E-commerce free zone EZDubai to add four facilities

The new facilities, currently under development will span 270,000 square feet, in addition to the 1.3 million square feet that have been developed. EZDubai is located in Dubai South’s Logistics District.

The UAE is taking strides to become the fastest-growing e-commerce market in the Middle East, with a domestic e-commerce sector set to contribute AED 12 billion to the local GDP by 2023.

The e-fulfilment centres located in EZDubai supported by market demand has created a need for proximity last-mile centres within the cluster. Staying ahead of the curve, EZDubai is constructing two last-mile centres to support the business generated by the big market leaders. Such last-mile centres successfully support the customer journey, enabling cluster benefits and cements EZDubai’ s position as a regional hub for e-commerce players from across the world.

“We are delighted with the growth of EZDubai over the past two years since its inception. Due to increased demand, we are continuously developing additional facilities to ensure that our discerning partners receive the best services. At Dubai South, we understand that structural change in the service economy is an inevitable affiliation of economic growth; therefore, we presented a distinctive business model that paves the way for our valued clientele to benefit from economies of scale within EZDubai to ensure the lowest possible cost for every successfully fulfilled order,” Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the logistics district at Dubai South, said.

Dubai South has supported sustainability measures across all its facilities. Subsequently, through its continuous upgrades to its infrastructure, EZDubai is commissioning district cooling infrastructure. The infrastructure will reduce the carbon footprint as well as benefit clients by optimizing cooling costs and creating a healthy, efficient work environment.

The 9,902,700 square-feet purpose-built e-commerce hub is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies and create a benchmark with its infrastructure. EZDubai, which was launched in January 2019 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to promote the emirate’s position as a hub for global e-commerce.