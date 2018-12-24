Kuwait appoints four new ministers, fills key oil role

Kuwait has appointed a new oil minister and three other ministers, according to the Kuwait News Agency.
It reported on Monday that Khaled Al-Fadhel has taken on the role after the resignation of his predecessor, Bakhit Al-Rashidi, had been accepted
It said Fadhel previously held the title of undersecretary at the ministry of commerce, and was a professor at Kuwait University’s Faculty of Engineering and Petroleum.
Fadhel was appointed as Minister of Oil and Electricity and Water, while Saad Ibrahim al-Kharaz became Minister of Social Affairs, Fahd Ali Zayed was named Islamic Affairs Minister and Maryam Hashem was appointed Minister of State for Economic Affairs, KUNA added.
