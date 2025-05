Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, will open on October 21.

The 250-metre high wheel is located on Bluewaters Island, with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 820 feet in the air and offering 360-degree panorama views of the Dubai skyline.

Tickets, which are now available on www.aindubai.com, are priced from AED130 ($35.30).

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)