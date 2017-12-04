Dubai Safari set to open 'in a few weeks'

Sprawling 119-hectare wildlife kingdom will be home to about 2,500 animals

Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the UAE, is set to open "in a few weeks" as finishing touches continue to be added to the city's latest tourist attraction.

Dubai Safari’s sprawling 119-hectare animal kingdom, which initially had planned to open on National Day, is now likely to open early next year.

Last month, safari chief Tim Husband told Arabian Business that the park was 90 percent completed.

Spread over 119 hectares, the wildlife park provides a safe and healthy environment for 2,500 animals representing more than 250 species native to the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The park also aims to raise awareness about wildlife welfare and conservation through best practices and research.

“The UAE community has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Dubai Safari, and now just a few weeks ahead of the park’s launch, we are looking forward to finally sharing this experience with the public and welcoming guests from around the world to celebrate wildlife diversity,” said Khalid Al Suwaidi, director of leisure facilities, Dubai Safari.

"The opportunity to come closer to wildlife through four dedicated villages, and a wide mix of educational and immersive activities, promise to make Dubai Safari a must-visit destination in the UAE," he added.

Located in Al Warqa 5 off the Dubai-Hatta Highway, Dubai Safari expects to welcome over 10,000 visitors daily.

An all-access package will cost AED30 for children and AED85 for adults while entry to the villages excluding Safari Village is priced at AED20 for children and AED50 for adults. Children under three, elderly over 60 and people of determination will be given free access to the park.