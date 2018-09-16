Kuwaiti businessman Fawwaz Al Hasawi planning to buy Charlton Athletic - reports

Lewis Page of Charlton Athletic celebrates with team mate Joe Aribo after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle at The Valley on March 24, 2018 in London, England.

The Kuwaiti previously owned Nottingham Forest before selling it to Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis last year

Kuwaiti businessman and former Nottingham Forest FC owner Fawwaz Al Hasawi intends to buy a British football club, most likely League One team Charlton Athletic, according to the Kuwait Times.

Citing informed sources, the newspaper reported that Al Hasawi – who owned Nottingham Forest between 2012 and its sale to Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis in 2017 – plans to buy the club, which was founded in 1905 and plays in southeast London.

Several days ago, Al Hasawi was pictured at The Valley, Charlton Athletic’s 27,000-seat stadium, alongside Lieven de Turck, who works for the club’s current owner, Belgian billionaire businessman Roland Duchâtelet.

The picture, which was posted to social media by a friend of Al Hasawi, Hassan Saif, included the caption “very soon….loading.”

Update: Lieven De Turck, Roland Duchatelet's man at Charlton at the moment, was showing former #NFFC owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi around The Valley this afternoon. That's De Turck in the blue shirt, Fawaz in the foreground #cafc pic.twitter.com/PP3iGdErSn— Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) September 12, 2018

The photograph has since been deleted, but not before being re-posted by a number of local fans and football journalists.

Charlton currently sits in eighth place in the League One table, with fans regularly protesting against Duchâtelet and calling for the club to be sold.

Duchâtelet, for his part, recently told a Belgian magazine that buying the club was “a mistake” and confirming his intention to sell it.

“The football business doesn’t suit me. Too irrational,” he said. “If you want to lose real money, buy a football club.”

