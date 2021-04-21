(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
AB Talks: The European Super League is dead, where does football go now?
Joe Morrison, Anchor with Facebook Football, joins Arabian Business to unpack the unravelling of the European Super League after English clubs, including Manchester City, listened to fans and walked away from the project. But what does the end of the short-lived project mean for football?
