Careem introduces new roadside assistance service

Partnership with battery replacement and support services company Battmobile is available across Dubai

Careem has introduced new roadside assistance services in Dubai that can be booked through its app, the company has announced.

The round the clock services, in partnership with car battery replacement firm Battmobile, include emergency flat-tire replacement, battery replacement, fuel delivery, jump stars, battery boosting and diagnostics.

“The Careem platform is more than just a ride-hailing app, it’s a service provider," said Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director, Gulf at Careem. "Because users will be able to monitor progress via the Careem app it adds an extra level of reassurance.”

Booking Battmobile's services will also be cheaper through the app than booking directly, the ride sharing company has said.

Services booked through Careem will cost AED 75 versus the AED 90 it would cost if users booked by contacting Battmobile directly.