UAE approves draft federal law on domestic workers

The Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a draft federal law on domestic workers.

The FNC stressed the importance of the draft law in organising the relations between employers, domestic workers and recruitment offices, as an important issue for the community.

In comments published by state news agency WAM on Wednesday, it also said that the draft law will include legal principles and regulations that consider international conventions and agreements, which were ratified by the country.

The proposed legislation ensures the country’s 750,000 domestic workers are entitled to a weekly day off, 30 days of annual paid leave, the right to retain personal documents including their passport and daily rest of at least 12 hours, including eight consecutive hours.

The draft law also extends safeguards against physical and verbal sexual abuse, human trafficking and forced labour.

The proposed legislation follows concerns raised by some foreign diplomats.

The approval came during its 17th session of the second ordinary session of the 16th legislative chapter at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC.