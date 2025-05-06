Saudi’s AlUla deepens tourism ties with China, Middle East via new DMC agreements

AlUla , the Saudi Arabian city which boasts a mesmerising blend of natural wonders and ancient heritage, announced the signing of a slew of agreements with leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs) to promote curated travel experiences for discerning visitors from around the globe.

The agreements, signed during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, include partnerships with CTTC and Talia Tourism, both specialising in inbound travel from China, UTA, a renowned DMC operating across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, Athaar Arabia, one of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering DMCs, and AlFares International, which caters to diverse global markets.

The addition of the five DMCs brings AlUla’s total network to 13.

The expanded DMC network will provide unparalleled support to tour operators and travel agencies worldwide, enabling comprehensive on-the-ground product delivery and seamless end-to-end package experiences for visitors to AlUla.

From transportation and accommodations to high-end curated itineraries and signature experiences, the enhanced offering ensures that discerning travellers can fully immerse themselves in the rich history, culture, and natural beauty of this extraordinary boutique heritage destination.

The announcement comes as the city continues to experience remarkable growth in visitation and global recognition, driven by initiatives such as the Forever Revitalising campaign, an ever-expanding portfolio of top events under the banner of AlUla Moments.

With direct flights connecting AlUla International Airport to major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha, alongside seasonal routes from Manama and Amman, experiencing AlUla is now more accessible than ever.