution). Beyond business growth, Choucair is a powerful advocate for positive change, inclusivity and sustainability in the industry. She actively spearheads talent development initiatives, having overseen OMG’s apprenticeship programmes in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to nurture the next generation of regional talent. Her commitment to a more equitable industry is demonstrated by her foundational board membership in the Unstereotype Alliance, convened by UN Women, and her contribution to the Inclusive Media 3Bs Toolkit launched in February 2024. As a respected industry voice, she serves as vice chair of the Advertising Business Group (ABG) and holds board positions with IAB MENA and Endeavor U.A.E. Choucair’s leadership style is disciplined, ambitious and purpose-driven. By fostering these values and prioritising integrity, Choucair continues to lead by example, inspiring teams and cementing her status as a crucial visionary leader shaping the UAE’s media landscape.
38
Hamad Al Ameri
Managing Director and Group CEO, Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC
As the Managing Director and Group CEO of one of the UAE’s most dynamic and diversified investment groups, Engineer Hamad Salem Mohammed Saeed Al Ameri has spearheaded rapid and comprehensive transformation across the company. His mission is to position Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH) – which encompasses over 250 businesses across sectors such as property, healthcare, energy and technology – as a global investment powerhouse that not only drives shareholder value but also plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic future. This is how he has propelled ADH to a market capitalisation of more than $30 billion, making it one of the top 14 listed companies in the MENA region. Al Ameri’s reputation as a strategist has been cemented since the group’s dramatic global expansion. ADH now has a presence in over 45 countries, with overseas revenues increasing by over 500% in the first year after the company’s IPO. A defining moment in his leadership was the establishment and scaling of Enersol Energy Solutions, a joint venture with ADNOC Drilling. With a $1.5 billion mandate, Enersol acquires cutting-edge companies that are revolutionising the energy sector through advanced AI and technology. Under his leadership, ADH has delivered exponential growth, as reflected in its 2024 financial results, where revenue increased 40% year-on-year to reach AED63.4 billion, and net operating profit grew 82% year-on-year to AED10 billion. He underscored the company’s commitment to investors by approving ADH’s first-ever dividend distribution of AED2 billion in December 2024. As one of the largest employers in the UAE, with over 95,000 employees, he has implemented a strategic mandate to recruit and develop Emirati graduates through structured training and personalised coaching. He has also prioritised diversity and inclusion, introducing clear KPIs to increase women’s representation in leadership roles and driving initiatives to empower people of determination in critical roles across the organisation.
37
Tarek Sultan
Vice Chairman, Agility; Chairman, Agility Global
As chairman of Agility Global since 2024, Tarek Sultan is recognised as a profound force in shaping global trade and infrastructure, securing his position among the Middle East’s key visionaries. Sultan assumed leadership of Agility in 1997, spearheading the company’s worldwide ascent from a regional player to a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation. He achieved this growth through a series of acquisitions, totalling more than 40. Today, Agility maintains a footprint across six continents and employs tens of thousands of individuals. Sultan’s influence extends far beyond logistics. Agility Global is a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with a portfolio that includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation), a global energy logistics business (Tristar) and one of the Middle East and Africa’s leading industrial real estate platforms (Agility Logistics Parks). The group recently celebrated its first anniversary on the ADX, reporting a 14.5% revenue increase in its inaugural year as a listed company. Sultan’s dedication to the region was recently highlighted by Agility Global receiving the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, recognising its commitment to strategic investments and economic growth across the GCC business landscape. Globally, Sultan is a sought-after advisor on trade and economic resilience. He is a long-standing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and was elected to the influential WEF International Business Council in 2021. He also co-chairs the WEF Supply Chain and Transport Governors community. Demonstrating his commitment to policymaking, Sultan is part of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Business Advisory Group, created in 2023 to share business perspectives on trade and regulation. Furthermore, he serves on the boards of directors of DSV A/S, the world’s third-largest freight forwarder, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.
36
Fadi Ghandour
Executive Chairman – Wamda Capital (Founder of Aramex)
A seminal figure in Middle Eastern business and technology, Fadi Ghandour is a Lebanese Jordanian entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. Ghandour, who graduated from George Washington University in 1981, established his reputation by revolutionising regional logistics. In 1982, he co-founded Aramex with Bill Kingson, transforming it into one of the largest package delivery and logistics companies serving the Middle East and North Africa. Ghandour led Aramex as CEO for 30 years, until stepping down in 2012, though he remains active on the company’s board. Under his leadership, Aramex became a global logistics provider with over 17,000 employees across 70 countries. Ghandour notably took Aramex public twice, making it the first company from the Arab world to be listed on an American stock exchange (NASDAQ) in 1997. Following his tenure at Aramex, Ghandour shifted his focus entirely to nurturing the regional startup ecosystem, identifying gaps in financing, mentorship and regional market access. He is currently the executive chairman of Wamda Group, a platform that invests in and builds entrepreneurship ecosystems across MENA, Turkey, and East Africa through venture capital and ecosystem development programmes. As an early internet advocate, Ghandour was a founding investor in Maktoob.com, which was acquired by Yahoo! in 2009. He also launched MENA Venture Investments (MVI) in 2010 to provide seed capital for tech-enabled businesses, notably investing in Souq.com, which was later acquired by Amazon. As a key figure and mentor in the MENA startup community, Ghandour has pushed corporates to support local innovation, coining the term ‘Corporate Entrepreneurship Responsibility’. His vision extends to the digital future, particularly the Web3 and blockchain economy. Ghandour’s influence is equally strong in philanthropy. Passionate about social entrepreneurship, he is the founder and chairman of Ruwwad for Development. Launched in 2005, Ruwwad is a non-profit community empowerment platform supporting marginalised communities across Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and Egypt through civic engagement, education and financial inclusion.
35
Rami AlMoallim
Vice President Destination Management and Marketing, Royal Commission for AlUla
With a career trajectory defined by innovation and strategic prowess, Rami AlMoallim has become the architectural force driving AlUla’s transformation into a distinctive luxury heritage boutique destination. His vision, rooted in the region’s rich natural and cultural heritage, is focused on creating a globally recognised destination with a world-class offering. AlMoallim aims to breathe new life into this historical site. Working with a “blank slate” in a relatively untouched destination, his teams – spanning events, marketing, destination product development and visitor experience – cohesively enhance and present AlUla’s unique identity to the world. His dedication to integrated, international-standard programming is evidenced by successful offerings like the Incense Road Experience, AZIMUTH (a fusion of arts and music) and the award-winning Hegra After Dark. This year, AlMoallim has launched AlUla Moments’ most ambitious and diverse programme yet, further underlining the destination as a year-round option, with each event strategically curated using data-driven audience segmentation and insights into domestic and international trends, while remaining true to AlUla’s light-touch tourism ethos. With AlMoallim shifting gears, AlUla has achieved measurable global impact. The Forever Revitalising Global Brand campaign, for example, which launched in February 2024, delivered a record performance across nine key global markets, raising brand awareness by seven points year on year. This success helped AlUla rank among the Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in Saudi Arabia by Brand Finance. Other key success indicators include 22 percent year-on-year passenger growth and a 17 percent increase in occupied rooms year-to-date. AlMoallim sees his long-term legacy rooted in supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by positioning AlUla as a model for sustainable, heritage-driven tourism. Beyond the topline statistics, AlMoallim also achieves this by playing a pivotal role in mentoring and transferring expertise to young Saudi talent and local communities, cultivating a high-performing workforce dedicated to the organisation’s vision.
34
Donna Sultan
CEO, KEO International Consultants
Donna Sultan stands as a beacon in the Middle Eastern business landscape, serving as the president and CEO of KEO International Consultants, one of the region’s largest and most respected consulting firms specialising in architecture, engineering and project management. Sultan, a Kuwaiti national based in Kuwait, has amassed over 40 years of professional experience in the Middle East. Educated in the US and raised in Europe and the US, her background is rooted in strategic planning and management consulting. Sultan’s tenure at KEO began in 1985, ascending to CEO in 1991, and eventually assuming her current roles in 2016. Under her transformative leadership, KEO has evolved from a single office into a globally recognised multidisciplinary practice with over 2,600 professionals across 14 offices, serving public and private sector clients across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe. She has devoted her career to positioning KEO as an award-winning consultancy in the GCC and worldwide. Her strategic guidance has earned her significant personal recognition. Sultan is consistently ranked among the leading executives in the region and was featured among Arabian Business’s 100 Most Inspiring Women of 2025. Sultan has fostered KEO’s renowned blend of design innovation, technical excellence, sustainability principles and global insights. Her focus on diversification led to the creation of specialised Allied Practices, such as InSite, C-Quest and OPTIMA, which offer expertise in master planning, cost consultancy and facilities management, bringing in new revenue streams. KEO achieved 23% growth in revenues last year, driven significantly by the Saudi market, which saw a 40+% increase in revenue and staff while engaging on giga projects like Neom and Murabba. Recent achievements include the 2024 launch of OPTIMA, the inauguration of KEO’s Jordan office, and the operational start of the Kuwait Center for Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, which KEO designed.
33
Hadi Anwar
CEO, CPX
Hadi Anwar is a strategic visionary leading the charge in defining cyber resilience across the Middle East, currently serving as the CEO of CPX. CPX is the UAE’s premier provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions, deeply aligned with the nation’s mission to build a secure digital future. Anwar assumed the CEO role as part of CPX’s strategic expansion plan unveiled in February 2025. Anwar’s leadership is founded on over 25 years of experience spanning IT management, cybersecurity and innovation across a wide spectrum of industries. Before joining CPX, he gained pivotal experience across critical national and technological infrastructure projects. His tenure includes serving as the group chief information officer at G42, where he was instrumental in establishing the IT, cybersecurity, data privacy and business continuity functions. Further underscoring his experience in large-scale digital initiatives, he served as the head of information security, data privacy and business continuity/resilience at Neom, the US$500 billion megacity project in Saudi Arabia, where he implemented controls for critical smart city technology. He also played a key role in setting up technology and cybersecurity functions at the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC). Under his direction, CPX has grown to be one of the UAE’s most trusted providers, serving over 100 government and enterprise organisations with customised solutions. Anwar has said he views security not as an optional addition, but as a core enabler that acts as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable growth. Anwar has guided CPX through key strategic moves, including the acquisition of spiderSilk, a cyber-AI company, and TSI Tech, which strengthened CPX’s physical security offerings, positioning the company at the forefront of the cyber-physical convergence trend. CPX, acquired by G42 in late 2024, is now leveraging its capabilities to secure digital ecosystems across the AI value chain and extend its impact beyond the UAE.
32
Talal Al Ajmi
Founder & CEO, VI Markets
Few figures stand out quite like Talal Al Ajmi in the world of online trading. As CEO of Vi Markets, a leading brokerage firm in Kuwait and the broader Middle East, Al Ajmi has carved a path defined by innovation, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to empowering traders. His career is rooted in a passion for entrepreneurship and finance that began during his university years. Armed with degrees in information technology and financial services, he started managing family businesses before venturing into investment and financial brokerage. In 2010, he founded Vi Markets, initially operating from a modest office with a handful of employees. Today, the company boasts over 130,000 clients trading more than $300 billion monthly, with offices across London, Dubai, Cairo, and Muscat. “By 2030, we aim to be the most trusted and innovative online brokerage in the region, providing seamless access to global markets,” shared Al Ajmi, outlining the ambitious vision that drives his leadership. Central to this goal is the creation of a trading ecosystem that combines advanced technology, education, and strong regulatory standards. For Al Ajmi, the mission is clear: “We want to empower every trader, from beginners to professionals, with the tools and confidence to succeed.” Over the past year, he has overseen remarkable growth at Vi Markets. Trading volumes have reached record highs, and the client base has expanded significantly across the GCC, positioning the company as a regional powerhouse in financial technology. He also explores various industries via Development Holding, where he serves as the founder and CEO, while looking to expand globally. “We continued to strengthen our regulatory footprint and technology infrastructure, ensuring that our platforms remain secure, scalable, and responsive to the evolving needs of global traders,” he explained. A standout achievement has been the introduction of advanced AI-driven tools designed to enhance trading strategies. These tools provide clients with deeper insights and a more personalised experience, setting new standards for innovation in the brokerage industry. “These initiatives have not only elevated client experience but also positioned Vi Markets as a leading force in financial technology innovation in the region,” noted Al Ajmi. His ambitions extend beyond business success. He is deeply committed to social impact, particularly in promoting financial literacy across the Middle East. “Over the past year, I have supported initiatives aimed at promoting financial literacy across the GCC, with a focus on empowering young people and women to understand and access opportunities in financial markets,” he said. Through workshops, seminars, and educational content, Vi Markets has reached thousands, breaking down barriers and fostering a culture of informed investing. His philanthropic efforts also extend into education and social welfare beyond finance. Al Ajmi has supported schools and community projects in countries like Indonesia and India, driven by a conviction that sustainable success must benefit society at large. Environmentally, Vi Markets is adopting digital-first practices, reducing paper use and promoting energy efficiency as part of a growing commitment to corporate responsibility. The success of Vi Markets is bolstered by strategic partnerships, including one with Axi, a globally regulated broker serving customers in over 100 countries. This alliance allows Vi Markets clients access to a broad range of assets such as forex, commodities, equities, cryptocurrencies, and futures, enhancing their trading opportunities. Despite the challenges faced, particularly in securing capital and educating a market new to online trading, Al Ajmi’s unwavering belief in education as the foundation for success has powered Vi Markets forward. Social media played a vital role in attracting a large and engaged client base through daily trading insights and portfolio management tips, fostering close connections with traders across the region.
31
Reda Raad
Group CEO and Co-Founder, TBWA\RAAD
Recognised across the Middle East as a leader with a bold vision, Reda Raad is committed to innovation and a people-first culture that has redefined regional communications. As group CEO and co-founder of TBWA\RAAD, Raad was a key architect behind establishing the agency in Dubai 24 years ago. He successfully transformed the four-desk start-up into one of the Middle East’s most respected and leading communications groups. Under his guidance, TBWA\RAAD now operates a network of 12 full-service agencies across the MENA and is home to over 1,000 employees. Raad’s leadership philosophy is rooted in the belief that creativity is more than a tool for attention; it is a lever for transformation that can shift perceptions and elevate entire regions. He is a true champion of the agency’s core philosophy, Disruption – for which he has trademarked methodologies – which he views not merely as a methodology but as a mindset. Raad applies the Disruption mindset as an act of reinvention, mirroring the relentless ambition seen across the Middle East. He firmly believes campaigns must be deeply rooted in local truths and cultural insights to truly resonate in the dynamic MENA region. This focus on cultural relevance and strategic clarity has guided TBWA\RAAD in creating globally recognised work for partners including Apple, Meta, Neom, Nissan, Pepsico and the UAE Government Media Office. Under Raad’s leadership, the agency has consistently earned accolades. TBWA\RAAD has been certified as a Great Place to Work for two years running. Personally, Raad has also been recognised for his extensive contributions to the industry, including being named on Arabian Business’s prestigious Dubai 100 list. He remains active in regional conversations beyond his role, serving on the Executive Committee of the International Advertising Association UAE Chapter Board and as Chairman of the Syracuse University MENA Alumni Board.
30
Othman A. Ibrahim
Group President & CEO, Rawabi Holding
Othman A. Ibrahim, the Group President and CEO of Rawabi Holding since January 2009, is recognised as a formidable leader whose three-decade tenure has driven the conglomerate’s transformation and global expansion. His ultimate vision is focused on future-proofing the organisation and the region’s infrastructure, with a firm belief in an integrated approach to sustainable development that improves competitiveness to be on par with mature markets worldwide. To achieve this, he says, requires a mindset shift, as well as continued collaboration and innovation. Ibrahim’s influence lies in this willingness to make disruptive strategic pivots. His most profound moment of leadership came when he decided to diversify Rawabi’s portfolio beyond traditional oil and gas, and to prioritise Net Zero and sustainability. Through bold moves like these, Rawabi has now become synonymous with sustainable innovation. Ibrahim has also spearheaded the development of the Forbes International Tower – through Rawabi’s real estate arm, Magnom Properties – which is set to be the first net-zero carbon tower in the MENA when it’s completed by 2030. This 50-storey office building, which has already gained international accolades, aims to be powered by clean hydrogen and solar panels and expected to produce 25% of the electricity it consumes. Under Ibrahim’s guidance, Rawabi goes from strength to strength. He has also played an instrumental role in Rawabi Energy’s successful conclusion of one of the largest private sector syndicated financings in KSA, totalling $1.9 billion, which won the award for the best syndicated deal in 2023. Beyond his financial and infrastructural achievements, Ibrahim is also a great champion of internal transformation. He guided Rawabi Holding to earn recognition as a Great Place to Work and continues to push for gender equality, with females making up 40% of corporate staff and occupying 45% of current board seats.
29
Ramy Jallad
CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)
At the helm of one of the region’s largest economic zones, Ramy Jallad has profoundly impacted the UAE’s regional competitiveness and economic development. His vision for the future is to create the “blueprint for inclusive, infrastructure-led growth” in emerging markets by 2030, when SMEs, global corporates, and investors co-exist in a “high-trust, frictionless environment”. Jallad’s career serves as a compelling story of transformative leadership, drawing on more than three decades of expertise in areas such as A-Z digital transformation integration, FDI attraction and business park development. Under his guidance, RAKEZ has undergone a meteoric expansion, multiplying its scale from 7,500 to over 20,000 active companies in less than a decade. This incredible success is largely driven by entrepreneurs and scale-ups, which account for 80% of the zone’s rapid growth. What sets his leadership apart is his commitment to bold, forward-thinking disruption, as Jallad oversaw the successful implementation of a 100% paperless licensing platform and integrated AI-powered customer portals. This foresight was seen by some as “premature”, says Jallad, but when the pandemic struck, RAKEZ “didn’t miss a beat”, and the introduction of its remote onboarding capability allowed the zone to continue attracting investors while competitors scrambled to adapt. This focus on efficiency and digital acceleration has paid major dividends, driving a 23% year-on-year growth in new company registrations in Q1 2025 alone. Jallad drives infrastructure-led growth by expanding industrial clusters and enhancing warehousing capacity, proving that determination paired with a customer-first approach can enhance governmental services. His belief in access-led development has made RAKEZ a magnet for entrepreneurs across the wider MENA region, Europe and Asia. Jallad leverages his significant platform to champion regional job creation and SME enablement, regularly contributing to regulatory taskforces to “future-proof” investment platforms and advising regional authorities on leveraging economic zones.
28
Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim
Chairman & CEO, EY MENA
Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim proudly leads an extensive operation comprising over 8,000 people spread across 26 offices in 15 countries as Chairman and CEO of EY MENA. Beyond his regional role, Al-Sowailim is also a key figure on the global stage, serving as a member of the Board of Management for EY’s Europe, Middle East, India and Africa area (EMEIA). Since graduating from King Saud University in 1987, Al-Sowailim has demonstrated unwavering resolution in building an organisation that prioritises people. Throughout his career, he has delivered a broad range of integrated professional services, including assurance, tax and business advisory, to significant national priority accounts in sectors such as financial services, energy, manufacturing and family groups, as well as providing advice to government institutions. Under his leadership, EY MENA has not merely grown, but thrived. Al-Sowailim’s vision is underpinned by two core principles: people and technology. He champions the EY philosophy of implementing a human-centric approach in all operations, believing that technology should enhance human potential. This forward-thinking mindset is materialised in initiatives like the soon-to-be-opened EY Wavespace Centre in Riyadh, designed as a hub where academics, clients and thought leaders can collaborate on solving complex challenges using cutting-edge technology. His influence stretches deeply into regional economic policy. Al-Sowailim is passionate about positioning the GCC as a magnet for global investors. He recognises that progressive regulatory frameworks, such as those permitting full foreign ownership in numerous industries, along with low energy costs and attractive tax structures, are key factors driving the surge in foreign direct investment. Sustainability also forms a guiding principle in his leadership. EY MENA has participated in co-developing strategies to promote renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions, while he asserts the prosperity of the MENA region relies on businesses committing to creating long-term value for the communities they serve.
27
Khaled Al Huraimel
Group CEO, BEEAH Group
Khaled Al Huraimel is dedicated to leveraging technology and sustainability to drive positive change across the Middle East. Serving as the Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group, Al Huraimel has spearheaded an incredible transformation since joining the company in August 2009. Under his transformational leadership, BEEAH, which began in 2007 in Sharjah as a public-private partnership focused primarily on waste management, has evolved into a diversified international investment holding group. This shift has seen the company achieve tenfold growth in just over a decade, with expectations to grow by another 10 times in the subsequent decade. When the company began, its goal was to address severe regional environmental challenges, particularly the high generation of waste per capita in the GCC. These strategies have positioned Sharjah as a global leader in waste diversion, achieving the Middle East’s highest landfill waste diversion rate (exceeding 76% in earlier years, rising to 90% and 93% in more recent reports). BEEAH has also established the UAE’s first end-to-end, integrated waste management business and pioneered waste-to-energy innovations, including the Middle East’s first commercial-scale waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah. Recognising that Sharjah was a comparatively small market, Al Huraimel guided BEEAH through an aggressive strategy of both geographic expansion and diversification. BEEAH now operates internationally, securing contracts in major markets like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Beyond waste management, his passion for innovation led to diversification across various sectors, including recycling, clean energy, technology, healthcare and real estate. Digital ventures include Evoteq, a solutions provider launched in 2017, and re.life, which powers Tahweel, the UAE’s first national waste exchange platform. The company’s new headquarters, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, symbolises this merger of vision and technology, standing as the region’s first fully AI-integrated building. Meanwhile, in real estate, Al Huraimel is focused on building sustainable, smart communities. Al Huraimel further contributes to national development as a council member of the UAE Circular Economy Council and through strategic alliances with global firms like Microsoft, Tesla and Masdar.
26
Khalid Al Malik
Managing Director, Dubai Holding
As both Managing Director at Dubai Holding and CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, Khalid Al Malik is recognised for his immense influence and is among the region’s most impactful real estate leaders. His leadership is crucial in driving the company’s strategy to develop and shape Dubai’s dynamic landscape through strategic urban planning, infrastructure development and the creation of large-scale mixed-use developments and residential communities. Central to his mandate is managing one of Dubai’s most strategic assets: the Dubai Holding Real Estate land bank, noted as one of the largest in the emirate. Al Malik has been integral to Dubai Holding’s growth trajectory since 2004. He leads the extensive real estate portfolio, which encompasses major subsidiaries like Nakheel, Meraas, Meydan and Dubai Properties. His expertise is leveraged across key real estate projects within these subsidiaries. Under the Dubai Holding Real Estate umbrella, significant projects have recently progressed. For example, in 2025, Nakheel reported that Lagoon Views at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One was 85.7% complete. Furthermore, Meydan secured a $144 million contract to develop Naya in the same district, and Meraas awarded a contract exceeding $544.6 million for the construction of Design Quarter at d3 in March 2025. Al Malik’s vision extends beyond local projects; he is responsible for the group’s international real estate investments in destinations including Morocco, Malta and Kochi. He also plays a vital role in managing the company’s government affairs and fostering strategic relations with both local and international investors. His distinguished career trajectory includes numerous influential roles across the private sector and the Dubai government. His commitment to strategic governance is also reflected in his service on the boards of multiple organisations, including SmartCity Malta, SmartCity Kochi, Tunisie Telecom, Warsan Waste Management Company and the Dubai Hills Estate group.
25
Nezar Nagro
President, Rotana Media Group
Nezar Nagro stands at the helm of Rotana Media Services (RMS), one of the Middle East’s most influential media and entertainment conglomerates. Since his appointment as President in 2003, Nagro has been instrumental in steering RMS through a transformative era, solidifying its position as a leader in television, radio, digital media, and advertising across the region. Under Nagro’s leadership, RMS has expanded its portfolio to include a diverse array of platforms and services. This includes managing Rotana’s television stations, overseeing out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and spearheading digital and social media initiatives. Notably, RMS has also ventured into influencer marketing through Rotana Stars and has partnered with global platforms like Deezer to enhance its digital footprint. A significant milestone during Nagro’s tenure was the strategic partnership with stc group, appointing RMS as the exclusive media sales partner for stc tv. This collaboration has enabled RMS to leverage its extensive expertise in digital advertising, delivering targeted, data-driven campaigns to stc’s diverse customer base across Saudi Arabia Nagro’s influence extends beyond corporate achievements. He has been a vocal advocate for transparency in media metrics, emphasizing the importance of unbiased TV measurement to ensure fairness and development in the advertising industry. His insights into the evolving media landscape have positioned him as a thought leader, shaping discussions on the future of media in the region. With over two decades of experience, Nezar Nagro’s strategic vision and operational expertise continue to drive RMS’s growth and innovation, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of the Middle East’s media and entertainment industry.
24
Carlos Wakim
CEO, Bloom Holding
Carlos Wakim is the Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s leading real estate development companies with a diverse portfolio spanning real estate, education, hospitality, leasing, and facilities management. Since assuming the role in October 2021, Wakim has been at the forefront of driving Bloom’s strategic growth, both within the UAE and in international markets. Under his leadership, Bloom Holding has launched several landmark projects that align with Abu Dhabi’s vision for integrated urban communities. Chief among these is Bloom Living, a 2.2 million square metre master-planned residential development inspired by Mediterranean living. The project is designed to provide residents with a sustainable lifestyle, featuring parks, schools, retail, and leisure facilities, and is set to accommodate more than 27,000 residents upon completion. Bloom Holding has also broadened its international footprint during Wakim’s tenure. The company entered the Spanish market through a joint venture focused on developing luxury residential projects, reinforcing its ambition to position itself as a global player in premium real estate. At the same time, Wakim has overseen the company’s continued growth in the education sector, where Bloom operates leading institutions such as Bloom World Academy and Brighton College campuses in the UAE. With more than 20 years of experience in real estate development across the region, Wakim has built a reputation for delivering high-profile projects in some of the Gulf’s most competitive markets. Before joining Bloom, he held senior leadership positions at Emaar Properties, Zabeel Properties, and Dubai Properties, contributing to the successful execution of large-scale developments that shaped Dubai’s modern skyline. He also served as Chief Development Officer at AMAALA, the luxury tourism destination on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast backed by the Public Investment Fund, where he played a key role in setting the foundation for one of Vision 2030’s flagship giga-projects. At Bloom, Wakim’s focus has been on creating communities that combine lifestyle, sustainability, and investment value. His leadership philosophy emphasises delivering superior living experiences while diversifying the company’s portfolio to meet evolving market demands. With Bloom Holding managing assets across property development, education, hospitality, and facilities management, Wakim is positioning the company to play a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s real estate and community development landscape.
23
Jamal Abdulla Lootah
President & CEO, Imdaad Group
Jamal Abdulla Lootah is the Group CEO of Cleanco Group of Companies, a leading facilities management company known for setting new benchmarks in sustainability and innovation.
Before taking the helm at Cleanco, Lootah served as the Group CEO of Imdaad, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of the UAE’s most trusted integrated facilities management providers. Under his leadership, Imdaad became the partner of choice for high-profile clients across diverse sectors and set new benchmarks for operational excellence in the industry.
Recognised as one of the Middle East’s foremost experts in facilities management, Lootah has been named the region’s most influential FM professional eight times. He is a founding contributor to the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA), helping shape the industry’s standards and practices.
Lootah’s leadership has earned him multiple accolades, including ‘FM CEO of the Year’ by CEO Middle East, and the CEO ME ‘Visionary CEO Leader’ award.
A graduate in Business Administration from the University of London, Lootah furthered his executive education through the Corporate Advance Program at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland. His approach to leadership is inspired by the “Be Number One” philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
22
Huda Al Lawati
Founder & CEO, Aliph Capital
Huda Al Lawati is a seasoned private equity and investment executive with two decades of experience across emerging markets. She is the founder and CEO of her eponymous firm, bringing deep expertise in private equity, operations, and strategic investments. Al Lawati’s career includes senior roles as Partner at Gateway Partners, Chief Investment Officer at Savola Group, and Partner and Chief Investment Officer (MENA) at the Abraaj Group. She has led over $2 billion in equity and more than $1 billion in debt transactions, spanning growth capital, MBOs, LBOs, venture capital, equity markets, and structured equity deals. She has served on multiple boards and committees across the region, including Tim Hortons, Panda Retail Company, Herfy, AlKabeer, Savola Foods Company, SMG, The Entertainer, Kudu Al Ula Development Company, and Young Arab Leaders. Currently, she is an independent board member at Saudi Fransi Capital, ADC Acquisition Corporation PJSC, Magrabi, and Hala, where she chairs the Risk Committee. A graduate of Brown University with a BSc in Neuroscience and a BA in Business Economics (Honors), Al Lawati has combined operational insight with strategic leadership to drive corporate turnarounds, organizational building, and investor relations across diverse markets. She is also a member of the Young Presidents Organisation.
21
Marzouq Al-Harbi
CEO, Harbi & Partners
Marzouq Al-Harbi is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality transformation as CEO of M.M. Al-Harbi & Partners Co. Ltd., driving investments that blend luxury, sustainability, and authentic local experiences. Under his leadership, the firm is expanding across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, creating integrated destinations that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its push to become a global tourism hub. Al-Harbi’s approach emphasises long-term, sustainable development over short-term gains. He prioritises eco-conscious infrastructure, green building technologies, and culturally immersive experiences, ensuring that luxury hospitality does not come at the expense of environmental responsibility. This philosophy extends to Khobar, which he identifies as a rising regional hospitality capital, particularly ahead of the 2034 World Cup, where he expects demand to surge. Strategic partnerships with international hotel brands are central to Al-Harbi’s expansion, combining local expertise with global standards to elevate Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector. Projects in Riyadh and Jeddah focus on both classic five-star luxury and modern, flexible concepts suited to evolving traveller lifestyles, while experiential tourism such as desert adventures, cultural tours, and marine activities form a key pillar of his vision. Al-Harbi’s long-term goal is to establish M.M. Al-Harbi & Partners as one of the Kingdom’s largest and most impactful hospitality operators, fostering innovation, quality, and sustainability while telling a distinctly Saudi story through every guest experience.
20
Ziad El Chaar
CEO, DarGlobal
Guided by his philosophy of “Do my job, Improve my job, Teach my job,” Ziad Al Chaar has consistently emphasised excellence, innovation, and growth, both personally and across his teams as Chief Executive Officer of DarGlobal, the real estate company focused on luxury developments for global citizens. Since taking the helm in 2021, he has led DarGlobal through rapid expansion, achieving a successful listing on the London Stock Exchange and overseeing more than $ 6 billion in projects under development. Al Chaar’s ambition is to position DarGlobal among the top 50 global developers within the next decade, redefining the luxury second homes market with projects spanning Downtown Dubai, Costa del Sol, and beyond. His tenure has been marked by collaborations with globally recognised brands, including Missoni, Versace, W Hotels, and Elie Saab, delivering iconic properties that combine aesthetic excellence with investment value. Landmark projects include Tierra Viva in Marbella in partnership with Lamborghini, alongside upcoming developments with The Trump Organisation in Oman, Jeddah, and Dubai. Beyond DarGlobal, Al Chaar serves as Chairman of Wasalt, a PropTech company driving innovation in the real estate ecosystem, and Vice Chairman of Quara Holding, which supports leading names in real estate and finance such as Dar Al Arkan, Khair Capital, and SHL. His prior roles include CEO of Emaar (International, Ventures and Blockchain), CEO of Dar Al Arkan, and Managing Director at DAMAC Properties, reflecting over two decades of leadership in global real estate.
19
Rola Abu Manneh
CEO, Standard Chartered UAE, Middle East, & Pakistan
As the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered for the UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan, Rola Abu Manneh holds the distinction of being the first Emirati woman to lead an international bank in the UAE and the wider region—a milestone that reflects not only her leadership but her enduring commitment to progress. Since assuming her role, Rola has steered the UAE business into becoming one of the top-performing markets within the Standard Chartered Group. Her strategic foresight, adaptability, and focus on innovation have played a pivotal role in this transformation, further solidifying the bank’s position in a competitive global landscape. In early 2023, Rola expanded her influence by joining the Boards of both Standard Chartered (Pakistan) Limited and Standard Chartered Uganda. Her influence, however, goes beyond conventional banking. She also sits on the Boards of Global Digital Assets Fund, MyZoi, and Appro—under SC Ventures, the Group’s innovation arm. These platforms highlight her commitment to advancing financial technology and promoting the future of digital finance. Her passion for social impact is equally impressive. In 2021, Rola joined the Board of Directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE and the Dubai International Chamber, contributing to initiatives that support children and the local business community. She is deeply invested in youth development, championing university mentorship programs in collaboration with leading partners. These programs aim to equip students with real-world skills necessary for successful careers. Rola believes in creating pathways for women and youth—a belief that is evident in her extensive advocacy for gender equality and female entrepreneurship. She is a member of the Global Council for Sustainable Development Goal 5 – Gender Equality (SDG5), a UAE delegate in G20Empower, and a member of the NYUAD Vice Chancellor’s Leadership Council. Her achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, Arabian Business included her in its lists of ‘Most Inspiring Leaders’, ‘Most Influential Arabs’, and ‘50 Inspiring Women Leaders’. In both 2023 and 2022, she was named one of the most powerful and influential ‘Women Business Leaders’ in the region. In 2021, she was awarded Banking Leader of the Year at the Gulf Business Awards. “Leadership is not defined by titles, but by trust, resilience and the ability to inspire people to achieve more together,” said Rola. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Operational Research from Royal Holloway, University of London. Fluent in Arabic and English, she balances her high-powered career with her role as a wife and mother of two—proving that leadership and life can harmoniously coexist when driven by purpose.
18
Mansoor Janah
Managing Director & Group CEO, Sanad
Mansoor Janahi is the Chief Executive Officer of Sanad Aerotech, overseeing the delivery of the company’s industry-leading aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions for the global aerospace and aviation industries. He joined Sanad Aerotech in 2017 as Deputy CEO and has since advanced to lead the company, driving strategic expansion and operational excellence. Under Janahi’s leadership, Sanad Aerotech signed a landmark agreement with Rolls-Royce to become an Authorised Maintenance Centre (AMC), valued at approximately USD 6.5 billion. He has also been instrumental in opening new markets for the company in Eastern Europe, South America, and Asia, partnering with airlines including Nordwind, LATAM Airline Group, and Asiana. Prior to Sanad Aerotech, Janahi served as Vice President of Mubadala’s Aerospace, Renewables & ICT platform, where he spearheaded business development and asset management initiatives, including agreements with Airbus and Boeing to develop aerospace manufacturing capabilities such as the Strata-Solvay Joint Venture. He also played a key role in establishing the Aerospace Research and Innovation Center (ARIC) at Khalifa University and serves on the advisory board of the Global Aerospace Summit. Janahi holds dual degrees from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach; a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and a B.S. in Aviation Business Administration and has completed the CFA Level 1 qualification. His leadership is credited with advancing Sanad Aerotech’s global footprint and reinforcing its reputation as a world-class MRO provider.
17
Elie Naaman
Co-founder & CEO, Ellington Properties
Elie Naaman is the Chief Executive Officer of Ellington Properties, a Dubai-based developer known for design-led, sustainable, and customer-focused residential projects. Under his leadership, Ellington has established itself as one of the region’s most reputable developers, prioritising quality, livability, and long-term value over sheer scale. Since taking the helm, Naaman has guided the company through a transformative period, expanding into key Dubai communities including Jumeirah Islands, Dubai South, Dubai Islands, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai Land. Each launch has been met with overwhelming demand, reflecting the market’s recognition of Ellington’s focus on thoughtful design and customer satisfaction, which currently stands at an impressive 90%. A defining decision under Naaman’s leadership was resisting the industry trend of shrinking unit sizes. While competitors reduced apartments to as small as 500 sq. ft., Ellington maintained a standard of approximately 830 sq. ft., prioritizing livability and long-term value. This approach has strengthened demand and reinforced Ellington’s reputation for delivering homes that balance space, comfort, and design excellence. Naaman has also embedded art and culture into Ellington’s developments. The completion of Ellington Beach House on Palm Jumeirah was celebrated with the company’s first art event, in partnership with Art be Apart and UNICEF, highlighting his belief that design and creativity can coexist with philanthropy and social impact. Sustainability remains central to Naaman’s agenda. Ellington integrates energy-efficient systems, water-saving technologies, and environmentally responsible practices across its projects, aligning with Dubai’s long-term sustainability goals. Beyond environmental impact, the company contributes to economic growth and job creation across construction, design, and community services. Naaman’s vision is for Ellington to be recognised as the most reputable developer in the Middle East building communities that inspire trust and pride among residents. Over the past several years, Ellington has received multiple accolades under his leadership, including International Business Magazine Awards for Fastest Growing Real Estate Brand and a series of International Property Awards recognizing residential development, design, and architecture. Through a combination of design-led innovation, sustainability, and a customer-first philosophy, Elie Naaman has positioned Ellington Properties as a benchmark for reputation, quality, and long-term value in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.
16
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
CEO, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company)
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi is the Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, the UAE’s flagship clean energy company and a global leader in renewable energy development. Under his stewardship, Masdar has emerged as one of the fastest-growing clean energy companies worldwide, with a project portfolio exceeding 51GW of renewable energy capacity. The company is targeting 100GW of renewable energy and aims to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by 2030. Al Ramahi joined Masdar in 2008 and has held senior leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer before his appointment as CEO in 2016. With over three decades of experience in the energy sector, he brings extensive expertise in strategic leadership, financial management, risk oversight, and operational execution, guiding Masdar through a period of rapid global expansion. In addition to his CEO role, Al Ramahi chairs the Masdar Executive Committee and serves as Vice-Chair of the Global Council on Sustainable Development Goals. He also sits on the boards of Emirates Waste to Energy Company, Samruk-Kazyna, the sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan, and Shuaa Energy 2 PSC and Shuaa Energy 4 PSC, which are responsible for phases three and six of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. A proponent of international collaboration, Al Ramahi is active in forums promoting sustainability and global business cooperation. He participates in CCI France, the Australian Business Group, the US-UAE Business Council, and leads the decarbonizing industry workstream at the Sustainable Markets Initiative Taskforce for Energy Transition. His efforts have strengthened bilateral relations between the UAE and key international partners. Al Ramahi’s leadership has been recognised globally. He received the Order of National Merit from France’s President Emmanuel Macron and the Order of Friendship from Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He holds an Honorary Fellowship from the Energy Institute and has earned numerous accolades, including CEO of the Year 2023 and Trailblazer of the Year 2022 from S&P Global Platts, and International Energy Diplomacy Person of the Year 2020 by Gulf Intelligence. Through Al Ramahi’s vision, Masdar has become a symbol of the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy innovation. His work combines strategic foresight, technical excellence, and diplomatic engagement, positioning Masdar as a global standard-bearer in renewable energy while advancing the UAE’s leadership in the global energy transition.
15
Hussain Sajwani
Founder & Chairman, DAMAC Properties
Hussain Sajwani is the Emirati entrepreneur behind DAMAC Properties, one of the Middle East’s leading luxury property development companies. Beginning his career in the mid-1990s by privately building hotels to accommodate Dubai’s growing business and trade traffic, Sajwani founded DAMAC Properties in 2002. Under his leadership, the company has delivered more than 43,700 homes, with over 30,000 currently in development, spanning 10+ countries including the UAE, UK, Canada, the US, and the Maldives. From the outset, Sajwani built DAMAC on a philosophy of accessible luxury, emphasising quality, design, trust, and timely delivery. Over the past five years, he has expanded this vision by integrating sustainability, digital innovation, and lifestyle-driven experiences into developments. Recent projects feature wellness-focused communities, smart-home technology, and partnerships with iconic lifestyle brands such as Versace Home, Fendi Casa, de GRISOGONO, and Cavalli, reinforcing DAMAC’s position as a creator of aspirational living experiences. Sajwani has embraced diversification, moving beyond traditional real estate models into branded residences, hospitality, and international expansion. DAMAC Properties operates hotel brands including Radisson, Paramount, Rotana, DAMAC Maison, and Mandarin Oriental. His strategic investment arm, DAMAC Group, also invests in private equities, mergers, and acquisitions, and holds stakes in luxury fashion, real estate, hospitality, and manufacturing, exemplified by high-profile projects such as DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London and a luxury resort in the Maldives. Sajwani has prioritised leadership development and governance within DAMAC, combining family values with institutional structures to ensure merit-based succession. Non-family executives are empowered to drive innovation, digital transformation, and international growth, which has been central to the company’s enduring success. Sustainability is embedded into DAMAC’s operations, from integrating solar energy across developments to reducing emissions and promoting energy efficiency. These practices demonstrate that luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist while generating tangible benefits for residents, investors, and the broader community. Beyond business, Sajwani is committed to social impact through initiatives such as the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation and the One Million Arab Coders program, which aim to expand access to education and digital skills across the region. Sajwani’s leadership has been widely recognised, earning awards including the Arabian Business Achievement Award, Luxury Property Developer of the Year at the International Property Awards, Global CEO Excellence Award, and Sustainable Development Leadership Award. His legacy lies in transforming the Middle East’s urban landscape, redefining luxury living, and creating opportunities for future generations.
14
Essam Al Tamimi
Founder & Chairman, Al Tamimi & Company
With over 34 years of experience, Essam Al Tamimi is recognised as one of the region’s foremost authorities in litigation and arbitration, spanning private and public law, corporate and commercial law, banking, financial law, and real estate across multiple industries in the UAE and the broader GCC. He is the Founder and Chairman of Al Tamimi & Company, the largest law firm in the Middle East, established in 1989. A key figure in shaping the UAE’s legal framework, Al Tamimi has played a pivotal role in drafting laws and regulations for federal and local governments, including the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Dubai Internet and Media City free zones, Abu Dhabi’s privatisation of water and electricity, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority. His guidance has informed numerous federal laws, including the Arbitration Law, Commercial Companies Law, and Consumer Protection Law, cementing his influence on the region’s regulatory landscape. Al Tamimi’s expertise extends internationally, advising clients across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Iraq. He has served as counsel in major arbitration proceedings and as an expert witness, arbitrator, and chair of tribunals. He has held leadership roles in key arbitration bodies, including the ICC Court, the ICC UAE Commission on Arbitration and ADR, and the LCIA Arab Users Council, and continues to mentor and develop arbitration standards across the region.
In addition to his professional practice, Al Tamimi serves on the Dubai International Chamber board, contributing to the strategic direction of Dubai’s international trade and business. He is also a member of numerous international arbitration and dispute resolution organisations, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, International Bar Association, Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Kuala Lumpur Regional Centre for Arbitration, and Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration. Al Tamimi is a prolific author and thought leader, with numerous publications including Arbitration Law in the United Arab Emirates (1997), A Practical Guide to Litigation and Arbitration in the UAE (2003), and The Practitioner’s Guide to Arbitration in the Middle East and North Africa (2009). His scholarship and expertise have earned him multiple accolades, including the Gulf Legal Lifetime Achievement Award and the International Financial Law Review Lifetime Achievement Award. Essam Al Tamimi’s enduring influence stems from his dedication to building legal frameworks that underpin regional commerce, his mentorship of emerging arbitration professionals, and his commitment to advancing the rule of law in the Middle East and beyond.
13
Talal Al Dhiyebi
Group CEO, Aldar Properties
Talal Al Dhiyebi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties, the UAE’s leading real estate developer, investor, and manager. Under his leadership, Aldar has reinforced its position as a regional powerhouse, expanding its footprint beyond Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and internationally to Egypt and the United Kingdom. Al Dhiyebi’s strategic vision combines operational excellence with global growth ambitions, ensuring Aldar remains at the forefront of the region’s real estate and investment sectors. A strong advocate for governance and cross-sector collaboration, Al Dhiyebi serves on the boards of several prominent organisations. These include the Abu Dhabi Transport Company, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Miral Asset Management, Sandooq Al Wotan, the UAE’s national fund focused on social contribution, and Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company. Within Aldar’s own portfolio, he holds multiple leadership roles, including Chairman positions at Aldar Estates, SODIC, and London Square, and Vice-Chairman of Aldar Education. These roles underscore his hands-on approach to guiding strategic initiatives and fostering innovation across Aldar’s diversified operations. Al Dhiyebi brings a technical and analytical foundation to his leadership, holding a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Melbourne, Australia. This technical background has informed his approach to property development, infrastructure, and investment, allowing him to integrate advanced engineering principles and operational efficiencies into Aldar’s projects. Under his stewardship, Aldar has strengthened its market presence, leveraging both domestic and international opportunities to deliver high-quality developments, attract strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth. Al Dhiyebi’s leadership has ensured that Aldar not only meets the evolving needs of the UAE’s property market but also sets benchmarks in investment strategy, design excellence, and community engagement. Talal Al Dhiyebi’s approach emphasises long-term value creation, operational innovation, and strategic oversight. Through his work, he has positioned Aldar as a leading real estate group capable of shaping the UAE’s urban and international landscape, while simultaneously contributing to social development and sustainable investment initiatives.
12
Hana Al Rostamani
Group CEO, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
Hana Al Rostamani has been at the forefront of the UAE’s banking sector for over two decades, serving as Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) since 2021. Joining the bank in 2000, Al Rostamani has played a pivotal role in steering FAB to its position as the largest bank in the UAE by assets, combining strategic leadership with a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic development. Under her leadership, FAB has demonstrated strong financial performance and operational resilience. In the first nine months of 2024, the bank recorded net profits of $3.5 billion and total assets of $334.8 billion. Al Rostamani has also championed SME financing, with $245 million issued in new funding during Q3 2024, underscoring FAB’s commitment to supporting local businesses and driving economic diversification in line with the UAE’s strategic priorities. Al Rostamani’s influence extends beyond the bank. She serves on multiple boards, including Buna, the Arab Monetary Fund’s cross-border payment system, the Institute of International Finance, the International Institute for Management Development, and the executive board of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council. She also chairs the Principals Group of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance and previously served as chairwoman of the Global Council on Clean Energy for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting her commitment to sustainable finance and climate-conscious leadership. Her tenure has been marked by a focus on embedding sustainability and innovation into FAB’s operations. By integrating global best practices in clean energy financing, ESG initiatives, and net-zero banking frameworks, Al Rostamani ensures that the bank not only delivers financial performance but also contributes meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term economic, environmental, and social goals. A respected figure in regional and international banking, Al Rostamani combines operational expertise with visionary leadership, positioning FAB as a leading financial institution capable of supporting large-scale economic growth, sustainable development, and innovation in financial services. Her strategic oversight, commitment to governance, and dedication to empowering businesses and communities have cemented her reputation as one of the UAE’s most influential banking leaders. Through her leadership, Hana Al Rostamani continues to shape the UAE’s financial landscape, driving FAB’s success while promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and setting new benchmarks for corporate responsibility and innovation in the banking sector.
11
Mahdi Amjad
Founder & Executive Chairman, Omniyat
Since establishing OMNIYAT in 2005, Amjad has pursued a singular vision: to elevate human experience through artistry, precision, and purpose. His approach prioritises quality over scale, creating properties that command record premiums and attract a global ultra-high-net-worth clientele through his role as the Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, the Dubai-based developer that has redefined ultra-luxury real estate through design-led, bespoke developments. Under Amjad’s leadership, OMNIYAT has delivered iconic projects that have reshaped Dubai’s skyline and reinforced the city’s status as a global cultural and architectural hub. Signature developments include The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, AVA, The Lana, and the VELA towers, often in collaboration with world-renowned architects and designers such as Foster + Partners, the late Dame Zaha Hadid, Dorchester Collection, and Gilles & Boissier. These projects exemplify OMNIYAT’s commitment to artistry, wellness, and innovation, combining architectural excellence with curated lifestyle experiences. OMNIYAT’s Marasi Bay development in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa District exemplifies this philosophy, creating the region’s most exclusive waterfront lifestyle ecosystem for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Anchored by The Lana, VELA, and VELA Viento, the masterplan features Downtown Dubai’s first urban beach, a floating wellness island, Sunset Park, and a vibrant promenade blending public and private amenities, art trails, fine dining, and recreational spaces. The company is also setting new benchmarks in ultra-luxury commercial real estate. ENARA, scheduled for completion in 2028, offers 317,939 sq. ft. of premium office space and a 68,488 sq. ft. private members’ club designed to meet the highest WELL Certification standards. Lumena, a 48-storey tower on Sheikh Zayed Road with a gross development value of AED 3.6 billion, will feature Dubai’s first Sky Theatre and target multiple sustainability certifications. Amjad’s leadership philosophy extends to OMNIYAT’s people, hiring with a “curatorship mindset” that rewards expertise, creativity, and innovation. This culture has enabled the company to develop projects that integrate art, culture, wellness, and sustainability, while creating high-value jobs across architecture, design, construction, hospitality, and retail. OMNIYAT’s market impact is significant, accounting for 37% of all Dubai real estate transactions above $10 million. In 2024, the company issued its inaugural green sukuk on NASDAQ Dubai, raising $500 million, further demonstrating its commitment to sustainable luxury development. Through his visionary leadership, Mahdi Amjad has positioned OMNIYAT as a global benchmark for ultra-luxury living and commercial spaces, ensuring Dubai remains a city where innovation, design, and lifestyle converge.
10
Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa
Group CEO, QNB (Qatar National Bank)
Under the leadership of Abdulla Mubarak Nasser Al Khalifa, QNB Group has strengthened its position as one of the Middle East and Africa’s leading financial institutions, embracing technology, sustainability, and operational excellence to drive growth and regional economic diversification. As CEO, Al Khalifa has overseen strategic initiatives that have enhanced the bank’s competitiveness and ensured its continued leadership in the financial services sector. QNB’s performance under Al Khalifa’s guidance reflects both operational efficiency and sustainable growth. For the three months ended March 31, net profit reached QAR4.3bn ($1.2bn), marking a 3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Net profit before the impact of Pillar Two Taxes rose 11 per cent to QAR4.6bn, while operating income increased by 6 per cent to QAR11bn. Total assets stood at QAR1,324bn, up 7 per cent year-on-year, driven primarily by a 9 per cent rise in loans and advances to QAR947bn. Customer deposits also grew 6 per cent to QAR930bn, reflecting the success of the bank’s deposit diversification strategy. The group maintained an efficiency ratio of 22.7 per cent, among the strongest for large financial institutions in the MEA region. Al Khalifa has also prioritised innovation and sustainability as core pillars of QNB’s growth strategy. The bank’s sustainable finance portfolio now exceeds $9bn, encompassing green, social, and sustainability-linked transactions that deliver measurable environmental and societal benefits. This includes issuing $1.1bn in sustainable bonds and playing a leading role in Qatar’s first sovereign $2.5bn green bond issuance. Within its own operations, QNB has achieved a 48 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017, highlighting its commitment to responsible banking practices. Under his leadership, QNB has earned international recognition, including Qatar’s ‘Best Private Bank’ and ‘Best for UHNW’ awards in the 2025 Euromoney Private Banking Awards. These accolades underscore the bank’s excellence in wealth management, advisory services, and high-net-worth client engagement. Al Khalifa’s leadership reflects a balanced focus on financial performance, innovation, and sustainability. By integrating technological advancement, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility, he has ensured that QNB continues to deliver value to clients, stakeholders, and the wider regional economy, positioning the bank as a benchmark for excellence in the MEA financial sector.
9
Ronaldo Mouchawar
Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa,
and Turkey
Ronaldo Mouchawar is a Syrian-American entrepreneur and a pioneer of e-commerce in the Middle East and Africa. He co-founded Souq.com in 2005, scaling it into the largest e-commerce retailer in the Arab world and transforming online retail across the region. In 2017, Amazon acquired Souq.com for $580 million, marking a historic milestone for the Middle East’s technology ecosystem. Mouchawar currently serves as Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, leading the company’s operations with a focus on customer obsession, innovation, operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Under his leadership, Amazon has launched regionally localised platforms, including Amazon.ae in 2019, Amazon.sa in 2020, and Amazon.eg in 2021. He has overseen the rollout of Amazon Prime in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, ensuring Arabic language and cultural considerations are embedded into the customer experience. A visionary in mobile and digital commerce, Mouchawar made a bold early decision to prioritise mobile platforms over desktop in the Middle East, anticipating the region’s shift toward smartphone usage. This foresight transformed payments, logistics, and customer experience, setting a benchmark that influenced the broader e-commerce landscape. Throughout his career, Mouchawar has driven strategic initiatives that bridge technology with real-world impact. He launched PayFort (now Amazon Payment Services) and Q-Express, strengthening online payments and logistics infrastructure. He also spearheaded Amazon’s regional AI initiatives, including deploying generative AI across business functions, launching Alexa with natural language capabilities, and establishing an AI Zone in Saudi Arabia for localised foundation models. Beyond corporate growth, Mouchawar emphasises community impact and economic development. Amazon delivered 2.7 million meals during Ramadan across Egypt, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, expanded trauma-informed education programs in Turkey, and launched fulfillment centers in Abu Dhabi to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Programs like the DET x Amazon Accelerator and the Amazon Academy in Saudi Arabia support SMEs and train local talent in cloud computing, AI, and logistics, contributing to long-term economic and digital development. Mouchawar has been recognised for his transformative influence across the region, featuring on the Arabian Business Dubai 100 Power List, Forbes Middle East’s Global Meets Local leaders list, and the Gulf Business Top 100 Arabs. He also serves on multiple advisory boards, including the Dubai Future Council on Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Future Academy, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. A former basketball player with a technical consulting background, Mouchawar continues to inspire young entrepreneurs, championing innovation, job creation, and digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa.
8
HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi
CEO, QatarEnergy & Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar
His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of QatarEnergy, one of the world’s leading energy companies, and was appointed Deputy Chairman of QatarEnergy in November 2018. In these roles, he is responsible for shaping the strategic direction of Qatar’s energy sector and ensuring the optimal utilisation of the country’s natural resources. He assumed the position of Managing Director, President, and CEO of QatarEnergy in September 2014, bringing extensive experience in operational management, exploration, and field development. Prior to this, from 2006 to 2014, he served as Director of QatarEnergy’s Oil & Gas Ventures Directorate, overseeing all oil and gas field developments in Qatar, as well as the nation’s exploration activities. His leadership in this role was instrumental in the expansion and sustainable management of Qatar’s hydrocarbon resources. Between 1991 and 2006, he was part of QatarEnergy’s Reservoir & Field Development Department. During this period, he progressed to become Manager of Gas Development, where he was responsible for the management and development of Qatar’s North Field, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves. This experience gave him in-depth technical and strategic expertise in upstream operations and gas field management, laying the groundwork for his future leadership of the organisation. His Excellency holds a Bachelor of Science in Energy & Gas Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing a strong technical foundation for his career in the energy sector. As President and CEO, he has overall responsibility for all energy-related matters in Qatar. His remit includes the optimal utilisation of the country’s natural resources in accordance with relevant laws, ensuring the regular and sustainable supply of energy, power, and water to meet domestic needs, and regularly reviewing potential and viable alternatives to secure the nation’s energy requirements. He is also responsible for overseeing the overall policy and development of national industries, positioning QatarEnergy as a key driver of the country’s economic growth and industrial strategy. His leadership reflects a combination of technical expertise, strategic vision, and operational excellence, ensuring that QatarEnergy continues to meet the nation’s energy needs while maintaining a global reputation for innovation, sustainability, and efficient resource management.
7
Naguib Sawiris
Chairman & CEO, ORASCOM, ORA Developers
Naguib Sawiris is one of the Arab world’s most influential business figures – a billionaire entrepreneur whose ventures have reshaped telecom, media, real estate, and mining across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. As Chairman of Orascom and founder of Ora Developers, he blends legacy leadership with bold diversification, steering capital into high-growth sectors and frontier markets. Born in Cairo in 1954, Sawiris is the eldest son of Onsi Sawiris, founder of the Orascom conglomerate. He studied engineering and technical management at ETH Zurich before joining the family business in 1979, where he led its expansion into telecommunications and infrastructure. In the late 1990s, he launched Orascom Telecom Holding, later selling key assets – including Italy’s Wind and Egyptian operations – to VimpelCom in deals exceeding $4 billion. Sawiris has since pivoted into global real estate and media. He acquired a controlling stake in Euronews in 2015 and founded Ora Developers to build large-scale, mixed-use and smart city projects. Recent milestones include the 2024 contract to develop Ali Al-Wardi City near Baghdad – a 61 million square metre residential mega-project – and the launch of Bayn, a smart city development in Ghantoot, marking Ora’s entry into the UAE. His investment vehicle, La Mancha Resources, holds strategic mining stakes across Africa and Australasia. As of late 2025, he has been regarded among Africa’s wealthiest individuals and Egypt’s top taxpayers. Known for his outspoken views, Sawiris made headlines in 2025 by urging Egypt to reassess its mega-projects amid foreign currency constraints – a rare public critique delivered at a conference in Abu Dhabi. He is married with four children and remains active in philanthropic, educational, and cultural initiatives. Sawiris’s leadership is defined by high-risk bets, strategic reinvention, and a global outlook. Whether in telecom, gold, or smart cities, he continues to shape the region’s economic narrative – not by following consensus, but by moving ahead of it.
6
Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo
Group CEO & Managing Director, Ooredoo Group
Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo has served as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Group since November 2020, guiding the company through a period of strategic growth and transformation. His leadership is anchored in extensive experience across finance, investment, and corporate governance, reflecting a career dedicated to both public and private sector excellence. Fakhroo has a long-standing association with Ooredoo, having served as a Board member from 2011 to 2024. His tenure on the board provided him with deep insight into the telecommunications sector and the broader dynamics of regional and global markets, equipping him to steer the company toward sustainable growth and innovation. Before joining Ooredoo, Fakhroo held several prominent positions in Qatar’s financial landscape. He served as Deputy Undersecretary for Budget, Treasury, and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, where he played a key role in shaping fiscal policy and managing government financial operations. Prior to that, he was the Co-head of Mergers and Acquisitions at the Qatar Investment Authority, where he gained significant experience in strategic investments, corporate restructuring, and cross-border transactions. In addition to his executive responsibilities at Ooredoo, Fakhroo holds several influential board positions across the corporate and cultural sectors. He has been a Board Member at Accor SA since 2015, contributing to strategic oversight and governance for the global hospitality group. In March 2021, he joined the Board of KATARA Hospitality and became a member of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums, reflecting his engagement in promoting Qatar’s cultural and tourism initiatives. Later that year, in December 2021, he was appointed to the Board of Commissioners of Indosat, further extending his influence within the telecommunications sector. Fakhroo’s educational foundation is in business, having earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from ESLSCA University. His academic training, combined with decades of professional experience, has equipped him with a strategic perspective that bridges investment, corporate governance, and operational leadership. Fakhroo is recognised for his transformative impact on Ooredoo Group and his broader contributions to Qatar’s corporate and cultural institutions. His leadership continues to shape the trajectory of the company and set a benchmark for executive excellence in the region.
5
Ahmed Galal Ismail
CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding
Ahmed Galal Ismail is Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the leading shopping mall, retail, and leisure group with assets exceeding $19bn and more than 43,000 employees across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Over his 18-year tenure, Ismail has held several executive roles across the company and has been instrumental in driving its growth and transformation. Guided by a vision to build a centennial institution, Ismail is shaping Majid Al Futtaim into a people-powered, digitally enabled, and sustainability-led organisation designed to endure for generations. He has accelerated the Group’s transformation into an environmentally responsible and technology-driven business, embedding sustainability at its core. Under his leadership, Majid Al Futtaim achieved a 34% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions against its 2019 baseline, a 13% reduction in water consumption, and ensured nearly all of its malls are LEED Gold or Platinum certified. Landmark initiatives such as the region’s first Net Positive Mosque at Tilal Al Ghaf and the creation of Ghaf Woods, one of Dubai’s largest planned urban forests, reflect how the company is setting new benchmarks for sustainable development. Innovation and digital transformation have also been central to his strategy. Initiatives such as AI-powered retail media networks, one-click payment integration for over 15 million users, and enhanced customer engagement platforms have reinforced Majid Al Futtaim’s position as a leader in redefining lifestyle and retail experiences. At the same time, Ismail has ensured that values and culture remain embedded in governance, talent development, and leadership systems, making culture a driver of both performance and accountability. Beyond his executive role, Ismail contributes to regional and global dialogue on sustainability and business transformation. He serves on the Board of the Arab Investment Bank, is a Trustee of the American University in Cairo, and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s CEO Alliance for Climate Change and International Business Council. Ismail continues to carry forward the legacy of Majid Al Futtaim’s founder, building a business that creates great moments for everyone, every day while preparing it to thrive well into its second century.
4
Hatem Dowidar
Group CEO, e& (Etisalat Group)
Since taking the helm at e&, Hatem Dowidar has been the architect of its transformation from a traditional telecom operator into a global technology group. He joined the company in September 2015 as Group Chief Operating Officer, became Chief Executive Officer, International in March 2016, and was appointed Group CEO in May 2020. Under his leadership, the company has launched strategic programmes that accelerated growth across 38 markets, strengthened brand equity, enhanced employee experience, and delivered greater value to stakeholders. In February 2022, e& rebranded as a technology group, a milestone that reflected this evolution. Today, e& is recognised as the fastest-growing technology brand and the most valuable brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa. Dowidar was ranked by Brand Finance as the world’s top telecom leader on the Brand Guardianship Index 2024. e& also achieved the highest position in Brand Finance’s inaugural Employer Brand Report 2024, with its UAE entity recognised as the top global telecoms employer. Dowidar has also spearheaded strategic partnerships and collaborations with global industry leaders to advance digital transformation worldwide. Prior to e&, he served as Group Chief of Staff for Vodafone Group in London, bringing more than 30 years of multinational experience, including over 25 years in telecommunications. He joined Vodafone Egypt in 1999 as Marketing Director (CMO) before becoming CEO from 2009 to 2014, driving profitability in highly competitive conditions. He went on to hold senior leadership positions across Vodafone Group and its subsidiaries, including Group Core Services Director, Chairman and CEO of Vodafone Malta, CEO of Partner Markets covering over 45 markets, and Regional Director Emerging Markets. Dowidar began his career with AEG/Deutsche Aerospace (Daimler Benz Group) in Egypt before moving into marketing at Procter & Gamble. He is currently a board member of Vodafone Group, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Maroc Telecom, and Etisalat Misr, and serves on the GSMA and United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) leadership panel.
3
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem
Group Chairman & CEO, DP World
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, is one of the UAE’s most influential business leaders, with a career spanning more than four decades. His leadership extends across 83 countries, overseeing more than 119,000 employees representing 165 nationalities. Widely recognised as a pioneering entrepreneur and trade industry expert, bin Sulayem has played a central role in shaping Dubai’s infrastructure and trade ecosystem. Among his early achievements was the creation of the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), now an unrivalled business park housing over 11,000 companies. This development underscored his ability to align bold vision with practical execution, helping transform Dubai into a global hub for commerce and logistics. At the helm of DP World, bin Sulayem has overseen the organisation’s evolution from a ports and terminals operator into an end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. Today, DP World is responsible for enabling approximately 10% of global container trade. Under his leadership, the company contributes more than 36% to Dubai’s GDP and around 12% to the UAE’s GDP, underscoring its role as a national and international economic driver. Strategic investments and acquisitions have been key to this growth. Notable milestones include the acquisition of UNICO Logistics in 2020, and Imperial Logistics and Syncreon in 2021, expanding DP World’s capabilities in integrated logistics and supply chain solutions. Earlier, his guidance in the landmark $6.8 billion purchase of the P&O group in 2006 elevated DP World into one of the world’s largest port operators, with more than 75 marine and inland terminals across six continents. Beyond logistics, bin Sulayem’s ventures have diversified Dubai’s economy. He founded Nakheel, the developer behind iconic projects such as The Palm Islands, and pioneered the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), establishing Dubai as a global marketplace for gold, diamonds, energy, and other commodities. Bin Sulayem holds a BSc in Economics from Temple University, USA, and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Middlesex University Dubai in 2008. He also serves as Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, and is a board member of the Dubai Executive Council, the UAE Federal Tax Authority, Dubai Free Zones Council, and Nakheel PJSC. bin Sulayem’s legacy is defined by his foresight, strategic leadership, and relentless drive to position Dubai at the heart of global trade.
2
Mohamed Alabbar
Founder & Chairman, Emaar Properties & noon.com
Mohamed Alabbar, founder and chairman of Emaar Properties and Noon.com, has defined the skyline of Dubai and reshaped the global perception of real estate development through three decades of visionary leadership. His career reflects an unwavering commitment to building not just physical structures, but thriving communities that drive economic growth and cultural transformation. Alabbar’s most renowned contribution is Downtown Dubai, a development that has become a global benchmark for integrated urban living. Anchored by the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, and Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping and entertainment destinations worldwide, Downtown Dubai has positioned the city as a leader in tourism, retail, and hospitality. The project exemplifies Alabbar’s philosophy of creating developments that serve as social and economic engines while redefining standards of luxury and lifestyle. Beyond the borders of the UAE, Alabbar has extended his influence through Eagle Hills, a private investment and development company. With projects across more than 18 countries, his ventures have spanned Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, introducing transformative projects that bring modern urban planning, infrastructure, and commercial opportunities to emerging markets. These developments reflect his broader vision of exporting expertise and building models of sustainable growth in diverse geographies. Alabbar’s leadership is also reflected in the digital economy. As founder of Noon.com, a leading regional e-commerce platform, he has advanced the region’s online retail landscape and created new opportunities for entrepreneurship and digital innovation. This expansion into technology complements his core legacy in real estate, underscoring his adaptability to evolving economic landscapes. Through Emaar, Eagle Hills, and Noon, Alabbar has consistently demonstrated an ability to anticipate trends and deliver large-scale projects that shape lifestyles and economies. His work has attracted global recognition and cemented Dubai’s place as a hub for tourism, retail, and real estate. Alabbar’s impact is both regional and international. His legacy is defined not only by the physical landmarks that now symbolise modern Dubai, but also by the communities he has built and the economic ecosystems he continues to cultivate worldwide.
1
HE Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan
Governor, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia
His Excellency Yasir Bin Othman al-Rumayyan stands as one of the foremost pioneers in Saudi Arabia’s finance and investment sector, steering institutions that lie at the heart of the Kingdom’s economic transformation. As Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, he has overseen the institution’s rise to become one of the world’s most influential investors. Al-Rumayyan also serves as Chairman of the Board of Saudi Aramco, Chairman of the Decision Support Center at the Royal Court, advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers with the rank of minister, and a member of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. His leadership extends to chairing the Saudi Arabian Mining Company “Ma’aden” and serving as Vice Chairman of the Riyadh Development Company and ROSHN Real Estate. Al-Rumayyan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from King Faisal University (1993) and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2007. His career began at Saudi Hollandi Bank, where he worked for a decade, before moving into regulatory leadership as a founding member of the Capital Market Authority in 2004, later serving as its Director of Corporate Finance and Issuance. He went on to lead Saudi Fransi Capital as CEO and Managing Director, and held a board seat at Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange. He was appointed Governor of the PIF, a turning point that coincided with the fund’s transformation under Saudi Vision 2030. From a modest operation with four employees, al-Rumayyan expanded PIF into a powerhouse with thousands of staff and global reach. The fund today plays a central role in diversification, job creation, and investment in new industries. Its portfolio spans megaprojects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, Amaala, and ROSHN, while also extending internationally into technology, mobility, and entertainment. His influence stretches beyond PIF, with board positions at Uber, SoftBank, Arm, and leading Saudi institutions. He also chairs the Future Investment Initiative, Ma’aden, and has played a key role in Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation. Al-Rumayyan’s leadership has been instrumental in boosting Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP and elevating PIF to a global force. His vision for sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term value creation cements his place at the top of the Visionaries category in the Arabian Business Most Influential Arabs list 2025.