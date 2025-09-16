Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Egypt’s Assiut

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Assiut in Egypt.

The capital’s first low-cost carrier will begin operating the new route from November 4, 2025.

The service will provide passengers with non-stop travel between Zayed International Airport and Assiut International Airport. Flights will operate twice weekly, departing every Tuesday and Friday.

New Abu Dhabi Assiut flight route begins November 4 Air Arabia

With Assiut added to its network, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now connects the UAE capital with three Egyptian cities. The airline already serves Cairo and Alexandria, enhancing air travel between the UAE and Egypt.

The schedule for flights to Assiut International Airport, effective November 4, 2025 (all times local):

Flight 3L 394:

Departure: Abu Dhabi 03:10

Arrival: Assiut 05:35

Frequency: Tuesday/Friday

Flight 3L 395:

Departure: Assiut 06:15

Arrival: Abu Dhabi 11:30

Frequency: Tuesday/Friday

“We are pleased to launch our newest service to Assiut, extending our reach into Upper Egypt directly from the UAE capital. This addition strengthens our network between the UAE and Egypt, offering customers more convenient and affordable options to travel between the two countries,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, serving more than 30 international destinations from the UAE capital.

The airline plans to increase its fleet capacity and expand its network of routes before the end of the year, offering customers greater choice and travel experience.

Passengers flying with Air Arabia can access ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, an onboard catering service at prices.

The airline also offers ‘Air Rewards’, a loyalty programme through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can book flights between Abu Dhabi and Assiut through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.