Developer Gemini starts handover of maiden Dubai project

Buyers of homes in Splendor, a $81m project at Sobha Hartland within the Mohammed Bin Rashid City, have started moving in

Gemini Property Developers has announced that it has started to hand over units in its maiden residential project in Dubai.

Buyers of homes in Splendor, a AED300 million ($81 million) project at Sobha Hartland within the Mohammed Bin Rashid City, have started moving in, the company said in a statement.

The residential building spans a built-up area of over 320,000 square feet, which includes 134 residential units comprising spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and townhouses.

Gemini Property Developers, a boutique real estate developer based in Dubai, started Splendor construction in 2016.

Video of The surprising truth about UAE rental prices

Sudhakar Rao, chairman of Gemini Property Developers, said: “Despite high competition and challenging times in Dubai’s real estate sector, we are delighted that we are able to fulfill on-time construction commitment to our investors. It is a big day for us."

At Cityscape Dubai 2018, the developer is also exhibiting the new 29-storey Symphony project in Dubai’s Business Bay. Off-plan sales in the project have not yet started.

Gemini’s Symphony project will house 455 apartments and will also include smart home technologies, gym, yoga lawn, swimming pool, rooftop BBQ, jogging track, kid’s play area and retail stores.

The project is slated for completion before the start of Expo 2020 which begins on October 20, 2020.