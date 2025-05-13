Kuwait sets 50% renewable energy target

Kuwait has set made renewable energy a priority and aims to make 50 per cent of electricity usage powered by renewables by 2050, said Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Resources Dr. Sabeeh Al Mukhaizeem.

This came in the minister’s speech to the Kuwait Sustainable Energy Conference and accompanying exhibition.

Kuwait’s organising of the conference coincided with its hosting of the Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE), which reflects trust in Kuwait’s renewable energy capabilities, said the minister.

Kuwait renewable energy

He added that the environmental and economic challenges facing the world required investment in renewable energy, affirming that such venture was a necessity.

He said that Kuwait continued developing eco-friendly projects using clean energy, saying that his country sought regional and international partnerships within this frame.

Minister Al Mukhaizeem called on the world to adopt a unified strategy based on cooperation and exchange of expertise to find practical and innovative solutions for cleaner energy resources.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the RCREEE Ahmad Al Dosari affirmed that the current conference was an important stop for discussions on renewable energy resources.

Kuwait’s hosting of the event reflected its stature within this domain, he added, commending the Gulf country for its efforts within renewable energy, which was part of Kuwait Vision 2035 for development.

Deputy head of the EU Mission to Kuwait Dr. Torkild Byg delivered a speech commending the important role played by Kuwait in the domain of renewable energy, saying that the conference was reflective of Kuwait’s stance on the issue.

The official also said that Europe was eager to reach zero carbon emission by the year 2050.