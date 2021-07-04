By ITP

AB Talks: PwC global chairman Bob Moritz on why trust is more important than ever

Consultancy giant PwC has launched ‘The New Equation’, a huge strategy designed to respond to the fundamental changes in the world. The man leading the global firm sits down with AB Talks to unpack what it means.

Climate change, increasing global polarity, the challenge of artificial intelligence to employment and the evolving nature of leadership – not forgetting the pandemic.

In 2021 it’s a complicated world out there and so how does an organisation adapt to this new landscape, especially when you are the ones supposed to be advising others on how to evolve and thrive.

At PwC they’ve reacted by launching The New Equation, a huge global strategy aimed at tackling each of the challenges head-on.

AB Talks was joined by Bob Moritz, the global chairman of PwC to dive into this masterplan of masterplans and unpack what it means in reality.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)

