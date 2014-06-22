Saudi mulls international driver's licence for women

Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council is considering allowing women to apply for an international driver’s licence despite ban

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Sunday, 22 June 2014 1:48 PM
(AFP/Getty Images)

(AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council is considering allowing women to apply for an international driver’s licence while maintaining a ban on driving in the kingdom, Arab News has reported.

The proposal was put forward by two of the council’s 30 female members, who also have previously called for the driving ban to be lifted.

It is not clear how the women would learn to drive in order to apply for the international driver’s licence.

Women activists in the kingdom have been protesting against the ban by filming themselves driving and posting the videos on YouTube.

