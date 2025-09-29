REVEALED: The 150 Most Influential Arabs

11 Zaid S. Al Khayyat Managing Director, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI)

When Zaid S. Al Khayyat speaks about leadership, it’s never just about profits or portfolios—it’s about people. As the Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), Zaid is redefining what it means to lead a legacy business in the modern Middle East, not by departing from tradition but by updating it with purpose and relevance. “My father, Dr Saad F. Al Khayyat, a surgeon by education, has always cared deeply about people and their communities,” said Zaid. “This passion has been at the heart of AKI since the beginning.” That surgeon was Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat, a pioneer in the UAE’s healthcare and business sectors. In 1965, he founded BinSina Pharmacy, which laid the foundation for what would eventually become AKI—a multi-industry powerhouse with a workforce of 11,000 and operations spanning nine sectors, from retail and healthcare to logistics and contracting. But Zaid’s leadership is not simply a continuation of his father’s legacy—it’s a reinvention built on its values. In recent years, AKI has doubled down on building what Zaid calls a culture of meaningful connection inside and outside of the organisation, spearheading new ways to strengthen relationships within its teams, with its partners, and with its customers across the Middle East. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to always prioritise people, connection, and community.” That belief extends to governance and structure as well. As AKI continues to scale, both Dr Saad and Zaid continue to build for generations to come, partnering with leading advisory firms to prepare for generational continuity. One of the most meaningful decisions under his leadership was a renewed focus on transparency and internal mobility. By creating clear career pathways and supporting personal development, AKI has strengthened retention, productivity, and engagement—particularly among its leadership. “Today, we’re a workplace of over 70 nationalities,” said Zaid. “We are rooted in legacy, built with purpose, and move with determination towards the future.” Community and sustainability are not afterthoughts at AKI—they are operational priorities. This ethos is perhaps most evident at BinSina Pharmacy, now celebrating 60 years. In addition to healthcare access, BinSina leads several wellness initiatives, from blood drives to educational programmes in underserved communities. Meanwhile, the group has continued to push boundaries with the opening of a state-of-the-art Fulfilment & Innovation Centre in Dubai. The one-million-square-foot facility quadrupled AKI’s logistics capabilities while setting a new benchmark for sustainable supply chain operations in the region. “We carry with us a deep sense of responsibility toward the communities we serve, the societies we operate in, and the world we are all a part of,” said Zaid. “With the nature of our businesses, AKI touches people’s lives every single day, often in ways they may not even realise.” Other recent milestones include the founding of AKI Logistics, launching new manufacturing under the “AKI Creates” label, and deepening youth empowerment efforts through partnerships like the one with the University of Sharjah. For Al Khayyat, legacy is about embracing and admiring the company’s history while building on that foundation to create meaningful impact. “We grow where we can serve people, add capability, and create lasting value. With this, we now bring together a constellation of businesses across healthcare, consumer, retail, fitness, automotive, contracting, environmental services, logistics, and manufacturing, ensuring that our growth stays purposeful and people-centred for decades to come.” Awards and accolades have followed, but Zaid remains grounded. “What makes our story special is not only the success people see, but the culture we’ve built and the countless unseen moments that made it possible,” he said. “And as always, we continue to listen, learn, and adapt as we go.” As AKI continues to evolve, one thing remains constant under Zaid’s leadership: AKI will always move decisively when opportunity aligns with purpose.