Kuwait appoints four new ministers, fills key oil role

Khaled Al-Fadhel has taken on the role after the resignation of his predecessor, Bakhit Al-Rashidi (pictured).

Kuwait has appointed Khaled Al-Fadhel as its new oil minister while three other ministers have been named

Kuwait has appointed a new oil minister and three other ministers, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

It reported on Monday that Khaled Al-Fadhel has taken on the role after the resignation of his predecessor, Bakhit Al-Rashidi, had been accepted

It said Fadhel previously held the title of undersecretary at the ministry of commerce, and was a professor at Kuwait University’s Faculty of Engineering and Petroleum.

Fadhel was appointed as Minister of Oil and Electricity and Water, while Saad Ibrahim al-Kharaz became Minister of Social Affairs, Fahd Ali Zayed was named Islamic Affairs Minister and Maryam Hashem was appointed Minister of State for Economic Affairs, KUNA added.