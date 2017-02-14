TV presenter Richard Quest rants over 'rip-off' Dubai hotels

- 1. Exclusive: Uber set to roll out economy service in Dubai
- 2. Dubai eyes launch of world's first driverless flying cars in July
- 3. Dubai's RTA buys 200 Tesla cars, no driver required
- 4. Tesla launches in the UAE with Model S and Model X
- 5. 'I thought you'd moved,' Dubai maid tells couple after throwing out their belongings
