Dubai announces new ‘One Freezone Passport’ system

The Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC) has announced the implementation of the One Freezone Passport, an initiative designed to enhance the ease of doing business across the emirate’s free zones.

The programme provides businesses with access to multiple free zones whilst maintaining a single licence, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Louis Vuitton expands Dubai operations using new One Freezone Passport system

Louis Vuitton has become the first company to utilise this initiative, according to Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which operates Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone (DWTC Free Zone).

The luxury brand will maintain its warehouse operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) whilst establishing its corporate office at One Za’abeel, part of DWTC Free Zone.

The free zone licence expansion process was completed in five days. This development aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33‘s objectives of establishing the city as a destination for business setup and expansion.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at Dubai Free Zones Council, said: “The One Freezone Passport is a transformative initiative that cements Dubai’s position as a global economic powerhouse. By enabling businesses to expand seamlessly across our world-class free zones, we are reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier investment destination. The swift and successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton through this program exemplifies the efficiency and attractiveness of Dubai’s regulatory framework for international businesses.”

Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC, added: “The successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton, one of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands, through the citywide One Freezone Passport initiative demonstrates both the calibre of businesses Dubai continues to attract and our commitment to fostering an efficient business environment.

“The company’s decision to expand operations into DWTC Free Zone from JAFZA reinforces international confidence in Dubai’s business ecosystem. This innovative programme from Dubai Free Zones Council enhances Dubai’s attractiveness for global enterprises by enabling seamless operations across the city’s free zones, actively contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s leading destination for international investment and business setup.”

The implementation of Louis Vuitton’s expansion reinforces DWTC Free Zone’s position as a catalyst for business growth and innovation in the emirate.

The initiative builds on the city’s track record of implementing programmes that drive economic growth, strengthening the emirate’s position as a hub whilst enhancing operational efficiency for international businesses.

The DWTC Free Zone offers an ecosystem within a regulated environment. Home to companies, SMEs, innovators, and entrepreneurs across over 40 sectors, the DWTCA Free Zone offers an environment in the heart of the city with a focus on offering services to meet tenant requirements.