Dubai ruler issues decree to form UAE Food Bank board

Sheikh Mohammed apponts board for initiative which aims to optimise food usage and reduce food waste in the country

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 7:25 PM
The first UAE Food Bank branch opened in Al Qouz, with more branches planned.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree to form the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank.

Under the chairpersonship of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed, the decree also names Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality as vice chairman of the board.

Last month, it was announced that over 300 outlets have signed up with the UAE Food Bank, which aims to optimise food usage and reduce food waste in the country.

The first branch of the UAE food bank opened at Al Quoz, with more branches set to open across the UAE and neighbouring countries, according to Dubai Municipality, which will regulate the process of collecting, packing, storing and distributing meals for the food bank.

According to state news agency WAM, the board is also comprised of the director-general of the Community Development Authority, the director-general of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the director general of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the CEO of Emirates Flight Catering, the CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated's TV and Radio Sector, the CEO of the UAE Food Bank, and representatives from Carrefour UAE and the Jumeirah Group.

None of the board members were identified by name in the statement, which added that the board has a renewable term of three years.

