UAE burger brand Pickl announces new Abu Dhabi branch

The new branch will feature a dine-in venue at Gardens Plaza in Khalifa City, marking the brand’s growing and successful presence in the country.

The opening further reflects Pickl’s mission to bring quality-driven, locally rooted fast food to every major UAE neighbourhood.

New Pickl location opens

The 1,200 sq ft outpost seats up to 44 guests and reflects the burger joint’s fast-food concept and bold personality, creating a vibrant setting to enjoy burgers, chicken sandos, sides, and desserts daily from 10 AM to 1 AM.

The burger joint has grown rapidly across the region in a short span of time, with over 16 locations across the UAE and other international branches.

The brand’s expansion into Khalifa City also fuels its national presence, leading the way for continued growth across the region, the company said in an emailed statement.

Launched in Dubai in 2019, Pickl has grown to be one of the region’s most recognised fast-food names, with its focus on quality and consistency standing out in a competitive dining environment.

Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of parent company Yolk Brands, said: “We’re proud to open our third location in Abu Dhabi and to deepen our connection with the capital. While residents have enjoyed Pickl through delivery in this neighbourhood, Gardens Plaza now offers them the chance to experience our full menu in person. This vibrant community aligns perfectly with the Pickl brand, and we’re excited to serve more legends at our new venue. This launch reflects an important step in our growth journey as we continue bringing Pickl to more communities across the UAE and beyond.”

To mark the occasion, the burger joint will be giving away 100 free Ice Cream Sandos during its opening week, until Wednesday, June 4th.

Pickl Gardens Plaza is conveniently located on Ahmed Bin Abdulaziz Al Mubarak Street, offering easy parking for both dining guests and delivery riders.