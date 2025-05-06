Dubai Premier Padel P1 sets UAE record with 7,000-seat indoor centre court

Dubai Premier Padel P1 is back from November 9 th to 16 th at Hamdan Sports Complex after an impressive 2024 inaugural that garnered 24,000 spectators. Early bird tickets to the second edition are now on sale.

In light of rising public interest and the sport’s quick growth, organisers Gallop Global announced the relocation of the tournament from the 5,000-capacity Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium to the Hamdan Sports Complex, which accommodates up to fifteen thousand attendees. With a total area of 24 hectares, it is currently the biggest indoor sports complex in the Middle East, alongside one of the biggest internationally.

The facility will comprise four match courts and two practice courts. Setting a new record for indoor padel capacity in the UAE.

The centre court can hold more than 7,000 spectators. With free admission to all other courts for centre court ticket holders, the venue offers an improved experience and is climate-controlled and fan-accessible.

Tickets are now available through Platinumlist.com, with general admission starting at AED36.

Reiterating the tournament’s position on the regional athletic calendar, the prize budget has increased from AED1.96 million to AED1.98 million. Top professionals from around the world are anticipated to be included in the 240-player draw, including current world no.1 womens pair Ari Sanchez and Paula Josemaria and mens duo Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia.

“The launch of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 in 2024 was a historic milestone for the sport, which has rapidly grown in popularity in the UAE. We eagerly anticipate the second edition coming to the emirate in November, and from the UAEPA we are proud to support the biggest tournament in our country,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA).

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, also commented, “The return of Dubai Premier Padel P1 underscores the sport’s growing prominence in the region and worldwide. We look forward to welcoming even more spectators in what is certain to be a vibrant atmosphere at Hamdan Sports Complex.”

The event is the first official padel tournament to be conducted in the Hamdan Sports Complex, which has hosted tournaments for basketball, badminton, swimming, tennis, volleyball, and water polo.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Hosting major sporting events like Dubai Premier Padel P1 significantly boosts Dubai’s economy and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. The move to a world-class venue will further elevate the experience for athletes and spectators alike.”

Ivan Modia, Tournament Director and CEO of Gallop Global, added: “Padel is a global phenomenon. After a strong first edition and with continued support from our partners and leadership, we are confident of delivering a landmark second edition in the largest padel court ever built in the country.”

Founded in 2014, the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), one of Asia’s first federations, governs padel in the UAE. In that same year, padel was officially recognised as an official sport by the General Authority of Sports, which also promised full government backing.

Two years later, UAEPA became a member of the International Padel Federation (FIP). Today, there are about 1,000 padel courts in the UAE, which accounts for 30 per cent of all padel courts in Asia and two per cent worldwide.

During the week-long championships, padel fans will have access to off-court activities in addition to top-tier events.