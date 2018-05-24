UAE firms told they have until Monday to submit tax returns

Federal Tax Authority also releases videos to show procedure for submitting tax returns on its website

The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has warned companies that Monday is the final deadline for submitting tax returns and paying due taxes for the tax period that ended on April 30.

It also announced the release of eight educational awareness videos targeting businesses, introducing them to the simple four-step procedure for submitting tax returns through its website www.tax.gov.ae.

In a statement, the FTA urged businesses to comply with the deadline in order to avoid administrative penalties.

FTA director general Khalid Ali Al Bustani said: "Launching the videos is part of the Federal Tax Authority’s plan to raise tax awareness among businesses and members of the community from all backgrounds. These educational and awareness efforts are part of our strategy to improve our services and encourage self-compliance with tax procedures using our advanced electronic systems."

He added: "The Authority is multiplying its efforts to ensure businesses and individuals all over the UAE know their rights, their obligations, and how to correctly implement the tax system."

The FTA said that the new videos show in full detail the process for submitting tax returns, which can be done round the clock through its website.