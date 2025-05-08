Saudi Arabia issues 3 new marina licences to boost Red Sea tourism

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued three new licences to marina operators as part of its efforts to expand coastal tourism, enhance service quality, and support the tourism economy in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The new licenses were granted to:

Aljar Marina tourism company in Yanbu

Al Ahlam Marine Tourism in Albuhairat city in Jeddah

Pearl Marina Chartering Company in Jeddah

SRSA is intensifying its efforts to regulate the coastal tourism sector and foster an attractive environment for tourists, investors, and operators of coastal tourism activities.

Saudi Red Sea Authority marine tourism

This is part of its mandate, which includes issuing licences and permits, establishing regulations, setting standards and guidelines for marinas, and overseeing their development and expansion.

The newly issued licences are expected to have a significant impact on regulating coastal tourism activities, expanding the range of tourism services available, attracting more investment, boosting tourist arrivals to the Kingdom, and generating new job opportunities across the Red Sea coastal tourism sector.

With these latest additions, the total number of marina operator licences issued by SRSA has now reached 12, underscoring its ongoing efforts to enhance service quality for tourists and visitors, safeguard the marine environment, and foster the growth of coastal tourism along the Red Sea.