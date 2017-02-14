TV presenter Richard Quest rants over 'rip-off' Dubai hotels

CNN news anchor Richard Quest has slammed the addition of a 10 percent service charge on hotel bills in Dubai, in an angry post on social media.

He tweeted on Tuesday morning: “Checking out of hotel in Dubai again the 10% service charge added. Why do I pay this on top of the room rate? #ripoff.”

Quest, known for his energetic tirades, said that the room tax was unnecessary and amounted to “price gouging”.

The TV presenter wrote: “They always say the room charge is just for the room. So what's next? Electricity Charge? Let's call it for what it is: price gouging.

“It’s just a way of the hotel making the headline price lower. You can't avoid it so it should be on the room rate. Ok #morningrant.”

Most hotels in the emirate charge a 20 percent surcharge on hotel stays, which has become known as a ‘tourist tax’.

The tax comprises a 10 percent ‘municipality fee’ – which was introduced in 2014 – and a 10 percent ‘service charge’.