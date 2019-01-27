Deyaar, Belhasa sign property management agreement

Deyaar Property Management has a portfolio of over 24,000 units in 1,500 buildings across the country

Deyaar Property Management, the property management arm of Deyaar Development PJSC, has entered into a partnership with Belhasa International Company LLC to manage its mixed-use buildings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, the company announced on Sunday.

In a statement, DPM said it would deliver property management services including leasing services, legal advisory services, landlord relations, property inspections and building services, in addition to property management consulting services.

As part of the agreement, DPM will be the point of contact for all requests in a bid to ensure high returns of income, smooth communications and reduce overall costs.

“Property management aims to enhance customers’ overall experience in a property and increase its value, because satisfied tenants drive an increase in occupancy rates,” said DPM vice president Ahmed Al Suwaidi.

Saeed Ahmed Saif Belhasa, the managing director of Belhasa International Company, said that “providing the best value and experience to our tenants is a priority.”

“By partnering with Deyaar for its property management services, we have found a reputable and reliable partner to ensure that our properties are attractive to investors, with the added reassurance of working with a professional company for any management related requirements,” he added.

