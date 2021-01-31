Dubai Health Authority to provide Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is to be provided by the Dubai Health Authority to Emirati citizens and Dubai residents, aged 60 and above, from Sunday.

The vaccine, which was officially registered in the UAE in December, will be available at Nad Al Hamr Health Centre, Al Twar Health Centre and Al Mankhool Health Centre, according to a statement released through Dubai Media Office.

“Providing the Sinopharm vaccine is part of the DHA’s keenness to ensure the availability of Covid-19 vaccination services to all segments of the community, especially the older age groups who are considered to be among the high-risk categories,” said Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee.

“In the first phase of the launch of the vaccine, the DHA’s Contact Centre will reach out to those who already have pre-registered appointments for vaccination,” she added.

The vaccine will be available to other segments of the population in future phases.

Phase III trials of the Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s vaccine, conducted across the UAE, returned an 86 percent success rate against the virus.

Overall, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) carried out 107,561 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the 24 hours from Friday through to Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered to over 3.1 million, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 31.49 doses per 100 people.