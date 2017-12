Thu 21 Dec 2017 08:49 AM

It takes a special bond between horse and rider to compete in a 100-mile-long race.

For professional endurance rider Uma Mencia Uranga, it’s a bond that began in childhood in the Basque Country of northern Spain and eventually led her to pursue a riding career in Dubai.

Today, she lives a busy (but fulfilling) life in Dubai-with mornings spent at school in the city center, and afternoons training in the breathtaking landscape nearby. Ten years after moving to the city, Uranga is at home in Dubai.

(Source: Great Big Story YouTube channel)