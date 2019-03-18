Construction of Dubai's $820m Mirdif Hills 'ahead of schedule'

Construction of the first phase of the $820 million Mirdif Hills in Dubai is ahead of schedule, according to the firm contracted to build it.

ECC Group said 70 percent of construction has been completed on Janayen Avenue and Nasayem Avenue, with 40 percent completed on Al Multaqa Avenue.

The project contract value is about AED1 billion and includes the collaboration of ECC Group associated companies, including Prime Metal Industries (PMI), Abanos Fit-Out and Joinery and United Masters Electromechanical (UME).

Mirdif Hills is a mixed-use, residential, commercial, and retail development by Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC) and the only freehold development currently in Mirdif.

The project is spread across 1 million square feet land and 4 million square feet of built up area. The project features a four-star hotel by Millennium Hotels & Resorts with 116 rooms, 128 serviced apartments, retail units, a 230-bed hospital, and around 1,500 apartments comprising a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

The first phase of the Mirdif Hills project comprises three main residential clusters - Janayen Avenue, Nasayem Avenue and Al Multaqa Avenue.

Kareem Farah, CEO of ECC, said: “We are pleased with the progress we achieved for this landmark project on behalf of our client Dubai Investments Real Estate Company within budget and ahead of schedule.”

Sales for the project’s Nasayem Avenue was launched last year with the cluster offering a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as three- and four-bedroom duplexes.