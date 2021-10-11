UAE’s Selfdrive to accelerate expansion amid continued growth

And the company, which doesn’t buy cars, but helps cars manufacturers and dealerships to put brand new, latest models of cars on roads via renting and leasing, is looking to accelerate revenues beyond $25 million by the end of this year, according to Soham Shah, CEO and co-founder of Selfdrive.

He told Arabian Business: “The company to date has served over 50,000 customers and is witnessing a very high demand with a growth of 30 percent month-on-month.

“Selfdrive is a game changer car rental app that provides a seamless, reliable, and convenient mechanism allowing users to rent a car by the day, by the week, or even subscribe by the month or lease a car up to three years, offering complete flexibility in booking duration. With an aim to redefine on-demand car rentals, we anticipate platform revenue to cross $25 million by this year end.”

Selfdrive, an entity of Pinewoods Technology Services, has more than 15 automobile brands with 65 different car models, with plans to add a further five or six brands to its existing portfolio “in the coming months”.

Soham Shah, CEO and co-founder of Selfdrive.

Selfdrive currently serves 95 different nationalities through the platform, which has over 1,500 monthly active users, including both residents and the tourist population in the UAE.

The company recently launched services in Oman and Shah revealed further plans to roll out across the GCC.

He said: “We are looking to expand in other GCC countries like Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi by March 2022, followed by the UK and Europe by mid-2022.”