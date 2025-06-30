UAE announces petrol prices for July 2025

The UAE has released its petrol prices for July 2025. The prices have increased compared to the rates in June.

While prices have remained steady recently, motorists are paying considerably less at the pump compared to the same period last year across all fuel types, even though there were price variations throughout the previous year.

UAE petrol prices July 2025

Looking at the previous numbers, E-Plus 91 cost AED 2.95 per litre in June 2024 alongside diesel at AED 2.88 per litre. Currently, E-Plus 91 stands at AED 2.39 per litre, representing a notable decrease from last year.

Special 95 dropped from AED 3.02 to AED 2.47 per litre year-on-year, while Super 98 has fallen from AED 3.14 to AED 2.58 per litre, making all fuel categories more affordable for consumers.

From July 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:

E-Plus: AED 2.51 a litre from AED 2.39 in May

Special 95: AED 2.58 a litre from AED 2.47 in May

Super 98: AED 2.70 a litre from AED 2.58 in May

Diesel: AED 2.63 a litre from AED 2.52 in May

UAE fuel prices