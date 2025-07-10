Saudia to launch direct Dammam to London Heathrow flights from November 2025

Saudi Arabia is strengthening its air links with Europe as Saudia announces the launch of direct flights between Dammam and London Heathrow, starting November 2025.

Operated three times a week in both directions, the new route aims to boost inbound tourism and support Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of positioning the Kingdom as a global travel destination.

The new air route was revealed by the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority, Dammam Airports Company, and the Sharqia Development Authority (SDA).

Saudia announces Dammam to London flights

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to:

Expand Saudi Arabia’s international flight network

Promote Dammam as a key economic and tourism hub

Drive inbound tourism from European markets

Support the growth of the Kingdom’s aviation and tourism sectors

The flights will be supported by targeted marketing campaigns in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, showcasing destinations in the Kingdom and increasing visibility of the Dammam–London route in global travel promotions.

The move also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to enhance air connectivity, diversify the economy, and attract millions of international visitors by making the Kingdom more accessible and attractive as a year-round tourist destination.

With its strategic location on the Arabian Gulf and growing hospitality infrastructure, Dammam is emerging as a key entry point for both leisure and business travellers seeking to explore the Eastern Province and beyond.