Dubai ruler issues decree to form UAE Food Bank board

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sheikh Mohammed apponts board for initiative which aims to optimise food usage and reduce food waste in the country
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree to form the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank.
Under the chairpersonship of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed, the decree also names Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality as vice chairman of the board.
Last month, it was announced that over 300 outlets have signed up with the UAE Food Bank, which aims to optimise food usage and reduce food waste in the country.
The first branch of the UAE food bank opened at Al Quoz, with more branches set to open across the UAE and neighbouring countries, according to Dubai Municipality, which will regulate the process of collecting, packing, storing and distributing meals for the food bank.
According to state news agency WAM, the board is also comprised of the director-general of the Community Development Authority, the director-general of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the director general of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the CEO of Emirates Flight Catering, the CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated's TV and Radio Sector, the CEO of the UAE Food Bank, and representatives from Carrefour UAE and the Jumeirah Group.
None of the board members were identified by name in the statement, which added that the board has a renewable term of three years.
Oh Mr. Al-Abbar, you just touched on the most painful phenomenon that exists since years in Dubai and guess what??? This is not the real problem! The real... moreMonday, 8 May 2017 12:20 PM - Chady
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
Oh Mr. Al-Abbar, you just touched on the most painful phenomenon that exists since years in Dubai and guess what??? This is not the real problem! The real... moreMonday, 8 May 2017 12:20 PM - Chady
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
I am not sure if Etisalat and Du should be allowed to compete in other markets, when they prohibit competition on their home markets!!
They wish... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh Mr. Al-Abbar, you just touched on the most painful phenomenon that exists since years in Dubai and guess what??? This is not the real problem! The real... moreMonday, 8 May 2017 12:20 PM - Chady
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules