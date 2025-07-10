Saudi airlines ranked most on-time globally in June 2025 as Saudia and flyadeal top charts

Saudia Group has once again cemented its position as a global leader in airline punctuality, ranking first worldwide for on-time performance in both arrivals and departures, according to the June 2025 report by aviation analytics firm Cirium .

The report revealed that Saudia operated more than 16,700 flights in June, achieving a 91.33 per cent on-time arrival rate and a 90.69 per cent on-time departure rate—the highest in the world for both metrics.

The achievement marks the second time this year Saudia has topped global on-time rankings, following a similar performance in March 2025.

Saudi airlines top punctuality rankings

Budget carrier flyadeal, part of Saudia Group, also earned recognition by ranking first in the Middle East and Africa for on-time arrivals, with a 91.77 per cent rate across more than 5,900 flights.

The impressive results come during one of the busiest periods for Saudi aviation—coinciding with Hajj season, summer travel, and Eid Al-Adha holidays—highlighting the group’s unwavering focus on efficiency and guest experience.

Director General of Saudia Group Ibrahim Al-Omar said: “Achieving exceptional on-time performance and maintaining operational excellence requires seamless coordination across all sectors and subsidiaries of the group.

“This accomplishment underscores our direct contribution to the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, particularly in enhancing the overall guest travel experience.”

The airline credits its cutting-edge digital systems, including AI-powered flight planning tools and predictive analytics, for optimising operations and enabling real-time responses to potential disruptions.

The group also announced bold expansion plans, revealing that 188 new aircraft will be added to its existing fleet of 187 in the coming years.

This doubling of fleet size will be managed by the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah—the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East—which coordinates flight operations across all the group’s entities.