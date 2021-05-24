For entrepreneurs, slow and steady wins the race

Font Size
By Mahwussh Alam
Young businesses tend to think they have to grow fast, but scaling before a start-up is ready can accelerate failure
Entrepreneur is the magic word in today’s business world, with more people than ever walking away from the 9 to 5 to strike out on their own. Entrepreneurs play a vital role in the global economy, and when you look at the number of billionaires in the United States, the majority of those are self-made, according to Wealth-X.
My entrepreneurial journey started because of energy that wasn’t being channelled sufficiently as someone else’s employee. Drive and enthusiasm are necessary qualities if you want to be your own boss, and the benefits are plenty. However, entrepreneurship is increasingly bound up with the race to scale. In reality, the “move fast and break things” mindset puts many things at risk, and scaling up before you’re ready can lead to an irretrievable slow down at a later date. According to the Startup Genome Report, 74 percent of start-ups fail because of premature scaling.
We tend to think that the fastest-growing companies are the most successful, which usually isn’t the case. When we talk about success, it doesn’t have to mean supercharged growth or the rapid accumulation of assets. “Build slow and build steady” might not get the Silicon Valley stamp of approval, but there’s plenty to be said for sustainable expansion underpinned by steady profits.
Many entrepreneurs rush headfirst into rounds of venture funding resulting in lavish burn rates. After the initial funds run dry, the next round begins and the cycle of injection and spending goes on. This kind of growth is often short-lived and potentially detrimental to the founder, their staff, and the business as a whole.
Studies show that entrepreneurs are at a considerably greater risk of burnout than the general population. They also report much higher incidences of depression. Working long hours, sacrificing personal time, and withstanding massive amounts of pressure all impact a person’s mental and physical health, not to mention their cognitive ability. When you’re immersed in a period of expedited expansion, staff can also feel overworked and emotionally disconnected from the business you’re relying on them to help build.
Business interruption always should be at the top of the risk register. Rapid spending and overextending in the name of growth is a dangerous game that can result in collapse when unexpected challenges arise and there’s no room to readjust.
There are other ways of measuring success for everyone’s benefit that have nothing to do with growth hacking and everything to do with longevity. That might mean going slower or walking away from short-term gains, which could jeopardise your future position. I’m a strong believer in the marathon versus sprint mentality. For example, seed money can be sufficient to grow sensibly at the start, leading you down a more profitable path over time.
Whatever route you take, several elements are crucial.
Rather than going the ‘Icarus’ route, an entrepreneur must be passionate about the end goal and build a strong ethos. These foundations require accountability and a willingness to re-evaluate the business direction, recalibrating if necessary. To achieve consistent growth there might be times when big changes are required.
Growth means different things at different stages of a start-up. It’s not always about chasing big-ticket investment funds that can dry up fast. Especially post-pandemic, true growth is a healthy bottom-line, sufficient cash flow and a passionate team motivated to deliver outside of their comfort zone.