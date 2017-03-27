UAE donates $54m to Interpol to help fight terror

The United Arab Emirates announced Monday it has donated $54 million (50 million euros) to the Interpol Foundation, as the country prepares to host a joint forum on global security.

The funds will go towards seven Interpol projects including counter-terrorism, cybercrime and drugs, an official statement said.

"The threats posed by terrorism, organised crime and cybercrime are more complex and global than ever, requiring Interpol to play an even stronger role in international police cooperation," said Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock.

"The generosity of the UAE's contribution will have a significant impact on strengthening the work of law enforcement worldwide," Stock said in a statement.

The news came on the eve of a three-day Unity for Security forum in Abu Dhabi. The conference is the first such venture organised jointly by the UAE and the intergovernmental police organisation Interpol.

The Interpol Foundation for a Safer World, founded in 2013 and registered in Geneva, is tasked with supporting the work of Interpol while remaining "legally and administratively independent", according to its website.

The foundation had pledged a $54-million contribution to Interpol between 2016 and 2020. The foundation last year received close to $11 million (10 million euros) in donations.

Oil-rich UAE is a key regional ally in the US-led coalition's fight against the jihadist ISIL group in Iraq and Syria.

The Gulf state in 2014 introduced sweeping counterterrorism legislation enabling courts to hand down the death penalty in cases linked to extremist groups.

The country blacklists 83 organisations as terrorist, including Al-Qaeda, ISIL and Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.