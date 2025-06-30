Zohran Mamdani secures democratic nomination for New York City mayor

Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary on June 24, 2025, securing the nomination to become New York City’s next mayor. He defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo with approximately 43.5 per cent of the vote to Cuomo’s 36.4 per cent, marking a significant milestone in a race that drew national attention

Aside from making history in 2020 as the first South Asian man to be elected to the New York State Assembly, he is also one of the few Muslims ever to hold a seat in New York’s legislature.

Born in Kampala to Indian parents, Mamdani was raised in New York and became active in grassroots political organising during his twenties.

His South Asian heritage, Muslim identity, and advocacy for working-class communities have positioned him as a standout figure in American progressive politics.

He is part of a small but growing group of elected officials, whose backgrounds reflect the increasingly global demographics of American cities, particularly in areas like Queens that are home to large immigrant communities.

Policy priorities

At a time when New York is facing rising housing costs, strained public services, and growing economic uncertainty, Mamdani’s campaign is built on a core message, protecting and prioritising the needs of everyday New Yorkers.

His platform focuses on issues that directly affect working families, particularly in under-represented communities—through a blend of tenant protections, social services, and long-term infrastructure reforms.

Housing

Central to Mamdani’s housing agenda is the “Good Cause Eviction” bill, which he co-sponsored in 2024 to prevent unjust evictions and limit excessive rent increases. He has also called for a citywide rent freeze to immediately relieve tenants facing rising costs, alongside expanding rent stabilisation protections. His approach treats housing as a fundamental right, pushing back against displacement and the influence of large corporate landlords.

Healthcare

Mamdani supports expanding access to affordable healthcare, including mental health services, for all New Yorkers. He has backed efforts to increase funding for community health clinics and advocated for policies aimed at reducing healthcare disparities—particularly for immigrants and low-income residents who face barriers to care.

Criminal justice reform

Mamdani supports ending solitary confinement in state prisons, increasing oversight of the corrections system, and holding law enforcement accountable for misconduct. He has also spoken in favour of reallocating funding toward community-based safety programmes. His proposals aim to shift the focus from punishment to rehabilitation, with a broader goal of making public safety more equitable.

Public transport

Arguing that transportation is an economic issue, Mamdani has consistently pushed for greater investment in New York’s public transit system. He advocates for fully funding the MTA, increasing service reliability, and keeping fares affordable—particularly for low-income riders. He also supports electrification and climate-resilient upgrades to make transit more sustainable in the long term.

Climate and infrastructure

Mamdani’s climate plan calls for large-scale public investment to retrofit ageing city infrastructure, reduce building emissions, and create unionised green jobs. He proposes city-funded efforts to insulate homes, upgrade HVAC systems, and introduce renewable energy sources in public buildings—framing it as both a climate initiative and a job creation strategy.

Participatory budgeting

In an effort to democratise public spending, Mamdani has pledged to implement participatory budgeting across all districts. This would allow residents to directly vote on how local funds are allocated—on priorities like parks, schools, safety upgrades, and more. It’s part of a broader push to decentralise decision-making and put power into the hands of the people most affected by policy.

Throughout, Mamdani’s message is consistent, government should serve ordinary people first—not special interests, not developers, and not political elites. New Yorkers are suffering, and he sees it.

Gaining ground in the mayoral race

Mamdani’s entrance into the 2025 New York City mayoral race has made him one of the most closely watched figures in the campaign. Running on a platform rooted in social justice and economic fairness, he has built a strong base of support among young voters, renters, immigrants, and working-class communities—particularly those who have long felt sidelined by the city’s political establishment.

With a campaign that relies on grassroots mobilisation and small-dollar donations, he has managed to remain competitive against better-funded candidates backed by traditional party machines and major donors. His platform reflects his track record in office but goes further—calling for bolder reforms in housing, policing, and civic participation.

Despite early doubts from within his own party, Mamdani won the Democratic primary on June 24, 2025, polling strongly and attracting large crowds at campaign events across the five boroughs.

He is set to appear before the New York City Board of Elections on July 1, 2025, for the official certification of his primary victory, formalising his status as the Democratic nominee. He will then face Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent candidates in the November 2025 general election.

A different kind of candidate

Over the past year, Mamdani has faced significant criticism. Some of the sharpest pushback has come from US President Donald Trump, who referred to him publicly as a “communist lunatic”. Additionally, Republican Rep. Andy Ogles has called for Mamdani’s deportation and requested a Justice Department investigation into his citizenship status.

Mamdani has not directly responded to these remarks, instead continuing to focus on local issues and community-based campaigning.

Mamdani has also gained national attention for his stance on the war in Gaza. Unlike many of his counterparts who have taken more cautious positions, he has consistently and openly criticised Israel’s military actions and opposed continued U.S. military funding. His firm approach has resonated with progressive voters and advocacy groups, while also drawing criticism from centrist figures and national media outlets.

Despite criticism from across the political spectrum, Mamdani has continued to gain visibility and support. His positions on foreign policy have differed from many of his counterparts, while his campaign remains centred on local governance and city-level reform.