Emirati fashion designer picked to dress Expo 2020 staff

Emirati designer Latifa Al Gurg has won a competition to dress more than 30,000 Expo 2020 Dubai staff and volunteers.

Al Gurg, founder of fashion label Twisted Roots, will work closely with Expo 2020 to develop the uniforms, which will be worn by the Expo workforce as they welcome millions of visitors to the six-month event in Dubai from October 20 2020 to April 10 2021.

She said in comments published by state news agency WAM: "I am honoured and privileged to have participated in this competition and to win it is a dream come true. Ever since Dubai triumphed in its Expo 2020 bid, I have felt it was important for me to be part of this national milestone. I took up this challenge as I wanted to showcase my nation’s culture and achievements through my designs."

The finalists were evaluated based on criteria including practicality, the inclusion of sustainable elements and their representation of Emirati culture, while staying true to the Expo 2020 brand.

Headed by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, the judging panel also included Manuel Arnaut, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia; Sass Brown, Founding Dean, Dubai Institute of Design; and Innovation and Jazia Al Dhanhani, CEO, Dubai Design and Fashion Council.

Dr Hayat Shamsuddin, vice president, Arts and Culture – Content and Programming, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "It is essential for the Expo 2020 uniform to truly reflect the UAE’s culture and values, while also acting as a symbol of our creativity, innovation and evolution. The judging panel unanimously agreed that Twisted Roots successfully integrated all these elements in a thoughtful and elegant way."

Twisted Roots’ winning concept combines traditional and modern cultural references, and takes inspiration from the sky, the stars and the desert.

The concept also incorporates the Expo 2020 subtheme of sustainability by encouraging people to donate their old fabrics, which can be recycled to help create the new uniforms.

Al Gurg said: "My journey so far has been incredible; I have grown immensely through this process. I have learnt so much about the UAE and what it means for us to host the next World Expo. This is a unique opportunity for us to show the nation’s warm hospitality to the international community, and I hope that everyone who wears the uniform feels an immense sense of pride as they welcome the world to Expo 2020."