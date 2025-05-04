Qatar welcomed over 1.5m tourists in Q1 as GCC and Europe lead visitors

Qatar’s tourism sector began 2025 with strong momentum, welcoming more than 1.5m international visitors between January and March.

Visitors from GCC countries accounted for (36 per cent), followed by Europe (28 per cent) and Asia and Oceania (20 per cent), reinforcing Qatar’s growing appeal across varied markets.

Visitor arrivals by air (51 per cent), land (34 per cent) and sea (15 per cent) highlight the effectiveness of Qatar’s diversified access strategy.

Qatar tourism 2025

Notably, Eid Al Fitr 2025 delivered the highest holiday arrival figures in three years, with 214,000 visitors during the eight-day period, a 26 per cent increase over 2024.

GCC visitors accounted for 49 per cent of the total, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year increase, and hotel occupancy reached 77 per cent, up 10 per cent from the same period last year.

Strong performance across the hospitality sector accompanied this growth. 71 per cent average hotel occupancy and 2.6m room nights sold reflected heightened demand fuelled by key events including Web Summit Qatar, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), and the Qatar International Food Festival.

Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: “The achievements of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate some of the planned outputs of our long-term approach to tourism development. Part of the development transcends into deepening collaboration across local, regional and international markets and continue to diversify source markets, enhance visitor experiences, and reinforce Qatar’s position as a dynamic, year-round destination.

“We are excited to have welcomed 1.5m in Q1 and look forward to welcoming more guests throughout this year.”

Qatar reaffirmed its leadership in regional tourism by hosting the 51st UN Tourism Regional Committee for the Middle East, where discussions focused on harnessing Qatar’s strengths in sports, innovation, and infrastructure to drive sustainable tourism across the region.

As part of its commitment to responsible development, Qatar is also progressing the transformation of Khor Al Udaid into a premier desert tourism destination.

Anchored in the Tourism Assets Masterplan, the project blends environmental preservation with upscale, nature-based visitor experiences—positioning it as a model for eco-tourism in the region.

To further elevate the visitor experience, Qatar Tourism has also launched the “Taste of Qatar” initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and Ipsos, aimed at benchmarking and enhancing the country’s dining landscape for both residents and tourists.

The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2025 welcomed nearly 30,000 visitors, featuring more than 500 international and local brands, and recorded sales exceeding QR246m ($68), up nearly 10 per cent from last year.

Visit Qatar’s first-of-its-kind Ras Abrouq desert activation drew 55,000 visitors over 60 days, while Visit Qatar’s Sealine Village attracted over 48,000 attendees.

Shop Qatar 2025 generated QR120m ($33m) in sales, a 50 per cent increase year-on-year, and awarded QR2.5m ($688,000) in prizes.

The Qatar International Food Festival brought together more than 365,000 visitors and 180 restaurants, including 28 international outlets, while the Throwback Food Festival welcomed over 100,000 to Doha’s Old Port.

The 2024/2025 cruise season recorded 87 ship calls (up 19 per cent from previous season), including five maiden voyages and 13 homeporting calls, bringing in over 360,000 cruise visitors, which is a 4 per cent increase year-on-year.

More than 10 per cent were turnaround passengers, supporting Qatar’s positioning as a regional cruise hub.

Momentum is set to continue with a robust calendar of confirmed events. Qatar will host the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organisation annually until 2030.

Upcoming highlights include the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the return of the Visit Qatar E1 Grand Prix of Electric Boats, as well as a series of major festivals and sporting events, all set to further diversify tourism offerings and drive sustained growth.