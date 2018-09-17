Kuwait to play Australia next month in friendly

Socceroos will meet Romeo Jozak's side in Kuwait City on October 15 after a short training camp in the UAE

Australia Monday lined up a friendly against Kuwait in what will be the first game in charge for new Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.

They will meet Romeo Jozak's side in Kuwait City on October 15 after a short training camp in the UAE.

Arnold took over after Bert van Marwijk's temporary role in charge during the World Cup in Russia, where they failed to make it past the group stage for a third consecutive time.

"During a recent training camp in Turkey we worked hard to add attacking layers to the strong defensive base the Socceroos had at this year's World Cup," Arnold said.

"Next month's camp in the UAE, which will conclude with our friendly against Kuwait, will provide us with the chance to develop our play further and put our new style into a game situation."

The Socceroos have already announced friendlies in Australia against South Korea on November 17 and Lebanon three days later as they build towards defending their Asian Cup crown in January.

