Dubai International Airport completes world’s largest hearing loop installation

Dubai Airports has completed the installation of more than 520 Hearing Loops across Dubai International Airport (DXB), marking the world’s largest deployment of the technology to enhance accessibility for travellers with hearing loss.

The installation supports travellers using hearing aids or cochlear implants and forms part of DXB’s ambition to become the world’s most accessible and inclusive airport.

The loops have been integrated at key locations including check-in counters, immigration desks, boarding gates, and information desks across all three of DXB’s terminals.

The system allows users to connect automatically by activating the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting on their device, with no pairing or equipment required.

“At Dubai Airports, we are committed to ensuring that every guest, regardless of ability, can navigate our terminals with ease, dignity, and confidence. The successful installation of over 520 Hearing Loops across DXB is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our oneDXB airport community, including all our strategic partners and airlines, whose unified effort is making our shared vision of a more seamless and accessible travel experience a reality for all,” Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports said in a statement.

The rollout was delivered in collaboration with Dubai Airports’ partners from the oneDXB community, including Emirates, flydubai, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, dnata, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Taxi Company, and Dubai Duty Free.

The installation aligns with Dubai’s Universal Design Code, which mandates inclusive access to public spaces and transport infrastructure.

The project was completed with disruption to airport operations kept to a minimum. Frontline employees received training to support guests of determination.

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide live with some degree of hearing loss, with that number expected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050 according to the World Health Organisation. This makes accessible communication systems essential in transport hubs.

The Hearing Loops rollout forms part of Dubai Airports’ accessibility strategy aimed at improving access across DXB through infrastructure enhancements and employee training.

The strategy focuses on guest-centred solutions that support a range of needs, ensuring every guest feels welcome and understood at every stage of their airport journey, from kerb to gate.