Qatar charities pledge $6.87m on Ramadan initiatives

Qatar Quarity, Qatar Red Crescent and Reach Out to Asia among those named.
Qatar charities have pledged QR25m ($6.87m) on initiatives to help those in need throughout the country during Ramadan, it was reported.
Along with fasting during daylight hours, Muslims are also encouraged to devote time and resources to helping those who are less fortunate.
Qatar Charity (QC) has committed QR16m to domestic projects in the country during Ramadan – part of an overall spend of QR43.6m under its “Noor Al Utaa” campaign, Doha News reported.
The budget is up by QR4 million from last year, and QC is using the funds to set up 20 iftar tents around Doha, as well as a “mobile iftar tent,” distributing food packages to around 12,000 workers in the industrial area.
Qatar Red Crescent (QRC) will spend QR8.7m on 12 social projects across the country, which stand to benefit 111,000 people.
As well, Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services (RAF) has joined forces with Aspire Zone Foundation to host a series of religious activities during the third annual Ramadan festival.
Reach Out to Asia (ROTA), a not-for-profit community development organisation which is part of Qatar Foundation, works with volunteers daily during Ramadan to put together and distribute food packages for low-income families, Doha News reported.
