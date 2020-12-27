PODCAST: The refugee crisis in the winter of Covid

The Middle East remains at the heart of the global refugee crisis. Right across the region, displaced populations of Syrians, Iraqis and Palestinians continue to stretch the resources of host nations and the NGOs and charities that support them – not least in winter, when the basics of heat and shelter come at a premium.

Perhaps the foremost of those agencies is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which is mandated to aid and protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people. Their latest winter campaign focuses on these seasonal challenges – and also introduces a new app that enables people from around the region to contribute as part of their Zakat obligations.

On the latest Arabian Business podcast, Eddie Taylor is joined by Houssam Chahine, Head of UNHCR’s Private Sector Partnerships in the MENA region, and Rafiuddin Shikoh, Managing Director of DinarStandard – a partner that works with UNHCR on the Islamic philanthropy reports.