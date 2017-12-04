Dubai Safari set to open 'in a few weeks'

Sprawling 119-hectare wildlife kingdom will be home to about 2,500 animals
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 01:23 PM

Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the UAE, is set to open "in a few weeks" as finishing touches continue to be added to the city's latest tourist attraction.

Dubai Safari’s sprawling 119-hectare animal kingdom, which initially had planned to open on National Day, is now likely to open early next year.

Last month, safari chief Tim Husband told Arabian Business that the park was 90 percent completed.

Spread over 119 hectares, the wildlife park provides a safe and healthy environment for 2,500 animals representing more than 250 species native to the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The park also aims to raise awareness about wildlife welfare and conservation through best practices and research.

“The UAE community has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Dubai Safari, and now just a few weeks ahead of the park’s launch, we are looking forward to finally sharing this experience with the public and welcoming guests from around the world to celebrate wildlife diversity,” said Khalid Al Suwaidi, director of leisure facilities, Dubai Safari.

"The opportunity to come closer to wildlife through four dedicated villages, and a wide mix of educational and immersive activities, promise to make Dubai Safari a must-visit destination in the UAE," he added.

Located in Al Warqa 5 off the Dubai-Hatta Highway, Dubai Safari expects to welcome over 10,000 visitors daily.

An all-access package will cost AED30 for children and AED85 for adults while entry to the villages excluding Safari Village is priced at AED20 for children and AED50 for adults. Children under three, elderly over 60 and people of determination will be given free access to the park.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

04 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Jumeirah Beach Hotel to undergo 'significant makeover' in 2018

Jumeirah Beach Hotel to undergo 'significant makeover' in 2018

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Hotel profits increase across Middle East and Africa, survey shows

Hotel profits increase across Middle East and Africa, survey shows

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Ajman announces plan for weekly beach firework spectaculars

Ajman announces plan for weekly beach firework spectaculars

29 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Why the cruise industry is booming in the Middle East

Why the cruise industry is booming in the Middle East

30 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Emirates resumes limited service to volcano-hit Bali

Emirates resumes limited service to volcano-hit Bali

30 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
RAK's Al Marjan Island plans 'never attempted before' NYE celebrations

RAK's Al Marjan Island plans 'never attempted before' NYE celebrations

20 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Eagle Hills awards contract to build luxury Fujairah project

Eagle Hills awards contract to build luxury Fujairah project

15 Nov 2017
Construction
Nine million Indian tourists set to visit Gulf by 2021

Nine million Indian tourists set to visit Gulf by 2021

22 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality