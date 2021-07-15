AB Talks: Dino Varkey, Gems Education CEO, focuses on the future of learning

He also unpacks what leadership means in a family business and the lessons learned from the pandemic.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
By ITP
From dealing with Covid and keeping staff and pupils safe to the future of education, both online and in the classroom, Dino Varkey, CEO of Gems Education, sits down with Arabian Business to look at how learning will evolve in the years to come.
He also unpacks what leadership means in a family business and the lessons learned from the pandemic.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)