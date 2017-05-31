UAE approves draft federal law on domestic workers

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Federal National Council says new law will improve relations between employers and workers
The Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a draft federal law on domestic workers.
The FNC stressed the importance of the draft law in organising the relations between employers, domestic workers and recruitment offices, as an important issue for the community.
In comments published by state news agency WAM on Wednesday, it also said that the draft law will include legal principles and regulations that consider international conventions and agreements, which were ratified by the country.
The proposed legislation ensures the country’s 750,000 domestic workers are entitled to a weekly day off, 30 days of annual paid leave, the right to retain personal documents including their passport and daily rest of at least 12 hours, including eight consecutive hours.
The draft law also extends safeguards against physical and verbal sexual abuse, human trafficking and forced labour.
The proposed legislation follows concerns raised by some foreign diplomats.
The approval came during its 17th session of the second ordinary session of the 16th legislative chapter at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC.
That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more
Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.
Drones refers... more
It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... moreWednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules