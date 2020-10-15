Dubai launches remote working programme for overseas professionals

Expatriate employees can now work remotely from Dubai for companies in their home country.

According to the announcement, made via Dubai Media Office on Thursday, applicants taking part in the programme will also benefit from the emirate’s zero income tax for individuals.

The move provides remote workers – and their families - the opportunity to re-locate, on an annual basis, to Dubai.

Sami Al Qamzi, director general of Dubai Economy, said: “The virtual working programme further strengthens Dubai’s status as a global business hub and demonstrates its progressive thinking and sustained competitiveness in today’s rapidly changing global landscape.”

The programme costs $287 plus medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person.

Criteria for eligibility under the new programme include:

Passport with minimum six months validity

Health insurance with UAE coverage validity

Proof of Employment from current employer with a one-year contract validity, a minimum of $5,000 per month salary, last month’s payslip and three preceding months’ bank statements

If the applicant is a company owner: proof of ownership of company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 per month, and three preceding months’ bank statements

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) awarded Dubai the Safe Travels Stamp in recognition of its efforts to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and Covid-19 precautionary measures. The emirate also introduced the ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp to certify that establishments have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of coronavirus.

“The global pandemic has changed how we live and work. As multinationals and leading start-ups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfil professional responsibilities has been redefined,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

“People continue to prioritise their health, wellbeing and ability to ensure a positive work-life balance. Dubai is uniquely positioned to offer a safe, dynamic lifestyle opportunity to these digitally savvy workers and their families while they continue to work remotely, whether it is for a couple of months or an entire year.”

Through the programme, applicants can obtain all services in Dubai, including telecoms, utilities, and schooling.