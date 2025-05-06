Saudi Arabia taps Radisson Hotel Group to drive tourism growth, signs strategic MoU

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) announced a partnership with global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group to drive the tourism sector in the country.

The two signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), envisaging efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s global visibility as a leading destination.

The MoU outlines a strategic framework for collaboration, with both parties set to explore opportunities that align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to welcome 150 million visitors annually by the end of the decade.

As part of the partnership, the Saudi Tourism Authority and Radisson Hotel Group will evaluate a range of potential initiatives, including amplifying the visibility of the ‘Visit Saudi’ brand across Radisson’s global marketing platforms.

The partnership also envisages developing co-branded campaigns that spotlight the Kingdom’s diverse attractions.

Basel Talal, Managing Director, KSA, Kuwait & Levant Radisson Hotel Group, said Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic travel destinations globally, and the Group is proud to support its tourism ambitions.

“This agreement sets the foundation for impactful collaborations that will enhance the Kingdom’s visibility, attract new travellers, and offer unforgettable experiences to guests across our growing portfolio of hotels in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

With nearly 50 hotels operating and under development across the Kingdom, Radisson Hotel Group is a major hospitality partner supporting the Kingdom’s tourism transformation and Vision 2030 objectives.

Recent openings in the Kingdom include the launch of Radisson Hotel Group’s first hotel in Madinah, Radisson Hotel Madinah and Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center Riyadh Minhal, further strengthening its presence across the holy cities.

Upcoming openings include Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh Al Sahafa, Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia Street, Radisson Collection Residence Riyadh, and Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City.