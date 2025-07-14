Etihad Airways carries 1.8m passengers in June as 2025 traffic tops 10m

Etihad Airways reported strong growth in June 2025, flying 1.8m passengers, a 16 per cent year-on-year increase, as it continues its strategic network expansion and strengthens its position as the fastest-growing airline in the Middle East.

The airline’s passenger load factor reached 88 per cent, up from 86 per cent in June 2024, highlighting Etihad’s success in managing capacity while maintaining robust demand across its routes.

The airline’s operating fleet now comprises 101 aircraft, supporting its expanding network and ongoing service enhancements.

Etihad passenger growth

During the first half of 2025, Etihad welcomed 10.2m travellers on board, reflecting a 17 percent rise from the same period in 2024.

The average passenger load factor for the year to date stands at an impressive 87 percent.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “We are pleased to see continued momentum in our growth, with passenger numbers in June increasing by 17 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, maintaining our position as the fastest-growing airline in the Middle East.

“Our year-to-date figures show that more than 10m guests have flown with us in 2025, and our rolling 12-month total has almost reached 20m as our customers continue to place their trust in our service.

“Our route expansion continued in June as we began operating to Prague and Warsaw for the first time and resumed five seasonal routes to summer hotspots