Emirates Skywards marks 25 years with month-long celebration and special aircraft livery

Emirates Skywards , the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has launched a month-long celebration to mark its 25 th anniversary, offering members 25 days of prizes from September 25 to October 20.

The programme, which now serves more than 37 million members worldwide, will give away 25 million Skywards Miles through various activities including a raffle draw, bonus miles opportunities, and airport surprises at Dubai International.

Emirates has announced plans to unveil a silver-themed aircraft livery next month to commemorate the milestone. The aircraft will operate flights across the airline’s global network.

Emirates Skywards offers 50% bonus Miles during anniversary celebration

“25 years! We are thrilled to celebrate such a monumental milestone. Emirates Skywards is a true success story – one that was born in Dubai and has now become one of the most recognised and loved loyalty programmes in the world with millions of members based in the UK, US, UAE, India, Australia and beyond,” Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said in a statement.

The centrepiece of the celebration is a 25 million Skywards Miles raffle. Members can win prizes of 100,000 Miles, 250,000 Miles, or the top prize of 1 million Miles.

Entry requires members to register and earn Skywards Miles with Emirates, flydubai, or participating partners during the promotional period.

Members can earn bonus miles through multiple channels during the celebration:

50% bonus miles when booking with Emirates and flydubai

25% bonus miles when booking with partner airlines, shopping, dining in the UAE with Skywards Everyday partners, using the Skywards Miles Mall, booking through Emirates Skywards Hotels, or using Emirates Skywards Credit Cards

Up to 50% bonus miles through early bird ‘Buy or Gift’ miles offers

Dubai International Airport will host interactive activities in early October. Passengers can participate in quizzes to win Skywards Miles, receive complimentary airport lounge access, and Dubai Duty Free vouchers. Ice cream trucks branded with Skywards logos will serve passengers in Terminal 3 from 1-5 October and Terminal 2 from October 8-9.

A ‘Spot the tag’ game will reward arriving passengers who find special tags on luggage at baggage belts. Winners receive lounge access, Emirates merchandise, and bonus miles. The activity runs in Terminal 3 from October 1-3 and Terminal 2 from October 8-9.

Long-term premium members will receive tier upgrades, cabin upgrades, and anniversary merchandise as part of the celebrations.

Since launching in 2000 with 76,000 members, Emirates Skywards has expanded to serve more than 37 million members from over 190 countries. The programme now enrolls more than 78,000 new members each week.

The partnership network includes more than 100 partners offering:

Over 1,400 flight destinations through Emirates, flydubai, and airline partners

More than 30,000 hotel properties

20 Emirates Skywards Credit and Debit Cards

37 points conversion partners

Over 7,200 retail and lifestyle brands

Five car rental partners covering 50,000 locations

Daily programme activity includes more than 120,000 transactions earning Skywards Miles. Since inception, members have redeemed close to 400 billion miles on upgrades and flight rewards. The programme processes over 800 Classic Rewards redemptions daily on Emirates flights, with one upgrade reward redeemed every minute.

In the past 12 months, Emirates Skywards has offered 48 events through Skywards Exclusives, including experiences at the FA Cup 2025, US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and Coca-Cola Arena in the UAE.

Emirates Skywards won the ‘Best Global Airline Loyalty Program’ award at the International Loyalty Awards 2025. The programme operates four membership tiers: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each offering different privileges.

“Our success stems from always placing members first. Over the years, we listened, adapted, and innovated. We continuously introduced new, personalised offerings to create valuable and memorable rewards to our members worldwide. It has been an incredible journey made possible thanks to the trust and confidence of our members. Thank you for being at the heart of our story. And what better way to celebrate than give back to our community with 25 days of nonstop surprises and offers– all while we take our loyalty message global with the special Emirates A380 ’25 years’ livery,” Dr. Khedher said.

Members can earn miles through flights, hotels, car rentals, financial services, leisure activities, and lifestyle purchases. Miles can be redeemed for flight tickets, upgrades, hotel stays, and exclusive experiences.

“Thank you to our partners, members, and dedicated team for making Skywards one of the most valued loyalty programmes in the world,” Dr. Ben Khedher added.