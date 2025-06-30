by Sharon Benjamin

UAE announces petrol prices for July 2025

UAE fuel prices have increased compared to the rates in June

by Sharon Benjamin
UAE petrol prices
Image: X/@EmaratOfficial

The UAE has released its petrol prices for July 2025. The prices have increased compared to the rates in June.

While prices have remained steady recently, motorists are paying considerably less at the pump compared to the same period last year across all fuel types, even though there were price variations throughout the previous year.

UAE petrol prices July 2025

Looking at the previous numbers, E-Plus 91 cost AED 2.95 per litre in June 2024 alongside diesel at AED 2.88 per litre. Currently, E-Plus 91 stands at AED 2.39 per litre, representing a notable decrease from last year.

Special 95 dropped from AED 3.02 to AED 2.47 per litre year-on-year, while Super 98 has fallen from AED 3.14 to AED 2.58 per litre, making all fuel categories more affordable for consumers.

From July 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:

  • E-Plus: AED 2.51 a litre from AED 2.39 in May
  • Special 95: AED 2.58 a litre from AED 2.47 in May
  • Super 98: AED 2.70 a litre from AED 2.58 in May
  • Diesel: AED 2.63 a litre from AED 2.52 in May

UAE fuel prices

Prices in AED per litreE-Plus 91Special 95Super 98Diesel
June 20252.392.472.582.45
May 20252.392.472.582.52
April 20252.382.462.572.63
March 20252.542.612.732.77
February 20252.552.632.742.82
January 20252.432.502.612.68

Sharon Benjamin

Sharon Benjamin