UAE approves 100% ownership of companies, new ten-year visa

UAE cabinet approves ten-year visa for international investors and high-skilled workers
The UAE cabinet decided to allow 100% foreign ownership of companies in UAE, with a 10 year visa for investors, scientists, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators.
By Neil Halligan
Sun 20 May 2018 10:20 PM

The UAE has approved a new long-term visa system aimed at attracting international investors and high-skilled professional workers.

In a major announcement, the UAE cabinet also approved 100% foreign ownership of companies in the country, which has previously been limited to those companies based in freezones. 

The ten-year visa will be made available to investors in the UAE, as well as those who are specialists in medical, scientific, research and technical fields, as well as for all scientists and innovators.

A separate five-year residency visa will be made available to students studying in the UAE, and 10-year visas for "exceptional students", news agency WAM reported.

The UAE will also review its current residency system to extend the time for the dependent students after completing their university studies, which will give opportunity to consider their practical options in the future.

"The UAE will remain a global incubator for exceptional talents and a permanent destination for international investors,” said Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Prime Minister.

“Our open environment, tolerant values, infrastructure and flexible legislation are the best plan to attract global investment and exceptional talents in the UAE."

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy, which will coordinate the implementation of the new rules, will follow up on its developments with a report due to be submitted to cabinet in Q3 this year - which is when the UAE will enforce the cabinet's decision. 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

New long-term visa to boost UAE property market 'in big way'

New long-term visa to boost UAE property market 'in big way'

21 May 2018
Construction
Artificial intelligence set to add $182bn to UAE economy by 2035

Artificial intelligence set to add $182bn to UAE economy by 2035

21 May 2018
Technology
New UAE residency rules to boost FDI, help real estate sector

New UAE residency rules to boost FDI, help real estate sector

21 May 2018
Property
New Abu Dhabi residency rules to encourage expat investment

New Abu Dhabi residency rules to encourage expat investment

20 May 2018
Politics & Economics
ICAO upholds UAE complaint over Qatari fighter jet operations

ICAO upholds UAE complaint over Qatari fighter jet operations

18 May 2018
Transport
UAE President adopts law to promote charitable work

UAE President adopts law to promote charitable work

16 May 2018
Culture & Society
Revealed: how China is driving growth in Dubai's financial hub

Revealed: how China is driving growth in Dubai's financial hub

16 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai ruler hails Area 2071 as 'bridge to the future'

Dubai ruler hails Area 2071 as 'bridge to the future'

15 May 2018
Technology
ADNEC chief hails UAE Cabinet's decision to refund VAT

ADNEC chief hails UAE Cabinet's decision to refund VAT

14 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Ras Al Khaimah entities ink deal to develop cruise tourism sector

Ras Al Khaimah entities ink deal to develop cruise tourism sector

14 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality