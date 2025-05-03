Dubai Police add custom Rolls-Royce to supercar fleet

Dubai Police have added a custom Rolls-Royce to the fleet of luxury patrol vehicles in the city.

The police fleet of supercars already includes cars from Aston Martin, Bugatti, Ferrari, Bentley, McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and even luxury speed boats, a Tesla Cybertruck and a 3D-printed SWAT super-truck.

The force has now unveiled a bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan, uniquely customised by renowned automotive specialist Mansory, to its prestigious fleet of luxury patrol vehicles.

Dubai Police Rolls-Royce

The unveiling took place during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, where Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police, inaugurated the new patrol vehicle.

Lt. Col Muhammad Abdurrahman, Deputy Director of Tourist Police Department, Lt.Col Mousa Mubarak Abdullah, Head of the Tourist Security Patrols Section, and other Dubai Police officials attended the ceremony, alongside Mr Kourosh Mansory, Director of Mansory, Mr. Saleh Abdullah, Head of Design, Mr. Ahmad Al Abadi, Director of Operations, and members of the Mansory team.

Brigadier Al Jallaf reviewed the vehicle’s outstanding features, noting its impressive power output of 610 horsepower, with max speed of 280 kmph, and its ability to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 5 seconds.

He also examined the series of bespoke enhancements that distinguish this Cullinan, crafted from premium carbon fibre and aluminium components and finished with cutting-edge technologies and high-end displays to provide an optimal driving experience.

These modifications ensure the vehicle stands out both visually and in performance.

Brigadier Al Jallaf praised the ongoing collaboration with Mansory, noting that the introduction of such elite vehicles into the Police’s fleet strengthens the police presence at key tourist destinations, including Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, and JBR, while reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and modernity.

Kourosh Mansory, Director of Mansory, said: “Mansory, headquartered in Germany, has long been a global leader in luxury automotive modification, redefining excellence through custom craftsmanship and exclusive design.

“We are proud to mark our second collaboration with Dubai Police. Our latest creation, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a one-of-a-kind edition tailored specifically for Dubai Police, reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and leadership in the automotive world.”

The debut of this custom Cullinan in Dubai Police’s green livery follows a successful earlier collaboration between Mansory and Dubai Police, which saw the integration of a modified Mercedes G63 into the force’s fleet.

That vehicle boasts 720 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.7 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 250kmph.