UAE brands surge 22% to $88.5bn with ADNOC, e& leading transformation

The combined brand value of the UAE’s top 50 companies has jumped 22 per cent year-on-year to reach $88.5 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance UAE 50 report released today.

The annual ranking highlights the growing strength and global influence of the UAE’s corporate champions, with energy, telecoms, aviation, and real estate brands leading the charge.

ADNOC remains UAE’s most valuable brand

State energy powerhouse ADNOC has maintained its position as the country’s most valuable brand for the seventh consecutive year, with its brand value rising 25 per cent to $19 billion.

The company also earned the highest Brand Strength Index (BSI) score in the UAE at 87.9/100, driven by a string of strategic initiatives under CEO Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, including the launch of XRG, major global energy investments, and the industry-first use of artificial intelligence.

Telecoms-to-tech conglomerate e& achieved a staggering 701 per cent increase in brand value to $15.3 billion, climbing nine places to become the UAE’s second most valuable brand.

This historic leap makes e& not only the fastest-growing brand in the UAE and the Middle East, but also globally.

The transformation follows a bold three-year rebranding strategy that unified the legacy Etisalat identity under a single e& brand.

Global partnerships, including a 15-year deal with Manchester City FC and a founding sponsorship of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, have amplified its global reach and visibility.

Andrew Campbell, Managing Director, Brand Finance Middle East, said: “The UAE’s leading brands are showing what’s possible when ambition meets purpose. From ADNOC’s cutting-edge work in AI and energy, to e&’s bold transformation into a global tech player, and Emirates’ continued excellence in aviation – these brands are not just growing in value, they’re shaping industries.”

“What stands out is how they’re combining innovation, strategic vision, and a genuine commitment to delivering for their customers and communities. It’s a powerful reflection of the UAE’s dynamic and forward-looking economy,” he added.

PureHealth Group a leading integrated healthcare platform in the region also saw its brand value rise 30 per cent to $564 million, retaining its title as the UAE’s most valuable healthcare brand.

Financial performance has strengthened its profile, with revenue climbing 58 per cent to AED 25.8 billion and net profit up 78 per cent to AED 1.7 billion in 2024.

Emirates, e&, and Emaar top brand strength rankings

In terms of brand strength, Emirates remains the strongest brand in the country with a BSI score of 86.0/100, reflecting the airline’s global reputation for excellence.

e& followed with a BSI of 85.0/100 and an AAA rating, further solidifying its market position after the completion of its brand transition.

Emaar, one of the region’s largest and most prominent real estate developers, ranked third with a BSI of 83.7/100 and an AAA-rating.

The developer’s brand value rose 58 per cent to $4.0 billion, backed by solid financials and a portfolio of iconic developments across the UAE and beyond.

This year’s report also introduced rankings on sustainability perceptions. ADNOC led in environmental and governance perceptions, while Majid Al Futtaim topped social sustainability, reflecting growing stakeholder focus on ESG performance as a core brand value.

Each year, Brand Finance evaluates more than 6,000 brands worldwide and publishes over 100 rankings by sector and country.

The UAE’s top 50 of 2025 report includes the country’s top 50 most valuable and strongest brands, including a breakdown of leading banking brands.