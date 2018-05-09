KAMCO inks deal to acquire majority stake in Kuwait's Global

KAMCO will acquire 396,426,434 shares amounting to a 69.5% stake in Global Investment House
KAMCO CEO Faisal Mansour Sarkhou.
By Sam Bridge
Wed 09 May 2018 02:30 PM

KAMCO Investment Company has signed an agreement with NCH Ventures, a Bahrain-domiciled entity, to acquired a majority stake in Global Investment House.

Under the deal, KAMCO will acquire 396,426,434 shares amounting to a 69.528 percent stake after due diligence and requisite formalities are completed, a statement said.

KAMCO said signing the agreement is the first step towards completing the acquisition of the majority stake, adding that the deal includes Global’s headquarters located in Kuwait, in addition to the firm’s offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey.

KAMCO CEO Faisal Mansour Sarkhou said: “Signing this agreement is an important step in the acquisition process of what will be one of the largest acquisitions of its kind in the recent history of Kuwait’s investment sector and the region. We believe that this acquisition further solidifies our role in the market and demonstrates the scalability of our long-term business model.”

He added: "By combining the experience and expertise of both firms, we will evolve into a larger entity that can competitively operate on a global scale, capable of delivering more efficient results to the trusted shareholders and loyal clients from both sides."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Bahrain has enough reserves to keep dollar peg, Al-Maraj says

Bahrain has enough reserves to keep dollar peg, Al-Maraj says

10 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Sharjah Islamic Bank celebrates listing of $500m sukuk

Sharjah Islamic Bank celebrates listing of $500m sukuk

09 May 2018
Banking & Finance
UK agency to provide $135m for Dubai World Trade Centre expansion

UK agency to provide $135m for Dubai World Trade Centre expansion

09 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi sovereign fund said to hire HSBC senior executive

Saudi sovereign fund said to hire HSBC senior executive

09 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Shuaa, Jabal Omar plan to launch Saudi real estate investment vehicles

Shuaa, Jabal Omar plan to launch Saudi real estate investment vehicles

08 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Abu Dhabi fund sees launch of $65m Albanian projects

Abu Dhabi fund sees launch of $65m Albanian projects

08 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai's stock market sees 52% slump in Q1 net profit

Dubai's stock market sees 52% slump in Q1 net profit

08 May 2018
Companies
Gulf Capital acquires stake in Saudi fintech firm

Gulf Capital acquires stake in Saudi fintech firm

08 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai Holding set to invest $270m in new digital bank

Dubai Holding set to invest $270m in new digital bank

07 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai's Abraaj said to be in talks to sell funds unit stake

Dubai's Abraaj said to be in talks to sell funds unit stake

07 May 2018
Banking & Finance